Living Security: What Your C-Suite Is Looking For: Ashley Rose and Edna Conway to Lead Convene Boston Session on Human Risk Management

Living Security CEO Ashley Rose and Executive Advisor Edna Conway will explore how AI is redefining workforce risk and what today's C- level executives expect from security awareness, training, and Human Risk Management leaders.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Living Security, the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM) , today announced that CEO and Co-Founder Ashley Rose will join Executive Advisor Edna Conway, former Chief Security & Risk Officer for Microsoft Cloud Infrastructure and Cisco's Global Value Chain, at Convene Boston on August 13, 2026, at 9:15 a.m. ET for a featured session exploring how artificial intelligence is reshaping what senior leadership expects from security awareness, training, and Human Risk Management leaders.

Titled "What Your Leadership Is Looking For: A Candid Conversation for Awareness, Training, and HRM Leaders in the AI Era," the session will examine how the rapid adoption of AI agents is transforming workforce risk and why security leaders must move beyond traditional awareness metrics toward continuous Human Risk intelligence that delivers measurable business outcomes.

The discussion will challenge attendees to rethink how security awareness, training, and Human Risk Management programs create value, not simply by changing behavior, but by enabling resilience, measurably reducing workforce risk, and helping organizations thrive in the age of AI.

As organizations increasingly operate with both human employees and AI agents sharing identities, access paths, and expanding the risk aperture and workforce risk is a strategic imperative that demands far more than traditional security awareness programs.

"Security awareness, training, and Human Risk Management leaders have an opportunity to become strategic partners to the business," said Ashley Rose, CEO and Co-Founder of Living Security. "Today's CISOs and senior leaders need visibility into risk across both human employees and AI agents, along with measurable proof that security investments are reducing organizational risk over time. That's exactly the conversation we'll be having at Convene."

How Human Risk Management Is Evolving in the AI Era

According to Conway, the role of security awareness, training, and Human Risk Management leaders is changing rapidly as organizations accelerate AI adoption. Security executives are asking new questions. Seeking a deeper understanding of overall organizational risk posture, they seek objective evidence that the organization is effective, adaptive and resilient across the full spectrum of its human and non-human workforce. During the session, Conway will share what security leaders now expect from their awareness, training, and HRM partners, while Rose will demonstrate how Living Security's AI-native Human Risk Management platform connects identity, behavior, and operational risk signals across both humans and AI agents to deliver the visibility CISOs are looking for.

Attendees will leave with practical guidance on how awareness and Human Risk Management teams can evolve from program owners into strategic security and operational risk partners capable of helping organizations predict risk, guide response, and demonstrate measurable workforce resilience.

Adaptive Defense and Enterprise Risk: Lessons from Nasdaq

The Convene discussion builds on themes Conway recently explored during Nasdaq Boardroom Cyber Talks, where she called on boards and executive teams to embrace adaptive defense as artificial intelligence transforms enterprise risk.

Conway, who previously served as Chief Security & Risk Officer for Microsoft Azure and Chief Security Officer for Cisco's vast global supply chain, discussed why organizations can no longer manage cyber risk, AI risk, workforce risk, and supply chain risk as separate disciplines. Instead, she urged leaders to adopt intelligence-driven approaches that continuously measure, prioritize, and respond to changing risk across the enterprise.

"The workforce now includes anything contributing to the organization, whether as a human being or an autonomous agent," Conway said during the discussion. "Organizations need to understand what these agents are doing, how they are governed, what credentials they possess, and how anomalous behavior will be identified before it creates material risk."

AI-Native Human Risk Management for the Unified Workforce

As organizations increasingly deploy AI agents alongside human employees, Conway argues that security leaders must move beyond static, compliance-driven security programs toward adaptive strategies that continuously identify, measure, and reduce workforce risk.

Rather than assuming every employee or AI agent presents the same level of risk, organizations should use behavioral intelligence and operational data to understand where risk exists, why it exists, and how to deliver targeted interventions that improve security outcomes.

The same principles that govern human users, including identity management, credential controls, behavioral monitoring, and continuous oversight, must now extend to AI agents as organizations build their unified workforce.

Powered by Livvy, Living Security's AI-native intelligence engine, the AI-native Human Risk Management platform transforms workforce security data into actionable Human Risk intelligence that enables organizations to predict risk, guide response, and automate interventions across today's unified workforce of human employees and AI agents.

Questions Every CISO and Board Should Be Asking

During both the Nasdaq discussion and the upcoming Convene session, Conway encourages directors and executive teams to ask deeper questions about organizational resilience, including:

How are we measuring cyber, AI, human, and supply chain risk?

Do we understand who, or what, has access to critical systems and information?

How are we monitoring anomalous behavior across our workforce?

What criteria are being used to prioritize organizational risk?

Can leadership demonstrate measurable improvements in resilience over time?

Rather than relying on disconnected security metrics, Conway advocates for continuous intelligence that enables organizations to anticipate changing risk and adapt before incidents occur.

"The future of cybersecurity isn't simply responding faster," added Rose. "It's understanding risk earlier, making better decisions, and continuously adapting as both the workforce and the threat landscape evolve. Human Risk Management gives organizations the intelligence they need to make that shift."

Watch the full Nasdaq Boardroom Cyber Talks discussion, The Adaptability Imperative: Leading Through Cyber, AI, Human and Supply Chain Risk, here:

About Edna Conway

Edna Conway is CEO of EMC Advisors and serves as an Executive Advisor and Advisory Board Member to Living Security. She previously served as Chief Security & Risk Officer for Microsoft Azure and held a similar leadership role at Cisco, where she helped shape global security, resilience, and supply chain risk strategies for some of the world's largest technology organizations.

Today, Conway advises public and private organizations on cybersecurity, AI governance, supply chain resilience, and enterprise risk. An inductee of the Global Cybersecurity Hall of Fame, a member of Fortune's Most Powerful Women community, and recent appointee to the US Government Information Security & Privacy Advisory Board, she is widely recognized as a leading voice on cybersecurity leadership, Human Risk Management, and adaptive defense.

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), helping organizations identify, measure, and reduce cyber risk across the unified workforce of human employees and AI agents. Powered by Livvy, its AI-native intelligence engine, the Living Security Platform transforms workforce security data into actionable risk insights that enable organizations to predict risk, guide response, and automate interventions. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, Living Security helps security teams move beyond awareness to measurable risk reduction through Human Risk Management and Security Behavior Management.

Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com .

Media Contact:

media@livingsecurity.com

SOURCE: Living Security

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/what-your-c-suite-is-looking-for-ashley-rose-and-edna-conway-to-l-1192393