Electricity is shifting into a traded, time-sensitive and increasingly differentiated commodity across Southern Africa through the commercialization of the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) and forthcoming launch of the South African Wholesale Electricity Market (SAWEM). Dominic Goncalves, Advisory Partner for Energy Strategy at Cresco Project Finance and Founder & Director of Naviara Energy, told pv magazine that Southern Africa is moving away from treating electricity as a vertically-integrated utility product as open-access reforms, corporate procurement, battery storage and regional trading ...

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