Alaska Energy Metals Corp.: Alaska Energy Metals Announces Shares For Debt Settlement

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VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (TSX-V:AEMC)(OTCQB:AKEMF) ("AEMC" or the "Company") announces that it intends to settle up to USD$360,000 (CAD $510,084) of accrued debt through the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Debt Settlement").

Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, the Company intends to issue up to 10,201,680 common shares of the Company (the "Debt Settlement Shares") at a deemed price of CAD$0.05 per Debt Settlement Share to certain arms' length creditors of the Company (the "Creditors").

The issuance of the Debt Settlement Shares to the Creditors is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons" (as those terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

For additional information, visit: https://alaskaenergymetals.com/

ABOUT ALASKA ENERGY METALS

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (AEMC) is an Alaska-based corporation with offices in Anchorage and Vancouver working to sustainably deliver the critical materials needed for national security and a bright energy future, while generating superior returns for shareholders.

AEMC is focused on delineating and developing the large-scale, bulk tonnage, polymetallic Nikolai Project Eureka deposit containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chromium, iron, platinum, palladium, and gold. Located in Interior Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, its flagship project, Nikolai, is well-situated to become a significant domestic source of strategic metals for North America. AEMC also holds a secondary project in western Quebec; the Angliers - Belleterre project. Today, material sourcing demands excellence in environmental performance, technological innovation, carbon mitigation and the responsible management of human and financial capital. AEMC works every day to earn and maintain the respect and confidence of the public and believes that ESG performance is measured by action and led from the top.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Gregory Beischer"

Gregory Beischer, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Gregory A. Beischer, President & CEO

Toll-Free: 877-217-8978 | Local: 604-609-7149

Certain statements in this news release are "forward-looking statements" which reflect the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "might", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "indicate", "seek", "believe", "estimates", "predicts" or "likely", or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to the Company's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, including, without limitation, obtaining regulatory approvals for the Debt Settlement and the completion of the Debt Settlement. These factors involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include actual exploration results, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: Alaska Energy Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/alaska-energy-metals-announces-shares-for-debt-settlement-1195277