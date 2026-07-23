A powerful hail storm swept across Italy's Marche region this week, bringing intense thunderstorms, damaging winds, and severe weather conditions along the Adriatic coast. Large hailstones battered parts of the region, causing damage to vehicles, crops, and property while leaving communities facing a difficult cleanup. Photovoltaic systems have also been affected by the severe weather. "In the 15 years we have been managing PV systems, hail damage has been extremely rare. However, over the past two or three years, these incidents have increased significantly. This summer alone, we have already ...

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