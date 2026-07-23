

EQS Newswire / 23/07/2026 / 19:26 UTC+8

(Hong Kong, 23 July 2026) - AGTech Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8279.HK, the "Company" or "AGTech") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, TGX Technology Limited ("TGX"), and Hong Kong Gold Exchange Limited ("HKGX") have formed a joint venture company (the "JV Company"), further deepening the strategic cooperation between the two parties in the digital infrastructure development of the bullion trading market, and jointly enhancing Hong Kong's bullion trading, clearing and settlement ecosystem. On 26 January 2026, TGX entered into a technical service agreement with HKGX. Pursuant to the agreement, TGX will design, develop and maintain a secure and stable electronic trading, clearing and settlement, and related service platform for HKGX, its users and other customers (the "Core Platform"). The establishment of the JV Company marks a new phase of cooperation between TGX and HKGX, under which both parties will jointly advance the development of the Core Platform. TGX has commenced the initial stages of the Core Platform development. Upon completion, the existing bullion trading, clearing, settlement and related electronic activities of HKGX are expected to migrate to the Core Platform. The Core Platform is designed to be a financial-grade high-concurrency trading, clearing and settlement platform, which is expected to be innovative and supportive in terms of capacity, technology advancement and flexibility, with a strong system foundation. It aims to provide a more efficient, stable and secure infrastructure for bullion trading activities. AGTech has long been committed to financial technology innovation, with extensive experience in the development of international financial-grade platforms, core system solutions and digital operations. Through the establishment of the JV Company with HKGX, AGTech will leverage the strengths of both parties to accelerate the enhancement of Hong Kong's digital infrastructure for bullion trading, facilitate the alignment of bullion trading, clearing and settlement activities with international standards and integration with global markets, and support Hong Kong's continued development as an international gold trading centre. -End- 23/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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