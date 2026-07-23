Plume Design, Inc.: Plume Names Peter Wulfraat Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global ISP Growth

Enterprise AI and revenue-scaling veteran brings more than 25 years of go-to-market leadership to drive Plume's next phase of growth across a global ISP footprint

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume Design, Inc. ("Plume"), the global subscriber experience platform trusted by more than 450 Internet Service Providers across 58 countries, today named Peter Wulfraat as Chief Revenue Officer, reporting directly to CEO Dan Herscovici. The appointment is a strategic investment that reflects the company's current market momentum and the growing global demand for its platform. In this newly created role, Wulfraat will lead Plume's worldwide go-to-market strategy, sales operations and partner engagement as the company enters its next phase of commercial expansion.

"Peter brings a rare combination of an ability to articulate complex platform value to global C-suite decision makers, the operational discipline to lead high-performance global sales teams and a firsthand understanding of how AI transforms the customer experience," said Mr. Herscovici. "We've built the industry's only unified, AI-powered platform that integrates managed WiFi, cybersecurity and customer care on behalf of our ISP partners, and we've proven it at scale across 50 million homes and 600 million devices worldwide. Peter's addition to our senior leadership team sends a clear signal to our ISP partners that we are investing aggressively in the relationships and commercial capabilities that will help drive their growth. His experience building and leading go-to-market organizations across international markets directly complements the global scale at which Plume operates and the expansion ahead of us."

Mr. Wulfraat brings more than 25 years of experience selling and scaling enterprise AI and customer experience solutions to global brands across telecommunications, financial services and healthcare, with go-to-market leadership spanning North American, European and Asia-Pacific markets. Most recently, he served as Global Chief Revenue Officer at Kore.ai, where he drove six times (6X) growth in annual recurring revenue while leading a 150-plus person go-to-market organization. Prior to Kore.ai, he held senior revenue and solutions leadership roles at Intrado Corporation and Nuance Communications, building deep expertise at the intersection of AI-driven automation and large-scale customer experience transformation.

"The combination of an unrivaled customer dataset with proven AI orchestration and engagement capabilities powerfully sets Plume apart in the industry, particularly as we support the complete customer journey, helping ISPs reduce churn, increase ARPU and build subscriber confidence," said Mr. Wulfraat. "I've spent my career helping enterprises unlock revenue potential through AI-driven platforms. Plume is delivering the intelligence layer that will define how ISPs compete for the next decade. I'm thrilled to work alongside Dan and this exceptional team to accelerate Plume's growth with ISP partners around the world."

Mr. Wulfraat's appointment comes as ISPs worldwide are shifting from competing on speed and price to differentiating on the subscriber experience. Plume's open, hardware-agnostic platform, powered by an unmatched global dataset, enables ISPs to build subscriber confidence through stable connectivity, seamless services, intuitive engagement and the lowest cost to serve. By unifying intelligence, orchestration and engagement on a single platform, Plume provides ISPs with one source of truth for managing and improving every dimension of the connected home.

Mr. Wulfraat will be meeting with Plume ISP partners and prospects at The Independent Show, hosted by NCTC and ACA Connects, July 26-29 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. ISP executives attending the show are invited to meet with Wulfraat and the Plume team at booth #517 to discuss how the Plume Platform is helping operators build subscriber confidence, drive operational efficiency and unlock new sources of revenue.

About Plume

Plume created the first managed WiFi platform for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in 2016, enabling the company to scale across the globe and expand into managing the entire subscriber experience, including approximately 600 million connected devices, in 50 million homes, on behalf of more than 450 ISPs, across 58 countries. By integrating managed WiFi, cybersecurity and customer care, Plume created the first open, hardware-agnostic SaaS Subscriber Experience Platform for ISPs. Powered by an unmatched global dataset and AI optimization, the Plume Platform builds subscriber confidence through improved WiFi experiences, seamless new service implementation and proactive customer care. Plume's open-source framework OpenSync is pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE and platform SDKs, and supports leading industry standards like RDK-B and prplWave. Discover more at www.plume.com.

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