Cato Networks and CrowdStrike Partner to Deliver Unified Security Operations Across the Network and Endpoint

New integrations combine network and endpoint telemetry to streamline investigations, improve threat detection and accelerate response

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the converged network and security cloud for the AI era, today announced a collaboration with CrowdStrike to integrate the Cato SASE Platform with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform. Together, the companies are helping security teams unify network and endpoint visibility, streamline investigations, and accelerate threat detection and response.

Security teams are often forced to investigate threats across disconnected network and endpoint tools, creating visibility gaps and operational complexity. By integrating network and endpoint telemetry from Cato and CrowdStrike, organizations can investigate threats more efficiently, improve detection fidelity, and respond faster through a unified security operations workflow.

The collaboration spans security operations, asset visibility, and threat hunting use cases, including:

Accelerate investigations: Cato XOps and CrowdStrike Falcon Discover correlate endpoint detections with network telemetry to improve threat visibility and accelerate investigations. Strengthen asset visibility and posture: Cato Asset Security and Falcon Discover enrich device intelligence with endpoint context, providing a more complete view of managed assets. Enhance threat hunting and detection: The Cato SASE Platform streams network telemetry into Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, enabling analysts to hunt threats, build detections and investigate activity from a broader set of security signals.

"Security outcomes, especially in the AI era, can only improve when fueled by rich and connected data," said Karl Soderlund, Global Channel Chief at Cato Networks. "This partnership further enhances Cato's ability to deliver complete visibility, full context, and agentic control to make security operations teams more effective in defending against the next wave of AI threats."

"Organizations need security technologies that work together seamlessly to keep pace with modern threats," said Chris Stewart, Vice President, Global Cloud and Technology Alliance Partners at CrowdStrike. "By integrating the CrowdStrike Falcon platform with the Cato SASE Platform, customers can correlate network and endpoint telemetry, streamline investigations and respond to threats faster."

"As the security landscape becomes more complex, partners need solutions that not only strengthen protection but also simplify how they deliver outcomes for customers," said Francisco Criado, Senior Vice President, Security, Cloud and AI, TD SYNNEX. "The collaboration between Cato Networks and CrowdStrike provides streamlined operations and more cohesive AI-driven threat detection and response across the enterprise. For our partners, this means a more integrated approach to security that simplifies deployment and scalability, helping them deliver strong customer outcomes while growing their business."

Availability

The Cato and CrowdStrike technical integrations are generally available for customers globally on the CrowdStrike Marketplace.

Resources

For more information about the Cato and CrowdStrike technical integrations, read the blog, whitepaper, and solution brief.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks, a leader in SASE and AI security, delivers secure, zero-trust access everywhere to thousands of customers worldwide. Built for organizations operating across all cloud and hybrid environments, the Cato Platform unifies networking, security, and access, providing them as elastic, modular capabilities that organizations can easily adopt and grow over time. Cato combines the Cato Cloud, a purpose-built global network, with simplified operational experience, all delivered across a robust, AI-driven platform. With Cato, organizations modernize confidently, operate with greater resilience, and innovate faster, without added complexity or risk.



Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

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