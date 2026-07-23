LALAL.AI Launches Lynx: Its First AI Model Built Exclusively for Voice Isolation & Noise Removal

A new purpose-built model isolates voice and removes everything else as noise: background music, street noise, and acoustic interference from voice recordings, giving video editors and content creators a second chance on location audio they would have cut.

ZUG, CH / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / LALAL.AI , an AI-powered audio processing platform used by millions of musicians, audio engineers, video producers, journalists, podcasters, and localization teams worldwide, today announced the release of Lynx, its first neural network designed from the ground up exclusively for voice isolation and noise removal.

Lynx is trained to separate speech from everything else: background music, crowd noise, mechanical interference, environmental sounds, and the full range of acoustic artifacts present in content produced outside controlled studio conditions. The result is a clean voice track ready for further editing, transcription, localization, text-to-speech input, or human voice replacement, without the manual cleanup steps that slow batch production.

"It's easier to describe what Lynx leaves untouched (the voice itself) than to list every category of noise it can handle," says Nik Pogorsky, LALAL.AI Product Owner and Co-founder. "We consider the resulting training set one of the cleanest we've used. It totals several hundred hours of carefully filtered audio, supplemented by several thousand additional hours of more loosely cleaned content used during pretraining."

Lynx runs on a proprietary architecture developed over one year by the LALAL.AI research team. The model is six times smaller than Andromeda, LALAL.AI's flagship cloud music stem separation model, which reduces computational load without compromising output quality. The model was trained on a manually curated dataset: since no reliable automated pipeline exists for cleaning the full dynamic range of real-world speech from diverse noise sources, the team spent months hand-selecting, filtering, trimming down, and preparing audio tracks covering conditions from quiet interviews to noisy field recordings.

Lynx is available now through LALAL.AI's Voice Cleaner and Voice & Noise stem, accessible via browser, mobile app, desktop app (cloud mode), and the LALAL.AI API for businesses, SaaS integrations, and enterprise deployments. The demand for dedicated voice cleaning is reflected in LALAL.AI's own usage data: the Voice & Noise stem, now powered by Lynx, is the platform's second most-used separation track, with more than 11.5 million audio splits processed on it in 2025.

Planned improvements to the Lynx architecture include enhanced separation of choral and group vocals and improved isolation of speech recorded at distance from the microphone.

About LALAL.AI

LALAL.AI is a Webby-winning AI-powered audio processing platform, which offers stem separation, voice cloning, and noise removal tools for creators, developers, and enterprises, trusted by 7M+ users across major creative industries in 150+ countries. LALAL.AI tools are accessible via web, mobile and desktop apps, API, and, as of 2026, VST plugin.

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Media Contact

Klara Alexeeva

Communications Manager, LALAL.AI

klara.alexeeva@lalal.ai

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SOURCE: LALAL.AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/lalal.ai-launches-lynx-its-first-ai-model-built-exclusively-for-v-1195298