Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - ONE HEMP, a national coalition representing responsible hemp businesses and advocates, today welcomed the introduction of the bipartisan Lawful Hemp Protection Act, introduced by Reps. Andy Barr (R-KY) and Angie Craig (D-MN), calling it a significant step toward a responsible, federally regulated hemp marketplace that protects consumers without dismantling a vital American industry.

The bill would establish federal standards for hemp products, including a 1% THC by dry weight limit, 21+ age restrictions, product safety requirements, labeling standards, and a ban on synthetic and chemically modified cannabinoids.

The proposal stands in stark contrast to pending federal restrictions that would cap hemp products at 0.4 milligrams of total THC per container, a standard that would effectively eliminate non-intoxicating, therapeutic hemp products currently available to consumers.

Barr-Craig Proposal Pending Appropriations Language Maximum 1% THC by dry weight Maximum 0.4 mg THC per container Concentration-based standard Absolute THC cap Supports a non-intoxicating regulated hemp marketplace Effectively bans therapeutic full-spectrum hemp products Includes safety, labeling and age restrictions Focuses primarily on THC limits

"This bill demonstrates that Congress can protect consumers without banning therapeutic hemp products," said Kelly Fair, ONE HEMP Policy and Regulatory Advisor. "One Hemp has consistently advocated for strong, science-based regulation, including age restrictions, robust safety standards and enforcement. The Barr-Craig proposal moves the conversation in that direction."

"The choice before lawmakers is not regulation versus no regulation," said John Harloe, JD, PhD, General Counsel for Global Cannabis and ONE HEMP member. "It's whether we create a well-regulated hemp marketplace or effectively prohibit products that consumers rely on and responsible businesses have built. We are encouraged to see a proposed framework that prioritizes safety, accountability, and consumer access."

ONE HEMP looks forward to their continued work with Congress and federal regulators to advance a balanced regulatory framework that supports consumer safety, agricultural opportunity, and long-term certainty for the hemp industry.

About ONE HEMP

ONE HEMP's core mission is to advance CBD as a dietary supplement through bipartisan legislation. With an unwavering commitment to science and consumer safety, ONE HEMP is an industry coalition comprised of respected voices and CBD market leaders whose concerted efforts are all aimed at equipping Congress and the FDA with the knowledge and support required to pass sensible guidelines for a standardized CBD industry. The group has enlisted some of the world's foremost cannabinoid researchers and toxicologists, ensuring that their approach is firmly rooted in robust scientific research and a deep understanding of CBD's safety profile. ONE HEMP aims to set industry benchmarks, nurturing trust and innovation in the CBD sector.

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Source: OneHemp