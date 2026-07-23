Omio welcomes $10m investment from Granite-Integral to fuel expansion in Japan and Southeast Asia

The strategic partnership will accelerate Omio's regional growth as travellers increasingly choose destinations based on transportation access.

BERLIN, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omio, the world's leading multimodal travel booking platform, has announced a $10m strategic investment from Granite-Integral to accelerate its expansion in Japan and strengthen its presence across Southeast Asia.

The investment comes as Japan and Southeast Asia continue to attract growing numbers of international travellers. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing travel region globally over the next five years, while nearly half of travellers are planning journeys that combine multiple modes of transport. Omio is expanding its transport network across the region to make those journeys simpler to search, compare, and book.

Granite-Integral brings deep expertise across Asia's travel and technology sectors, alongside strong relationships across the region's investment ecosystem. The partnership will help Omio deepen its transport network across Japan and Southeast Asia, strengthen local partnerships, refine its customer offering, and grow its regional teams in Japan and in its AI-focused technology hub in Singapore.

The investment builds upon a period of strong momentum for Omio in Japan, following its high profile launch earlier this year. Omio is already seeing strong demand from international travellers booking journeys along the popular Golden Route, in addition to more remote destinations, including mountain regions, sacred routes, and coastal communities. Omio continues to expand its Japanese transport network through partnerships with operators, including Japan Railways and Willer Express.

Omio offers bookable transport options across 48 countries and serves more than one billion users annually, with one person travelling with Omio every second. The investment marks another milestone in Omio's long-term vision to build the intelligence powering the next era of global mobility. Omio intends to expand into more than 70 markets worldwide by 2028, with Japan and Southeast Asia representing key priorities within its international growth strategy.

Naren Shaam, Founder and CEO of Omio, said: "Japan is one of the most exciting travel markets in the world today. Millions of travellers visit every year, but planning journeys across different operators and transport modes can still be complex, particularly beyond the major cities. With Granite-Integral's unparalleled regional expertise, we intend to accelerate a new era of connected travel in Japan, expand our presence across Southeast Asia and continue building a more connected future for travel across Asia."

CK Choun, Co-Head of Granite-Integral said: "Japan and South East Asia represent some of the most important long-term opportunities in global travel, with growing demand for more connected journeys across the region. Omio has built a highly differentiated multimodal platform with the technology and transport network needed to simplify increasingly fragmented travel experiences. We're excited to support the company as it continues expanding across Asia."

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