Notabene Announces Strategic Investment from Ripple

Ripple invests in the trust infrastructure needed to scale stablecoin payments

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Notabene, the operator of the world's largest open network for regulated on-chain transactions, today announced a strategic investment from Ripple, the leading provider of blockchain-based enterprise solutions across traditional and digital finance.

Alongside the investment, Notabene and Ripple will collaborate to expand enterprise stablecoin payments by integrating Ripple USD (RLUSD) into Notabene Flow and exploring how trusted payment authorization can complement Ripple Payments. Notabene Flow is Notabene's B2B stablecoin payments platform that enables payment coordination and authorization capabilities, which leverage and are built on top of Notabene's scaled transaction authorization network. By combining Ripple's global enterprise ecosystem and RLUSD stablecoin with Notabene's trusted institutional network, which today facilitates over $2 trillion in annualized transaction volume, the partnership is set to accelerate adoption of compliant stablecoin payments while creating a pathway for RLUSD to be integrated across one of the world's largest institutional payment networks for digital assets. Together, the companies aim to make compliant stablecoin transactions easier for financial institutions to adopt at scale.

To date, Notabene has built the largest open network for moving value on-chain safely, combining Travel Rule compliance with broader pre-transaction verification and authorization capabilities. The network spans more than 2,300 connected institutions, 100+ global jurisdictions, and 280+ customers, including tier-1 banks, custodians, fintechs, and global exchanges, and has facilitated over $2 trillion in annualized transaction volume. Through Notabene Flow, the company is extending its trust network and infrastructure into novel capabilities for B2B and agentic stablecoin transactions, including pull payments, recurring payments, and automated invoicing solutions.

As financial institutions move from experimentation to production with stablecoins, institutions need to know who they are transacting with, verify counterparties and transaction details before value moves, and meet regulatory and internal risk requirements without introducing friction. Notabene's trust network helps solve that challenge, making it a natural complement to Ripple's enterprise payments and stablecoin infrastructure.

"Stablecoins are quickly becoming part of mainstream financial infrastructure, but institutional adoption depends on more than efficient settlement rails alone," said Jack McDonald, SVP of Stablecoin at Ripple. "It requires trusted identity, compliance, and transaction authorization before value moves. Notabene's network addresses one of the fundamental barriers to enterprise adoption, and together we're helping build the compliant infrastructure institutions need to move value at global scale while expanding the utility of RLUSD."

Ripple's investment comes amid growing demand for regulated digital asset infrastructure, as banks, payment networks, fintechs, and new stablecoin consortia move to launch tokenized cash products and embed stablecoin rails into their existing offerings. Institutional momentum in adopting digital assets as core financial infrastructure has been reinforced by growing regulatory clarity globally, including the passage of the GENIUS Act in the United States and MiCA in the European Union. As stablecoins become increasingly utilized in regulated, high-value flows, institutions must verify counterparties and authorize transactions before value moves-capabilities that sit at the core of Notabene's platform.

"Every institution I talk to has moved past whether to use stablecoins. They are stuck on how to do it safely at scale within the context of their existing business. They need to know who is on the other side, what the transaction is for, and how to authorize payments without adding friction. That is what Notabene and its network of regulated institutions solve. Paired with an enterprise-ready stablecoin like RLUSD and Ripple's global payments reach, it turns compliant stablecoin payments from a pilot into a real growth engine that reaches more counterparties and moves more volume, faster," said Pelle Braendgaard, Co-Founder and CEO of Notabene.

With the investment, Notabene will leverage Ripple's enterprise ecosystem to accelerate the rollout of Notabene Flow, extending compliant stablecoin payments to institutions worldwide.

Establishing strategic partnerships is a core pillar of Notabene's strategy for scaling Notabene Flow, and it expects to bring on other leading financial institutions over the coming quarters.

About Notabene

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York, Notabene operates the largest open network of regulated on-chain transactions, enabling institutions to confirm and verify counterparties in real time, authorize transactions before settlement, and unlock compliant B2B stablecoin payments. Notabene serves 280+ customers across global banks, fintechs, custodians, and exchanges. To learn more, visit notabene.id.

About Ripple

Founded in 2012, Ripple is the leading provider of blockchain-based enterprise solutions across traditional and digital finance. Its solutions span global payments, custody, liquidity, and treasury management, serving as a one-stop shop for moving, storing, exchanging, and managing value. Ripple's stablecoin, RLUSD, and the cryptocurrency XRP underpinning these solutions allow Ripple and its customers to shape the modern financial system.

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