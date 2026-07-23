STI-GA Selects Numeracle to Develop Global Vetting Framework for Cross-Border STIR/SHAKEN Governance

New identity and governance assessment process will support expanded call authentication capabilities via interoperability between Governance Authorities worldwide.

WASHINGTON, D.C. AND MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / The Secure Telephone Identity Governance Authority (STI-GA), under the auspices of ATIS, today announced that it has selected Numeracle, Inc. (Numeracle) to design and implement a comprehensive governance vetting framework for evaluating Non-Jurisdictional Governance Authorities (NJGAs) seeking interoperability with the U.S. STIR/SHAKEN ecosystem, the primary tool for the authentication of telephone caller identity.

Mandated domestically by the TRACED Act of 2019, STIR/SHAKEN has since become the foundation for global call authentication efforts. As STIR/SHAKEN deployment expands globally, governance authorities worldwide are working to establish trusted authentication environments capable of supporting existing national frameworks. To ensure the security of cross-border connections, the STI-GA is establishing a consistent approach to validate the identity, governance practices, and operational integrity of authorities requesting interoperability with the U.S. ecosystem.

The growing global momentum behind authenticated communication channels highlights the need for reliable mechanisms to confirm that each participating governance authority maintains sufficient controls to uphold the integrity of interconnected authentication frameworks. These developments emphasize the importance of consistent, rigorous vetting and ongoing oversight as global interworking evolves.

Under this engagement, the STI-GA and Numeracle have developed a comprehensive assessment process to evaluate an NJGA's identity, governance structure, certificate-management security, and alignment with STI-GA policies, as well as its readiness for secure cross-border authentication. The framework also establishes procedures for ongoing monitoring to ensure continued compliance, enforcement consistency, and sustained trustworthiness over time.

"As authenticated communications adoption accelerates internationally, establishing trust between governance authorities is essential for global interoperability," said Susan Miller, President and CEO of ATIS. "ATIS' STI-GA is where the industry comes together to agree on the solutions that are advancing call authentication globally."

Glenn Clepper, STI-GA Chair, stated "Our focus here is specifically on non-jurisdictional governance entities, those not established by national regulators, where independent validation is needed to ensure their policies and operations meet the security expectations required for technical interworking."

"Authenticated communications only work if trust holds at every point in the chain. Fraud doesn't stop at a border, so trust can't either," said Rebekah Johnson, Founder and CEO of Numeracle. "This framework gives governance authorities worldwide a consistent standard for vetting and accountability. The whole industry is required to work together to protect verified identity across networks and borders, and Numeracle is honored to help lead that effort."

This collaboration supports the STI-GA's mission to preserve the security and integrity of the U.S. STIR/SHAKEN ecosystem while laying the groundwork for trusted, cross-border interoperability as global governance models continue to emerge.

About the STI-GA

Operating under the auspices of ATIS, the STI-GA is the industry-led effort to support the timely deployment of the STIR/SHAKEN protocol and framework. The STI-GA Board consists of representatives from the following stakeholders:

Chair - Glenn Clepper, Charter Communications; appointed by NCTA - The Internet & Television Association

Vice Chair - Gunnar Halley, Microsoft; appointed by the VON Coalition

Bill Tortoriello; appointed by the ACA Connects

Angela Dais, AT&T

Nathan Sutter, Nex-Tech Wireless; appointed by the Competitive Carriers Association

Beth O'Donnell, Comcast

John Marinho; appointed by CTIA

Darah Franklin, Google

Greg Rogers, Bandwidth; appointed by INCOMPAS

Justin Gephart, Wabash Communications; appointed by NTCA - The Rural Broadband Association

Michael Starkey, Appointed by Western States CLEC Coalition/TEXALTEL

Elizabeth Gray Nunez, Verizon; appointed by US Telecom

Learn more about the industry-led STI-GA and its critical contributions toward combatting illegal robocalling at: https://www.atis.org/sti-ga/

About ATIS

As a leading technology and solutions development organization, the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) brings together the top global ICT companies to advance the industry's business priorities. Our Next G Alliance is building the foundation for North American leadership in 6G and beyond. ATIS' 165 member companies are also currently working to address 5G, illegal robocall mitigation, quantum computing, artificial intelligence-enabled networks, identity and privacy, non-terrestrial networks, distributed ledger technology, cybersecurity, IoT, emergency services, quality of service, billing support, operations and much more. These priorities follow a fast-track development lifecycle from design and innovation through standards, specifications, requirements, business use cases, software toolkits, open-source solutions and interoperability testing.

ATIS is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). ATIS is the North American Organizational Partner for the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), a member of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), as well as a member of the Inter-American Telecommunication Commission (CITEL). For more information, visit www.atis.org. Follow ATIS on LinkedIn.

About Numeracle

Numeracle restores trust in B2C interactions through its Entity Identity Management (EIM) platform, enabling businesses to apply KYC/KYB identity vetting and establish Verified Identity and prevent fraud and impersonation at scale. EIM supports branded identity presentation, number reputation management, and managed KYC as a Service to support rigorous business identity verification in line with global standards required to return trust to every commercial interaction. Learn more at www.numeracle.com.

Media Contacts

For ATIS/STI-GA

Marcella Wolfe

mwolfe@atis.org

(202) 434-8851

For Numeracle

Molly Weis

visibility@numeracle.com

(814) 380-1181

SOURCE: Numeracle

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/sti-ga-selects-numeracle-to-develop-global-vetting-framework-for-cross-border-st-1195008