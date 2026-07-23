Regenerative Medical Technology Group: RMTG Expands Cellgenic Operations Into Argentina, Establishing a Strategic Commercial Hub for Regenerative Medicine in Latin America

Cellgenic Launches Regulated Commercial Operations in Argentina, Creating a Platform for Biologics Distribution, Physician Education, and Regional Expansion Across Latin America

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Regenerative Medical Technologies Group,Inc. (OTCID:RMTG) ("RMTG" or the "Company"), throughits wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group and its commercial division Cellgenic, today announced a strategic expansion of its Latin American operations with the establishment of Cellgenic's commercial platform in Argentina.

Strategic Rationale

The expansion follows the completion of regulatory and operational milestones that allow Cellgenic to commercialize qualifying biologicand regenerative medicineproducts through licensed medical practitioners in compliance with applicable Argentine regulations.

The Company believes this represents a significant strategic initiative in Cellgenic's international growth strategy and positions Argentinato become one of its principal operating hubs for South America.

"Argentina represents a unique opportunity for Cellgenic," said David Christensen, Chief Executive Officer of Regenerative Medical Technology Group. "The combination of scientific talent, established clinical infrastructure, and a supportive regulatory framework creates an environment where we believe we can significantly expand physician access to advanced regenerative medicineproducts while buildinga scalable commercial operation throughout the region."

Unlike many markets where regulatory uncertainty has limited physician adoption of regenerative medicine products, Cellgenic's operational platform is designed to provide physicians with compliant access to high-quality biologic products supported by education, technical resources, and commercial infrastructure.

Expansion Highlights

As part of the expansion, Cellgenic expects to:

Expand its commercial sales organization throughout Argentina;

Conduct physician educationconferences, workshops and certification programsin collaboration with ISSCA;

Develop new clinicalcollaborations and scientific case studies;

Increase physicianadoption of regenerative medicine products;

Expand distribution capabilities throughout Argentina and neighboring Latin American markets; and

Establish Argentina as one of Cellgenic's primaryregional centers for future growth.

Operational and Strategic Updates

The Company believes that regulatory compliance, physician education, and commercial infrastructure are criticalcomponents required for widespread adoptionof regenerative medicine technologies. By integrating these elements into a unified operating platform, Cellgenic seeks to accelerate market development while supporting physicians practicing within applicable regulatory guidelines.

This initiative also strengthens the strategic relationship between Cellgenic's commercial organization and ISSCA's physician education platform. Through conferences, advanced certification programs, and hands-on training events, the Company expects to significantly increase physician engagement while supporting continued adoption of regenerative medicine technologies.

Outlook

The Argentina expansion aligns with RMTG's broader strategy of building an integrated global regenerative medicine ecosystem that combines physician education, biologics commercialization, laboratory capabilities, and international distribution. The Company currently operates across more than 30 countries and continues expanding its commercial footprint through strategic regional hubs.

"We are not simply entering another country," added Christensen. "We are establishing the infrastructure necessary to support long-termphysician education, commercialization, scientific collaboration, and continued expansion throughout Latin America. We believe Argentina will become an important cornerstone of Cellgenic's international growth strategy for years to come."

About Cellgenic

Cellgenic, a division of Global Stem Cells Group and Regenerative Medical Technology Group (OTC: RMTG), develops and commercializes regenerative medicine technologies, biologics, cell therapy products, exosomes, peptides, and related medical solutions for physicians and clinics worldwide.

About Regenerative Medical Technology Group

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (OTCID:RMTG) is a regenerative medicine company operating through Global Stem Cells Groupand its subsidiaries, combining physician

education, laboratory operations, biologics manufacturing, product commercialization, and digital healthcare technologies across an international network.Additional information about the Company's business, operations, and risks is available in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, anticipated commercial expansion, future physician adoption, expected market opportunities, operational growth, revenuepotential, geographic expansion, and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including regulatory developments in Argentina and other jurisdictions, market acceptance, operational execution, competitive conditions, economic factors, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable regulations for its products, liquidity and capital resource constraints, debt obligations, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets.The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Some information in this document constitutes forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements. The words "plan," "forecast," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "should," "believe," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve, and are subject to, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

investor.relations@regenmedtechgroup.com

(800) 956-3935

###

SOURCE: Regenerative Medical Technology Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/rmtg-expands-cellgenic-operations-into-argentina-establishing-a-strategic-commercial-hub-for-1195290