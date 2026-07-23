Lelantos Holdings, Inc.: Lelantos Holdings Highlights Airtopia Tahlequah, the Next Step in Its Ground-Up Growth Strategy

The fifth chapter of the Building Airtopia series shows how the Company applied lessons from its established parks to launch a new location built around Airtopia's latest operating systems, leadership standards, and guest experience model.

MCALESTER, OK / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:LNTO) today released the fifth chapter of its Building Airtopia series, highlighting Airtopia Tahlequah - the Company's first location built from the ground up around Airtopia's proven operating model, inside a converted former cinema property.

Key Highlights for Investors

First location designed entirely around Airtopia's proven playbook from day one, built inside a converted former cinema

Opened in 2026; generated approximately $309,735 in revenue through June 30, 2026, during its opening period

Q3 2026 revenue currently estimated at approximately $300,000; full-year 2026 guidance of approximately $1.0 million

Success is being measured on leadership strength and guest-experience consistency - not revenue alone - as a signal of durability for future openings

San Antonio proved Airtopia could transform an underperforming business. Owasso showed the model could repeat. Hemet demonstrated the platform could move into a new state. Tahlequah asked the next question: Could Airtopia take everything learned across those parks and use it to build a new location from the ground up?

Airtopia Tahlequah opened in 2026 as one of the Company's newest locations. Unlike the earlier parks, Tahlequah gave the Company the chance to design the guest journey, operating workflows, team structure, membership strategy, hospitality standards, technology, food and beverage systems, and leadership expectations before the doors opened.

That distinction matters. Each established park produced valuable lessons, but a ground-up location is a clearer test of whether those lessons have become repeatable systems - not just knowledge held by individual leaders.

Through June 30, 2026, Tahlequah generated approximately $309,735 in revenue during its opening period. Management projects approximately $300,000 in third-quarter revenue and approximately $1.0 million for full-year 2026. These early results reflect a location still in its initial ramp-up phase, as leadership builds awareness, recurring visitation, memberships, birthday parties, group events, and operational consistency.

The financial story is still being written, but management believes Tahlequah is already serving a strategic purpose - testing how quickly a newly opened market can move from launch to stable operations when supported by a more mature companywide platform.

"Tahlequah is where years of learning became a starting point instead of a correction plan," said Felix Waller, Founder of Airtopia Adventure Parks and Chief Executive Officer of Lelantos Holdings. "We did not have to begin with someone else's systems and slowly replace them. We had the opportunity to begin with our culture, our standards, our training, and our vision already in place. That does not remove the challenges of opening a new business, but it gives the team a stronger foundation from day one."

The Tahlequah opening incorporated lessons from Airtopia's prior locations across hiring and leadership selection, team onboarding, guest communication, membership sales, birthday party operations, food and beverage service, attraction procedures, safety, technology, and opening-day readiness. The goal was not a perfect park on day one - it was a location capable of learning, improving, and stabilizing inside a defined operating system.

Airtopia's leadership model remains central to that approach. General Managers operate as accountable local business leaders, backed by centralized training, marketing, technology, operating resources, and executive guidance. Tahlequah's success will be measured not only by revenue growth, but by the strength of its leadership team, the consistency of the guest experience, and its ability to operate without continuous executive intervention.

The Company also views Tahlequah as a community investment - expanding local access to all-ages entertainment, birthday celebrations, group events, active play, food and beverage, and employment, while giving families another place to connect and create memories close to home.

"A new building does not automatically create a great business," Waller continued. "The building gives you an opportunity. People, culture, and execution determine what that opportunity becomes. Our responsibility is to equip the local team, support them well, and continue raising the standard as the park grows."

As Tahlequah moves beyond its opening period, Airtopia will continue building local awareness, membership participation, birthday party volume, group sales, food and beverage performance, and repeat visitation - while using operating feedback from the location to refine future new-park openings and strengthen the systems supporting additional growth.

The Building Airtopia series continues with Airtopia McAlester, where the Company combines its family entertainment operating model with an established cinema business to create a differentiated hybrid destination - exploring how Airtopia is reimagining how multiple forms of entertainment can work together under one roof.

About Airtopia Adventure Parks

Airtopia Adventure Parks is dedicated to providing exceptional all-ages family entertainment that exceeds expectations and enriches communities through clean, fast, friendly, affordable, safe, and fun experiences. Through its growing network of adventure parks, Airtopia combines active attractions, arcade entertainment, birthday parties, memberships, food and beverage, and hospitality-driven guest experiences to create destinations where families connect, celebrate, and create lasting memories.

About Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:LNTO) is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and growing scalable businesses with strong operating fundamentals and long-term growth potential. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Airtopia Adventure Parks, the Company operates a growing family entertainment platform across California, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding projected revenue, future operating performance, growth initiatives, expansion, memberships, guest demand, and other future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's public filings and disclosures for additional information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.



Investor Relations Contact

Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Joshua Weaver

josh@lelantos.group

www.lelantosholdings.io

OTCID: LNTO

SOURCE: Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/lelantos-holdings-highlights-airtopia-tahlequah-the-next-step-in-its-ground-up-g-1193790