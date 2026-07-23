M&A Momentum Builds as Global Deal Kickoffs Rise 31% in 1H26, Datasite Data Shows

Early-stage transaction launches point to a broader recovery as buyers return to market and deal teams prepare faster

MINNEAPOLIS, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New global deal kickoffs increased 31% in the first half of 2026 compared to the same period a year ago, according to Datasite Insights, which shows that more corporate and private equity dealmakers are preparing transactions.

Because many transactions begin on Datasite, often several months before they are publicly announced, the increase provides an early indication of stronger announced deal volume later in 2026 and into early 2027. Datasite facilitates about 16,000 new deals annually.

The data highlights four shifts shaping the next wave of dealmaking: a rebuilding transaction pipeline, faster preparation supported by AI and automation, broader sector momentum beyond technology, and increased strategic-buyer activity alongside steady completion rates.

"The recovery is broadening beyond isolated sectors or regions," said Rusty Wiley, CEO of Datasite. "More dealmakers are moving from waiting to preparing, and that shift is reflected in new transactions launching on our platform. While uncertainty remains, companies and sponsors are taking action rather than staying on the sidelines."

Four Shifts Shaping the Next Wave of Dealmaking

The Pipeline Is Rebuilding

The clearest signal is that more companies are launching transactions. Rather than waiting for ideal conditions, buyers and sellers are repositioning for long-term growth.

Global deal kickoffs increased 31%

Americas increased 52%

EMEA increased 13%

APAC rose 4%





AI and Automation Are Supporting Faster Preparation

Deals remain complex, but teams are organizing materials faster. Global median preparation time in the first half of this year declined to 12 days from 14 days, year-over-year, while the media for APAC was six days. Overall diligence time was unchanged at 181 days, underscoring that regulatory reviews, negotiations and final decisions still depend heavily on human expertise.

AI and automation are helping teams organize information, reduce repetitive manual work and surface risks earlier, freeing more time for judgment-intensive decisions.

Sector Momentum Is Broadening Beyond Technology

Unlike some previous M&A recoveries led largely by technology, the current pipeline reflects a broader mix of sectors.

Global Sector 1H26 vs. 1H25 Kickoffs Healthcare +32%

Industrials +25%

Energy and Power +25%

Consumer +15%

TMT +2%





Healthcare is benefiting from demographic demand, innovation and AI-enabled drug discovery, while industrials are being supported by automation, manufacturing modernization and supply-chain resilience. Energy and power gains reflect rising investment in generation and infrastructure to support AI adoption and data center expansion. TMT remained positive but more modest after several years of elevated deal flow.

Strategic Buyers Are More Active as Completion Rates Hold Steady

Strategic acquirers are becoming more active alongside financial sponsors.

Corporate users on Datasite increased 28% globally.

globally. Corporate users in the Americas increased 41% .

. Private equity users rose 23%.





Despite more transactions entering the market, completion rates have remained broadly steady across regions.

Global completion rate: 45%

Americas: 50%

APAC: 43%

EMEA: 37%





Methodology

Datasite analyzed anonymized and aggregated platform activity for global transaction projects initiated between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2026, compared with the same period in 2025. All percentage changes are year-over-year comparisons. A deal kickoff refers to the initiation of a new transaction project on Datasite's platform, which facilitates about 16,000 new projects annually. Completion rates refer to the share of initiated projects that reached a completed status on Datasite during the period analyzed and do not necessarily indicate publicly announced or legally closed transactions. Preparation time reflects the median number of days between project initiation and when a project was ready for buyer or investor review, while diligence time reflects the median duration of active diligence workflows. Datasite platform data does not represent the full M&A market, but it provides an early view into deal preparation because many transactions begin on Datasite before they are publicly announced.

About Datasite

Datasite provides the infrastructure that enables information flow for private market transactions, with purpose-built tools utilized to optimize outcomes. Datasite's innovative product portfolio, which spans sell-side virtual data rooms, buy-side intelligence (Grata), agentic AI applications (Blueflame AI), board meeting and governance management (Sherpany), and an open data infrastructure layer, drives execution across the full investment lifecycle while generating unique data insights to empower investors, advisors, and deal professionals worldwide. Trusted by top private equity and law firms, investment banks, and consultancies, Datasite is built on 26 years of enterprise-grade security, compliance, and reliability.

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