Epson America, Inc.: Towner County Medical Center Reduces Downtime and Improves Clinical Workflows with Epson Business Printing Solutions

Healthcare Provider Strengthens Documentation Processes and Streamlines Epic EMR Integration with Epson Business Inkjet Printers

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America today announced that Towner County Medical Center, a non-profit community hospital serving rural North Dakota, has standardized on Epson business inkjet printers to improve reliability, streamline workflows and support critical documentation within its Epic EMR environment.

Towner County Medical Center serves a wide regional population. With approximately 150 employees and an extensive range of services - from emergency and long-term care to outpatient clinics and daycare - the medical center is committed to providing high-quality patient care at the lowest cost possible, supported not only by dedicated healthcare teams, but also by a dependable IT infrastructure.

When Jace Peterson took over IT operations at Towner County Medical Center, the organization was preparing to move into a new facility while managing a fragmented fleet of aging laser printers. Devices from multiple vendors, many nearing end-of-life, created frequent disruptions across departments and placed a significant burden on IT resources.

"I was handling roughly 30 printer-related service tickets each week," said Peterson. "Toner inconsistencies, frequent paper jams, misaligned output, and unreliable integration with Epic EMR made printing unpredictable at best."

To address these challenges, the medical center worked with Liberty Business Systems, Inc. to implement a managed print environment built around Epson business inkjet printers with PrecisionCore® Heat-Free technology. The deployment included nearly 30 devices across the facility, including WorkForce® Enterprise A3 MFPs and WorkForce Pro A4 color and monochrome devices.

"Hospital and healthcare facilities need technology that staff can rely on, especially in fast-paced clinical environments where there is no time for downtime," said Koji Nawata, group product manager, Business Printing, Epson America. "Our business inkjet printers and MFPs are designed to deliver consistent performance with fewer maintenance requirements, helping reduce downtime and support critical workflows like those within Epic EMR."

Since implementation, Towner County Medical Center has achieved near-zero downtime across its print fleet, significantly reduced service calls and paper jams, fewer ink replacements thanks to high-capacity ink supplies, and improved overall operational efficiency.

Reliable printing is essential to patient care, particularly in urgent situations. "When an ER trauma comes in at 2 a.m. and a patient needs to be transferred, our nurses can simply hit print in Epic and immediately provide the necessary documentation," Peterson said. "That reliability brings peace of mind to everyone involved."

In addition to improved performance, the intuitive design of Epson devices enabled rapid adoption among staff, minimizing training requirements and support needs. The organization is now fully utilizing integrated scanning, printing and fax capabilities to support both clinical and administrative workflows.

"The biggest benefit is staff confidence," Peterson added. "We've eliminated printer frustrations, and now printers are at the bottom of my worry list."

By standardizing on Epson business inkjet printers, Towner County Medical Center has reduced IT burden while strengthening its ability to deliver timely, high-quality patient care.

"In healthcare, consistency and reliability are essential," Peterson concluded. "With the right technology in place, printing is no longer a barrier. It's a dependable part of patient care."

Learn more about Towner County Medical Center and the integration of Epson business inkjet printers here: https://news.epson.com/case-studies/towner-county-medical-center-inkjet-printers.

About Epson Business Inkjet

Epson's portfolio of high-performance business printing solutions forges the future of office printing and sets the new standard for minimal intervention, affordability and low energy consumption. Engineered with Epson's innovative PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, Epson's groundbreaking business printing solutions - from desktop printers and workgroup printers for hybrid work-from-home and in-office small businesses to WorkForce Enterprise MFPs - deliver high performance with few moving parts to exceed market needs.

To learn more about Epson's portfolio of business inkjet printing solutions, visit Epson.com/Office-Printers. To learn more about Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, visit Epson.com/PrecisionCore.

About Epson

Epson is a technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company uses technology and engineering ability to implement real-world solutions in precision innovation, industrial and robotics, office and home printing, and visual and lifestyle.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.4 trillion. corporate.epson/en/

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