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WKN: A14SSR | ISIN: US1788671071 | Ticker-Symbol: 44Q
Frankfurt
23.07.26 | 08:02
24,000 Euro
-2,44 % -0,600
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23,40025,20015:51
PR Newswire
23.07.2026 13:00 Uhr
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Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Net Income of $14.3 million, up $3.3 million from Second-Quarter 2025

SANDUSKY, Ohio, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) ("Civista") today reported net income of $14.3 million, or $0.69 per common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The results of the periods presented include the impact of The Farmers Savings Bank ("FSB") merger since November 7, 2025.

  • Net income for the second-quarter of 2026 of $14.3 million, a $3.3 million or 30.0% increase compared to $11.0 million for the second-quarter 2025, but down $0.7 million or 4.5% compared to $15.0 million for the first-quarter 2026.
  • Net interest margin expanded 25 basis points year-over-year to 3.89% while cost of funds declined 37 basis points.
  • Diluted earnings per common share were $0.69 for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $0.71 for the second quarter of 2025. The modest decrease primarily reflects the additional shares issued in connection with the FSB merger and common stock offering completed during the second-half of 2025.
  • Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) for the second quarter of 2026 was $18.9 million, compared to $17.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $13.9 million for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Cost of funds of 194 basis points for the second-quarter of 2026, 37 basis points lower than the 232 basis points cost of funds for the second-quarter of 2025, and 2 basis points lower than the 196 basis points in first-quarter 2026.
  • Cost of deposits of 183 basis points for the second-quarter of 2026, down 13 basis points compared to 196 basis points in the second-quarter of 2025, but 2 basis points higher than the 181 basis points in the first-quarter of 2026.
  • Brokered deposits declined $25.0 million linked quarter and $52.0 million since year-end 2025 as Civista continued optimizing its funding mix and reducing higher-cost funding sources.
  • Total loans increased $25.2 million, or 0.8%, in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026.
  • Return on Assets of 1.34%, compared to 1.06% for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Leadership Transition: As previously announced, Dennis Shaffer will be retiring as President and Chief Executive Officer effective August 28, 2026. Chuck Parcher will succeed Shaffer as President and Chief Executive Officer, ensuring a planned and orderly leadership transition.

CEO Commentary:

"Civista delivered a strong second quarter and first half of 2026, reflecting continued execution of our strategy and the strength of our balance sheet," said Dennis Shaffer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Civista Bancshares, Inc. "During the quarter, net interest margin expanded, funding costs continued to improve, credit quality remained stable, and our efficiency ratio improved significantly from a year ago. These results demonstrate the benefits of disciplined balance sheet management and our ongoing focus on operational excellence."

"While the operating environment remains dynamic, our team continues to execute with a focus on prudent growth, sound risk management, strong customer relationships, and long-term shareholder value creation. We remain encouraged by the strength of our core banking franchise, the quality of our customer base, and the opportunities across our markets."

"This quarter also marks my final earnings release as Chief Executive Officer of Civista Bancshares. Serving our customers, communities, shareholders, and employees has been one of the great privileges of my career. I am deeply grateful to our employees for their dedication, to our Board of Directors for their guidance and support, and to our customers for the trust they have placed in Civista throughout the years."

"As we prepare for our leadership transition in August, I am confident that Civista's future is bright. Chuck Parcher is an exceptional leader who understands our culture, our markets, and our commitment to community banking. With a talented leadership team, a strong capital position, and a clear strategic direction, Civista is well positioned for continued growth and success in the years ahead."

Results of Operations:

For the three-month periods ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025.
The results of the periods reflect the inclusion of FSB merger since November 7, 2025.

Second-Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Net income of $14.3 million, a $3.3 million or 30% increase compared to $11.0 million for the second quarter 2025, but down $0.7 million or 4.5% compared to the $15.0 million for the first quarter of 2026.
  • Diluted earnings per common share were $0.69 for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $0.71 for the second quarter of 2025. The modest decrease primarily reflects the additional shares issued in connection with the FSB merger and common stock offering completed during the second-half of 2025.
  • Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) for the second quarter of 2026 was $18.9 million, compared to $17.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $13.9 million for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) expanded to 3.89% during the second quarter of 2026, increasing 25 basis points year-over-year, reflecting lower funding costs and disciplined balance-sheet management.
  • Net interest income of $38.6 million, up $3.8 million or 10.9% compared to the second quarter of 2025, and up $0.8 million or 2.0% compared to the first quarter of 2026.
  • Total loans increased $25.2 million, or 0.8%, in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026.
  • Brokered deposits declined $25.0 million linked quarter and $52.0 million since year-end 2025 as Civista continued optimizing its funding mix and reducing higher-cost funding sources.
  • Cost of funds of 194 basis points for the second-quarter of 2026, 37 basis points lower than the 232 basis points cost of funds for the second-quarter of 2025, and 2 basis points lower than the 196 basis points in first-quarter 2026.
  • Cost of deposits of 183 basis points for the second-quarter of 2026, down 13 basis points compared to 196 basis points in the second-quarter of 2025, but 2 basis points higher than the 181 basis points in the first-quarter of 2026.
  • Efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2026 was 58.2%, compared to 64.5% for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Return on Assets of 1.34%, compared to 1.06% for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $0.1 million during the quarter.
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans of 1.28%.
  • Tangible book value per share increased 6.0% from December 31, 2025, to $20.43 at June 30, 2026
  • Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, consistent with the first quarter 2026.
  • Based on the June 30, 2026 closing share price of $28.22, the $0.18 quarterly dividend represents an annualized yield of 2.55% and a payout ratio of 26.14%.

Assets

Total assets at June 30, 2026, were $4.3 billion, unchanged from March 31, 2026.

  • Loan and lease balances increased $25.2 million, or 0.8% since March 31, 2026.
  • Real Estate Construction loans increased $11.2 million since March 31, 2026, mainly due to seasonal construction patterns that typically see their lowest activity in the first quarter and a ramp up in activity starting in the second quarter.
  • Residential Real Estate increased $14.5 million since March 31, 2026 reflecting increased demand for new originations.

Deposits & Borrowings

Total deposits at June 30, 2026, were $3.5 billion, a decrease of $43.6 million, or 1.2% from March 31, 2026. Total deposits declined modestly due primarily to seasonal public fund fluctuations and continued reduction of higher-cost brokered deposits.

  • Interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $38.5 million from March 31, 2026, primarily due to decreases of $29.0 million and $9.7 million in interest-bearing public funds and retail interest-bearing demand deposits, respectively, slightly offset by an increase of $1.7 million in jumbo demand deposits.
  • Savings and money markets decreased $20.2 million from March 31, 2026, primarily due to decreases of $10.5 million, $10.2 million, and $4.6 million, in ICS money market deposits, retail money market deposits, and statement savings, respectively, slightly offset by an increase of $3.2 million in business money market deposits.
  • Time deposits increased $50.7 million from March 31, 2026, primarily due to increases of $29.2 million, $16.3 million, and $5.7 million in jumbo CDs, retail CDs, and CDARS, respectively.
  • Brokered deposits totaled $350.1 million at June 30, 2026, which included brokered certificates of deposit of $350.0 million and brokered money markets of $0.1 million. Brokered deposits decreased $25.0 million from March 31, 2026, reflecting management's continued efforts to reduce higher cost brokered deposits.
  • FHLB short-term advances totaled $123.5 million on June 30, 2026, up $23.5 million from March 31, 2026.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $3.8 million, or 10.9%, for the second quarter of 2026, compared to the same period last year. In the second quarter of 2025, net interest income was increased by $1.6 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.

  • Interest income increased $0.3 million year over year, primarily reflecting growth in average interest-earning assets, mostly offset by the non-recurring adjustment discussed above in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Interest expense decreased $3.5 million year over year, mainly due to lower borrowing costs from reduced short-term FHLB advances coupled with strategic time deposit pricing.
  • Net interest margin increased 25 basis points to 3.89% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 3.64% for the same period last year, reflecting disciplined deposit pricing, a reduced reliance on higher-cost wholesale funding, and favorable repricing dynamics, partially offset by pressure from changes in asset mix.

Net interest income increased $8.8 million, or 13.1%, for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net interest income was increased by $1.6 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.

  • Interest income increased $2.4 million for the six-months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period last year, attributed to average interest-earning assets increasing $176.4 million, slightly offset by a 10-basis point decrease in asset yield.
  • Interest expense decreased $6.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period last year. This was due to a 104-basis point reduction in higher cost short-term FHLB borrowings coupled with a 48-basis point drop in time deposits, mostly offset by $235.2 million average balance growth in interest-bearing deposits.
  • Net interest margin increased 30-basis points to 3.87% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 3.57% for the same period last year.

Credit

Provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments) increased $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2026 to $1.8 million compared to $1.0 million for the same period last year.

  • Civista recorded net charge-offs of $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to net charge-offs of $1.0 million for the same period last year.
  • The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.28% at June 30, 2026, compared to 1.28% at June 30, 2025, and 1.28% at December 31, 2025.
  • The allowance for credit losses was $41.7 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $40.5 million at June 30, 2025, and $42.0 million at December 31, 2025.
  • Non-performing assets at June 30, 2026, were $30.5 million, a decrease of $0.8 million or 2.6%, from December 31, 2025. The non-performing assets to assets ratio was 0.71% and 0.72% at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.
  • The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans increased slightly to 136.8% at June 30, 2026, from 134.2% at December 31, 2025.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $9.0 million, an increase of $2.4 million or 36.7%, when compared to the same period last year. In the second quarter of 2025, noninterest income was reduced by $1.0 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.

  • Service charges increased $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to the same period last year, primarily from higher business service charges and retail overdraft fees.
  • Net gain on sale of loans increased $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to the same period last year, due to favorable secondary market conditions resulting in higher sales volumes for both loans and leases.
  • Lease revenue and residual income increased $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year due to the non-recurring adjustment discussed above. Excluding the non-recurring adjustment, lease revenue and residual income was relatively unchanged year-over-year.

Noninterest income totaled $18.4 million, an increase of $4.0 million or 27.6%, when compared to the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, noninterest income was reduced by $1.0 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.

  • Service charges increased $0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period last year, primarily from higher business service charges and retail overdraft fees.
  • Net gain on sale of loans increased $1.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period last year. Secondary market sales volumes increased due to favorable secondary market conditions coupled with disciplined pricing strategies on both the loan and lease gain on sale margins.
  • Lease revenue and residual income increased $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period last year, due to the non-recurring adjustment discussed above. Excluding the non-recurring adjustment, lease revenue and residual income was down slightly year-over-year resulting from increased origination volume offset by lower residual income.
  • Other income increased $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period last year. Income from the Company's captive insurance subsidiary, CIVB Risk Management, recorded $0.5 million of income in the first quarter of 2026 related to the closure of three claims without payment, resulting in a reduction of ceded reserves.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $28.7 million, an increase of $1.2 million or 4.3%, when compared to the same period last year. In the second quarter of 2025, noninterest expense was reduced by $0.3 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion. These expenses are recorded in equipment expense of $0.1 million and other noninterest expense of $0.2 million.

  • Compensation expense increased $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to the same period last year, primarily due to increases in salaries and medical expenses associated with a higher number of full-time equivalent (FTE) employees year-over-year.
  • The quarter-to-date average number of FTE employees was 549 at June 30, 2026, compared with an average number of 526 for the same period in 2025.
  • FDIC assessment decreased $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to the same period last year, mainly due to an improvement in Civista's risk-based assessment rate, reflecting favorable trends in regulatory ratios and supervisory metrics used in the FDIC's pricing methodology.
  • Professional fees decreased $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to the same period last year, mainly due to utilizing consultants in 2025 to assist in transitioning Civista Leasing and Finance Division to a new core processing system.
  • Amortization of intangibles increased $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to the same period last year due to the merger of FSB that closed in November 2025.
  • The efficiency ratio was 58.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 64.5% for the same period last year. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 10.9% increase in net interest income and a 36.7% increase in non-interest income, slightly offset by a 4.3% increase in non-interest expenses.

Noninterest expense totaled $58.5 million, an increase of $3.9 million or 7.2%, when compared to the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, noninterest expense was increased by $0.4 million from non-recurring adjustments related to acquisition expenses from the merger with FSB that closed in November 2025. These expenses are recorded in other noninterest expenses. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, noninterest expense was reduced by $0.3 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion. These expenses are recorded in equipment expense of $0.1 million and other noninterest expense of $0.2 million.

  • Compensation expense increased $2.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period last year, primarily due to increases in salaries and medical expenses associated with a higher number of full-time equivalent (FTE) employees year-over-year.
  • The year-to-date average number of FTE employees was 548 at June 30, 2026, compared with an average number of 523 for the same period in 2025.
  • FDIC assessment decreased $0.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period last year, mainly due to an improvement in Civista's risk-based assessment rate, reflecting favorable trends in regulatory ratios and supervisory metrics used in the FDIC's pricing methodology.
  • Professional fees decreased $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period last year, mainly due to utilizing consultants to assist in transitioning Civista Leasing and Finance Division to a new core processing system.
  • Amortization of intangibles increased $0.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period last year due to the merger of FSB that closed in November 2025.
  • The efficiency ratio was 59.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 64.7% for the same period last year. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 13.1% increase in net interest income and a 27.6% increase in noninterest income, somewhat offset by a 7.2% increase in noninterest expenses.

Taxes

Civista's effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2026 was 16.7% compared to 14.6% for the same period last year.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was 16.7% compared to 14.7% in the same period last year.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity at June 30, 2026, totaled $566.8 million, an increase of $23.3 million from December 31, 2025. This resulted from an increase of $21.8 million in retained earnings coupled with a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $0.6 million resulting from the change in the unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities portfolio.

Civista did not repurchase any shares in the first six months ended June 30, 2026, as the current repurchase plan is set to expire in April 2027. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, Civista liquidated 14,504 shares held by employees, at an average price of $21.94 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Conference Call and Webcast
Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 23, 2026. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 800-836-8184 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. second quarter 2026 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $4.3 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 44 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its Civista Leasing and Finance Division. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at www.civb.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and related materials may contain references to measures which are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These financial measures have been included as they provide meaningful supplemental information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations. Certain non-GAAP financial measures discussed earlier in this release, including efficiency ratio, net interest margin, tangible book value per share, and related ratios, are identified in the accompanying financial tables. Management believes these measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per common share, provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

Average Balance Analysis


(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended June 30,



2026



2025



Average




Yield/



Average




Yield/


Assets:

balance


Interest


rate *



balance


Interest


rate *


Interest-earning assets:














Loans **

$

3,243,955


$

49,887



6.17

%


$

3,136,091



49,972



6.39

%

Taxable securities ***


417,924



3,908



3.51

%



404,104



3,751



3.42

%

Non-taxable securities ***


278,152



2,278



3.90

%



277,931



2,338



3.88

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks


52,919



474



3.59

%



23,243



210



3.61

%

Total interest-earning assets ***

$

3,992,950


$

56,547



5.67

%


$

3,841,369


$

56,271



5.84

%

Noninterest-earning assets:














Cash and due from financial institutions


34,901








40,329






Premises and equipment, net


38,277








44,687






Accrued interest receivable


14,267








13,919






Intangible assets


142,469








132,887






Bank owned life insurance


63,680








63,302






Other assets


52,725








59,948






Less allowance for loan losses


(40,734)








(40,546)






Total Assets

$

4,298,535







$

4,155,895




















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:














Interest-bearing liabilities:














Demand and savings

$

1,690,167


$

5,997



1.42

%


$

1,551,856


$

5,632



1.46

%

Time


1,091,478



9,897



3.64

%



986,644



9,926



4.04

%

Short-term FHLB borrowings


107,823



838



3.12

%



412,545



4,603



4.48

%

Long-term FHLB borrowings


644



5



2.85

%



1,260



8



2.57

%

Other borrowings


3,421



97



11.38

%



5,874



123



8.40

%

Subordinated debentures


104,293



1,120



4.31

%



104,145



1,165



4.49

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

2,997,826


$

17,954



2.40

%


$

3,062,324


$

21,457



2.81

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits


703,040








652,092






Other liabilities


36,568








40,564






Shareholders' equity


561,101








400,915






Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

4,298,535







$

4,155,895




















Net interest income and interest rate spread



$

38,593



3.27

%




$

34,814



3.03

%















Net interest margin ***






3.89

%







3.64

%



* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $606 thousand and $622 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.


** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans


*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $46.7 million and $64.1 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.




Average Balance Analysis


(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Six Months Ended June 30,



2026



2025



Average




Yield/



Average




Yield/


Assets:

balance


Interest


rate *



balance


Interest


rate *


Interest-earning assets:














Loans **

$

3,248,126


$

99,118



6.15

%


$

3,117,867


$

97,618



6.31

%

Taxable securities ***


425,301



7,862



3.50

%



400,518



7,306



3.37

%

Non-taxable securities ***


281,695



4,581



3.92

%



282,183



4,678



3.90

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks


42,898



795



3.71

%



21,081



402



3.84

%

Total interest-earning assets ***

$

3,998,020


$

112,356



5.67

%


$

3,821,649


$

110,004



5.77

%

Noninterest-earning assets:














Cash and due from financial institutions


37,004








41,758






Premises and equipment, net


39,128








45,541






Accrued interest receivable


14,232








13,744






Intangible assets


142,868








133,076






Bank owned life insurance


63,484








63,110






Other assets


52,206








59,271






Less allowance for loan losses


(41,196)








(40,252)






Total Assets

$

4,305,746







$

4,137,897




















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:














Interest-bearing liabilities:














Demand and savings

$

1,672,887


$

11,427



1.38

%


$

1,565,328


$

11,360



1.46

%

Time


1,100,865



19,919



3.65

%



973,202



19,914



4.13

%

Short-term FHLB borrowings


128,127



2,186



3.44

%



384,224



8,532



4.48

%

Long-term FHLB borrowings


712



10



2.78

%



1,334



17



2.57

%

Other borrowings


3,666



169



9.32

%



6,150



268



8.78

%

Subordinated debentures


104,271



2,229



4.31

%



104,124



2,326



4.50

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

3,010,528


$

35,940



2.41

%


$

3,034,362


$

42,417



2.82

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits


699,256








661,382






Other liabilities


38,422








43,174






Shareholders' equity


557,540








398,979






Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

4,305,746







$

4,137,897




















Net interest income and interest rate spread



$

76,416



3.26

%




$

67,587



2.95

%















Net interest margin ***






3.87

%







3.57

%















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $1.2 million and $1.2 million for the periods ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.


** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans


*** - 2026 and 2025 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $44.0 million and $61.6 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.


Non-interest income












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended June 30,



2026



2025



$ Change



% Change


Service charges

$

1,889



$

1,564



$

325




20.8

%

Net gain (loss) on equity securities


140




(74)




214




289.2

%

Net gain on sale of loans and leases


1,501




841




660




78.5

%

ATM/Interchange fees


1,555




1,418




137




9.7

%

Wealth management fees


1,459




1,325




134




10.1

%

Lease revenue and residual income


1,404




525




879




167.4

%

Bank owned life insurance


399




386




13




3.4

%

Swap fees


3




53




(50)




-94.3

%

Other


657




551




106




19.2

%

Total non-interest income

$

9,007



$

6,589



$

2,418




36.7

%













Non-interest income












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Six months ended June 30,



2026



2025



$ Change



% Change


Service charges

$

3,603



$

3,088



$

515




16.7

%

Net gain (loss) on equity securities


173




(103)




276




268.0

%

Net gain on sale of loans and leases


3,106




1,445




1,661




114.9

%

ATM/Interchange fees


2,941




2,744




197




7.2

%

Wealth management fees


2,892




2,665




227




8.5

%

Lease revenue and residual income


3,034




2,421




613




25.3

%

Bank owned life insurance


789




773




16




2.1

%

Swap fees


59




125




(66)




-52.8

%

Other


1,841




1,291




550




42.6

%

Total non-interest income

$

18,438



$

14,449



$

3,989




27.6

%













Non-interest expense












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended June 30,



2026



2025



$ Change



% Change


Compensation expense

$

15,737



$

15,011



$

726




4.8

%

Net occupancy expense


1,583




1,419




164




11.6

%

Contracted data processing


582




536




46




8.6

%

FDIC assessment


420




689




(269)




-39.0

%

State franchise tax


599




634




(35)




-5.5

%

Professional services


1,221




1,798




(577)




-32.1

%

Equipment expense


1,720




1,764




(44)




-2.5

%

ATM/Interchange expense


743




683




60




8.8

%

Marketing


542




289




253




87.5

%

Amortization of core deposit intangible


696




338




358




105.9

%

Software maintenance expense


1,235




1,294




(59)




-4.6

%

Other


3,575




3,027




548




18.1

%

Total non-interest expense

$

28,653



$

27,482



$

1,171




4.3

%













Non-interest expense












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Six months ended June 30,



2026



2025



$ Change



% Change


Compensation expense

$

31,966



$

29,054



$

2,912




10.0

%

Net occupancy expense


3,206




3,053




153




5.0

%

Contracted data processing


1,312




1,103




209




18.9

%

FDIC Assessment


843




1,562




(719)




-46.0

%

State franchise tax


1,153




1,160




(7)




-0.6

%

Professional services


2,806




3,888




(1,082)




-27.8

%

Equipment expense


3,809




3,867




(58)




-1.5

%

ATM/Interchange expense


1,475




1,263




212




16.8

%

Marketing


1,020




585




435




74.4

%

Amortization of core deposit intangible


1,392




670




722




107.8

%

Software maintenance expense


2,710




2,571




139




5.4

%

Other


6,834




5,832




1,002




17.2

%

Total non-interest expense

$

58,526



$

54,608



$

3,918




7.2

%













End of period loan and lease balances












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)













June 30,



December 31,









2026



2025



$ Change



% Change


Commercial and Agriculture

$

315,479



$

308,692



$

6,787




2.2

%

Commercial Real Estate:












Owner Occupied


389,434




385,547




3,887




1.0

%

Non-owner Occupied


1,229,731




1,239,017




(9,286)




-0.7

%

Residential Real Estate


957,960




944,328




13,632




1.4

%

Real Estate Construction


265,488




285,137




(19,649)




-6.9

%

Farm Real Estate


32,440




37,775




(5,335)




-14.1

%

Lease financing receivable


32,665




35,103




(2,438)




-6.9

%

Consumer and Other


31,707




34,447




(2,740)




-8.0

%

Total Loans

$

3,254,904



$

3,270,046



$

(15,142)




-0.5

%













End of period deposit balances












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)













June 30,



December 31,









2026



2025



$ Change



% Change


Noninterest-bearing demand

$

695,142



$

702,032



$

(6,890)




-1.0

%

Interest-bearing demand


380,752




400,403




(19,651)




-4.9

%

Savings and money market


1,271,089




1,234,593




36,496




3.0

%

Time deposits


761,117




727,294




33,823




4.7

%

Brokered deposits


350,143




402,142




(51,999)




-12.9

%

Total Deposits

$

3,458,243



$

3,466,464



$

(8,221)




-0.2

%

Allowance for Credit Losses






(dollars in thousands)







Three months ended June 30,



2026



2025


Beginning of period

$

40,536



$

40,284


Charge-offs


(174)




(1,092)


Recoveries


100




92


Provision


1,251




1,171


End of period

$

41,713



$

40,455








Allowance for Credit Losses






(dollars in thousands)







Six months ended June 30,



2026



2025


Beginning of period

$

42,020



$

39,669


Charge-offs


(980)




(2,068)


Recoveries


190




435


Provision


483




2,419


End of period

$

41,713



$

40,455








Allowance for Unfunded Commitments






(dollars in thousands)







Three months ended June 30,



2026



2025


Beginning of period

$

3,375



$

3,699


Provision


519




(146)


End of period

$

3,894



$

3,553








Allowance for Unfunded Commitments






(dollars in thousands)







Six months ended June 30,



2026



2025


Beginning of period

$

3,236



$

3,380


Provision


658




173


End of period

$

3,894



$

3,553








(dollars in thousands)

June 30,



December 31,



2026



2025


Non-accrual loans

$

29,865



$

30,834


Restructured loans, accruing


549




14


90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing


103




462


Total non-performing loans


30,517




31,310


Other Real Estate Owned


-




-


Total non-performing assets

$

30,517



$

31,310


Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)




Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



2026



2025



2026



2025














Interest income

$

56,547



$

56,271



$

112,356



$

110,004


Interest expense


17,954




21,457




35,940




42,417


Net interest income


38,593




34,814




76,416




67,587


Provision for credit losses


1,251




1,171




483




2,419


Provision for unfunded commitments


519




(146)




658




173


Net interest income after provision


36,823




33,789




75,275




64,995


Non-interest income


9,007




6,589




18,438




14,449


Non-interest expense


28,653




27,482




58,526




54,608


Income before taxes


17,177




12,896




35,187




24,836


Income tax expense


2,862




1,881




5,883




3,653


Net income


14,315




11,015




29,304




21,183


Net income available












to common shareholders

$

14,315



$

11,015



$

29,304



$

21,183














Dividends paid per common share

$

0.18



$

0.17



$

0.36



$

0.34














Earnings per common share












Basic












Net income

$

14,315



$

11,015



$

29,304



$

21,183


Less allocation of earnings and












dividends to participating securities


54




45




84




72


Net income available to common












shareholders - basic

$

14,261



$

10,970



$

29,220



$

21,111


Weighted average common shares outstanding


20,786,101




15,524,490




20,765,913




15,506,750


Less average participating securities


79,006




96,692




59,198




81,784


Weighted average number of shares outstanding












used to calculate basic earnings per share


20,707,095




15,427,798




20,706,715




15,424,966














Earnings per common share












Basic

$

0.69



$

0.71



$

1.41



$

1.37


Diluted

$

0.69




0.71



$

1.41




1.37














Selected financial ratios:












Return on average assets


1.34

%



1.06

%



1.37

%



1.03

%

Return on average equity


10.23

%



11.02

%



10.60

%



10.71

%

Return on average tangible common equity


13.72

%



16.48

%



14.25

%



16.06

%

Dividend payout ratio


26.14

%



23.96

%



25.51

%



24.89

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.89

%



3.64

%



3.87

%



3.57

%

Effective tax rate


16.66

%



14.59

%



16.72

%



14.71

%

Selected Balance Sheet Items


(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









June 30,



December 31,



2026



2025



(unaudited)



(unaudited)








Cash and due from financial institutions

$

61,743



$

77,320


Investment in time deposits


4,125




1,165


Investment securities


670,179




684,600


Loans held for sale


8,508




7,180


Loans


3,254,904




3,270,046


Less: allowance for credit losses


(41,713)




(42,020)


Net loans


3,213,191




3,228,026


Other securities


28,957




25,942


Premises and equipment, net


37,417




40,611


Goodwill and other intangibles


142,018




143,538


Bank owned life insurance


63,942




63,153


Other assets


64,218




64,918


Total assets

$

4,294,298



$

4,336,453








Total deposits

$

3,458,243



$

3,466,464


Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances


123,500




175,000


Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances


561




855


Subordinated debentures


104,317




104,234


Other borrowings


3,121




4,090


Accrued expenses and other liabilities


37,771




42,336


Total liabilities


3,727,513




3,792,979


Common shares


420,922




419,769


Retained earnings


261,615




239,784


Treasury shares


(76,082)




(75,764)


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(39,670)




(40,315)


Total shareholders' equity


566,785




543,474


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,294,298



$

4,336,453









June 30,



December 31,



2026



2025



(unaudited)



(unaudited)








Shares outstanding at period end


20,794,238




20,746,474


Book value per share

$

27.26



$

26.20


Equity to asset ratio


13.20

%



12.53

%







Selected asset quality ratios:






Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.28

%



1.28

%

Non-performing assets to total assets


0.71

%



0.72

%

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans


136.69

%



134.21

%







Non-performing asset analysis






Nonaccrual loans

$

29,865



$

30,834


Restructured loans


549




14


Other real estate owned


-




-


90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing


103




462


Total

$

30,517



$

31,310


Supplemental Financial Information


(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)



















June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



End of Period Balances

2026



2026



2025



2025



2025



















Assets
















Cash and due from banks

$

61,743



$

83,525



$

77,320



$

62,766



$

73,858



Investment in time deposits


4,125




2,880




1,165




735




715



Investment securities


670,179




682,462




684,600




657,189




645,228



Loans held for sale


8,508




6,940




7,180




8,012




10,733



Loans and leases


3,254,904




3,229,667




3,270,046




3,095,994




3,151,124



Allowance for credit losses


(41,713)




(40,536)




(42,020)




(40,254)




(40,455)



Net Loans


3,213,191




3,189,131




3,228,026




3,055,740




3,110,669



Other securities


28,957




25,144




25,942




27,901




36,195



Premises and equipment, net


37,417




39,055




40,611




40,910




42,922



Goodwill and other intangibles


142,018




142,774




143,538




132,276




132,631



Bank owned life insurance


63,942




63,543




63,153




62,756




63,555



Other assets


64,218




62,868




64,918




65,049




69,363



Total Assets

$

4,294,298



$

4,298,322



$

4,336,453



$

4,113,334



$

4,185,869



















Liabilities
















Total deposits

$

3,458,243



$

3,501,890



$

3,466,464



$

3,230,463



$

3,196,207



Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term


123,500




100,000




175,000




232,000




433,500



Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term


561




739




855




970




1,103



Subordinated debentures


104,317




104,276




104,234




104,213




104,172



Other borrowings


3,121




3,594




4,090




4,699




5,379



Accrued expenses and other liabilities


37,771




35,580




42,336




41,961




41,371



Total liabilities


3,727,513




3,746,079




3,792,979




3,614,306




3,781,732



















Shareholders' Equity
















Common shares


420,922




420,488




419,769




388,458




312,589



Retained earnings


261,615




251,041




239,784




230,798




221,321



Treasury shares


(76,082)




(76,082)




(75,764)




(75,760)




(75,753)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(39,670)




(43,204)




(40,315)




(44,468)




(54,020)



Total shareholders' equity


566,785




552,243




543,474




499,028




404,137



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

4,294,298



$

4,298,322



$

4,336,453



$

4,113,334



$

4,185,869



















Shares outstanding at period end


20,794,238




20,783,348




20,746,474




19,312,726




15,529,342



















Book value per share

$

27.26



$

26.57



$

26.20



$

25.84



$

26.02



Equity to asset ratio


13.20

%



12.85

%



12.53

%



12.13

%



9.65

%



















June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,




2026



2026



2025



2025



2025



Selected asset quality ratios:
















Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.28

%



1.26

%



1.28

%



1.30

%



1.28

%


Non-performing assets to total assets


0.71

%



0.70

%



0.72

%



0.55

%



0.55

%


Allowance for credit losses to non-
performing loans


136.69

%



134.37

%



134.21

%



176.52

%



176.11

%


















Non-performing asset analysis
















Non-accrual loans

$

29,865



$

29,400



$

30,834



$

22,615



$

22,742



Restructured loans


549




538




14




12




7



90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing


103




229




462




177




223



Other real estate owned


-




-




-




-




209



Total

$

30,517



$

30,167



$

31,310



$

22,804



$

23,181





Supplemental Financial Information


(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)



















June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



Quarterly Average Balances

2026



2026



2025



2025



2025



Assets:
















Earning assets

$

3,992,950



$

4,003,144



$

3,939,580



$

3,829,484



$

3,841,369



Securities


696,076




718,037




694,263




676,938




682,035



Loans


3,243,955




3,252,342




3,197,327




3,128,033




3,136,091



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
















Total deposits

$

3,484,685



$

3,461,202



$

3,424,018



$

3,237,025



$

3,190,592



Interest-bearing deposits


2,781,645




2,765,773




2,717,751




2,574,153




2,538,500



Other interest-bearing liabilities


216,181




257,599




256,899




383,305




523,824



Total shareholders' equity


561,101




553,940




525,673




472,993




400,915





Supplemental Financial Information


(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)



















June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



End of period loan and lease balances

2026



2026



2025



2025



2025



Commercial and Agriculture

$

315,479



$

310,400



$

308,692



$

302,407



$

338,598



Commercial Real Estate:
















Owner Occupied


389,434




390,786




385,547




384,176




378,248



Non-owner Occupied


1,229,731




1,232,781




1,239,017




1,216,031




1,263,612



Residential Real Estate


957,960




943,425




944,328




842,362




815,408



Real Estate Construction


265,488




254,254




285,137




278,163




277,643



Farm Real Estate


32,440




32,700




37,775




23,713




23,866



Lease financing receivable


32,665




32,693




35,103




38,960




42,758



Consumer and Other


31,707




32,628




34,447




10,182




10,991



Total Loans

$

3,254,904



$

3,229,667



$

3,270,046



$

3,095,994



$

3,151,124





Supplemental Financial Information


(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)



















June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



End of period deposit balances

2026



2026



2025



2025



2025



Noninterest-bearing demand

$

695,142



$

703,778



$

702,032



$

651,934



$

647,609



Interest-bearing demand


380,752




419,295




400,403




415,620




433,089



Savings and money market


1,271,089




1,291,253




1,234,593




1,129,985




1,100,660



Time deposits


761,117




710,423




727,294




601,757




560,702



Brokered deposits


350,143




377,141




402,142




431,167




454,147



Total Deposits

$

3,458,243



$

3,501,890



$

3,466,464



$

3,230,463



$

3,196,207





Supplemental Financial Information


(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)



















Three Months Ended



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



Income statement

2026



2026



2025



2025



2025



















Total interest and dividend income

$

56,547



$

55,809



$

55,741



$

55,240



$

56,271



Total interest expense


17,954




17,986




19,290




20,695




21,457



Net interest income


38,593




37,823




36,451




34,545




34,814



Provision for credit losses


1,251




(768)




724




378




1,171



Provision for unfunded commitments


519




139




(139)




(178)




(146)



Non-interest income


9,007




9,431




9,884




9,633




6,589



Non-interest expense


28,653




29,873




31,003




28,327




27,482



Income before taxes


17,177




18,010




14,747




15,651




12,896



Income tax expense


2,862




3,021




2,480




2,891




1,881



Net income

$

14,315



$

14,989



$

12,267



$

12,760



$

11,015



Net income available to common shareholders

$

14,315



$

14,989



$

12,267



$

12,760



$

11,015



Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

$

18,947



$

17,381



$

15,332



$

15,851



$

13,921



















Per share data
































Earnings per common share
















Basic
















Net income

$

14,315



$

14,989



$

12,267



$

12,760



$

11,015



Less allocation of earnings and
















dividends to participating securities


54




28




48




61




45



Net income available to common shareholders - basic

$

14,261



$

14,961



$

12,219



$

12,699



$

10,970



















Weighted average common shares outstanding


20,786,101




20,745,499




20,185,285




18,767,307




15,524,490



Less average participating securities


79,006




39,169




90,281




91,743




96,692



Weighted average number of shares
outstanding used to calculate basic
earnings per share


20,707,095




20,706,330




20,095,004




18,675,564




15,427,798



















Earnings per common share
















Basic

$

0.69



$

0.72



$

0.61



$

0.68



$

0.71



Diluted

$

0.69



$

0.72



$

0.61



$

0.68



$

0.71



















Common shares dividend paid

$

3,741



$

3,732



$

3,283



$

3,283



$

2,638



Dividends paid per common share


0.18




0.18




0.17




0.17




0.17






Three Months Ended



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



Selected financial ratios

2026



2026



2025



2025



2025



















Return on average assets


1.34

%



1.41

%



1.14

%



1.22

%



1.06

%


Return on average equity


10.23

%



10.97

%



9.26

%



10.70

%



11.02

%


Return on average tangible common equity


13.72

%



14.64

%



12.72

%



15.03

%



16.48

%


Dividend payout ratio


26.14

%



24.91

%



27.97

%



25.00

%



23.96

%


Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.89

%



3.85

%



3.69

%



3.58

%



3.64

%


Effective tax rate


16.66

%



16.77

%



16.82

%



18.47

%



14.59

%




Supplemental Financial Information


(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)



















Three Months Ended



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



Non-interest income

2026



2026



2025



2025



2025



Service charges

$

1,889



$

1,714



$

1,706



$

1,667



$

1,564



Net gain (loss) on equity securities


140




33




120




255




(74)



Net gain on sale of loans and leases


1,501




1,605




1,594




1,450




841



ATM/Interchange fees


1,555




1,386




1,722




1,435




1,418



Wealth management fees


1,459




1,433




1,473




1,402




1,325



Lease revenue and residual income


1,404




1,630




1,518




1,934




525



Bank owned life insurance


399




390




397




666




386



Swap fees


3




56




150




-




53



Other


657




1,184




1,204




824




551



Total non-interest income

$

9,007



$

9,431



$

9,884



$

9,633



$

6,589





Supplemental Financial Information


(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)



















Three Months Ended



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



Non-interest expense

2026



2026



2025



2025



2025



Compensation expense

$

15,737



$

16,229



$

14,526



$

15,161



$

15,011



Net occupancy expense


1,583




1,623




1,410




1,466




1,419



Contracted data processing


582




730




672




559




536



FDIC assessment


420




423




493




627




689



State franchise tax


599




554




343




536




634



Professional services


1,221




1,585




1,467




1,225




1,798



Equipment expense


1,720




2,089




2,032




2,205




1,764



ATM/Interchange expense


743




732




710




755




683



Marketing


542




478




410




391




289



Amortization of core deposit intangible


696




696




576




318




338



Software maintenance expense


1,235




1,475




1,411




1,480




1,294



Other


3,575




3,259




6,953




3,604




3,027



Total non-interest expense

$

28,653



$

29,873



$

31,003



$

28,327



$

27,482






Supplemental Financial Information



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)




















Three Months Ended




June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



Asset quality

2026



2026



2025



2025



2025



















Allowance for credit losses:
















Beginning of period

$

40,536



$

42,020



$

40,254



$

40,455



$

40,284



CECL Day 1 Adjustment FSB


-




-




1,960




-




-



Charge-offs


(174)




(806)




(1,064)




(662)




(1,092)



Recoveries


100




90




146




83




92



Provision


1,251




(768)




724




378




1,171



End of period

$

41,713



$

40,536



$

42,020



$

40,254



$

40,455



Allowance for unfunded commitments:
















Beginning of period

$

3,375



$

3,236



$

3,375



$

3,553



$

3,699



Charge-offs


-




-




-




-




-



Recoveries


-




-




-




-




-



Provision


519




139




(139)




(178)




(146)



End of period

$

3,894



$

3,375



$

3,236



$

3,375



$

3,553



















Ratios
















Allowance to total loans


1.28

%



1.26

%



1.28

%



1.30

%



1.28

%


Allowance to nonperforming assets


136.69

%



134.37

%



134.21

%



176.52

%



174.52

%


Allowance to nonperforming loans


136.69

%



134.37

%



134.21

%



176.52

%



176.11

%


















Nonperforming assets
















Non-accrual loans

$

29,865



$

29,400



$

30,834



$

22,615



$

22,742



Restructured loans


549




538




14




12




7



90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing


103




229




462




177




223



Total non-performing loans


30,517




30,167




31,310




22,804




22,972



Other Real Estate Owned


-




-




-




-




209



Total non-performing assets

$

30,517



$

30,167



$

31,310



$

22,804



$

23,181




















Three Months Ended




June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



Capital and liquidity

2026



2026



2025



2025



2025



















Tier 1 leverage ratio


11.87

%



11.57

%



11.32

%



10.96

%



8.80

%


Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


15.33

%



15.12

%



14.51

%



14.19

%



11.18

%


Total risk-based capital ratio


18.86

%



18.67

%



18.02

%



17.80

%



14.73

%


Tangible common equity ratio (1)


10.23

%



9.85

%



9.54

%



9.21

%



6.70

%


















(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.






Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)




















June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,




2026



2026



2025



2025



2025



















Tangible Common Equity
















Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP

$

566,785



$

552,243



$

543,474



$

499,028



$

404,137



Less: Preferred Equity


-




-




-




-




-



Less: Goodwill and intangible assets


142,018




142,774




143,538




132,276




132,631



Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$

424,767



$

409,469



$

399,936



$

366,752



$

271,506



















Total Shares Outstanding


20,794,238




20,783,348




20,746,474




19,312,726




15,529,342



















Tangible book value per share

$

20.43



$

19.70



$

19.28



$

18.99



$

17.48



















Tangible Assets
















Total Assets - GAAP

$

4,294,298



$

4,298,322



$

4,336,453



$

4,113,334



$

4,185,869



Less: Goodwill and intangible assets


142,018




142,774




143,538




132,276




132,631



Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$

4,152,280



$

4,155,548



$

4,192,915



$

3,981,058



$

4,053,238



















Tangible common equity to tangible assets


10.23

%



9.85

%



9.54

%



9.21

%



6.70

%


















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended








June 30,



June 30,



Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):





2026



2025



2026



2025




















Noninterest expense (GAAP)





$

28,653



$

27,482



$

58,526



$

54,608



Less: Amortization of
intangible assets expense






696




339




1,392




670



Less: Acquisition related expenses






-




-




427




5



Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)





$

27,957



$

27,143



$

56,707



$

53,933




















Net interest income (GAAP)





$

38,593



$

34,814



$

76,416



$

67,587



Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment






606




621




1,218




1,243



Noninterest income (GAAP)






9,007




6,589




18,438




14,449



Less: Net gains (losses) on
equity securities






140




(74)




173




(103)



Net interest income (FTE) plus
non-interest income (non-GAAP)





$

48,066



$

42,098



$

95,899



$

83,382




















Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)






58.2

%



64.5

%



59.1

%



64.7

%



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

















Three Months Ended


June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,


Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

2026



2026



2025



2025



2025

















Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$

28,653



$

29,873



$

31,003



$

28,327



$

27,482


Less: Amortization of
intangible assets expense


696




696




576




318




339


Less: Acquisition related expenses


-




427




3,424




664




5


Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$

27,957



$

28,750



$

27,003



$

27,345



$

27,138

















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

38,593



$

37,823



$

36,451



$

34,545



$

34,814


Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment


606




612




620




618




621


Noninterest income (GAAP)


9,007




9,431




9,884




9,633




6,589


Less: Net gains (losses) on
equity securities


140




33




120




255




(74)


Net interest income (FTE) plus
non-interest income (non-GAAP)

$

48,066



$

47,833



$

46,835



$

44,541



$

42,098

















Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)


58.2

%



60.1

%



57.7

%



61.4

%



64.5

%


















Three Months Ended


June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,


Net interest margin (non-GAAP):

2026



2026



2025



2025



2025

















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

38,593



$

37,823



$

36,451



$

34,545



$

34,814


Tax-equivalent adjustment


606




612




620




618




621


Net interest income (tax-equivalent)


39,199




38,435




37,071




35,163




35,435

















Average earning assets (GAAP)

$

3,992,950



$

4,003,144



$

3,939,580



$

3,829,484



$

3,841,369


Unrealized loss adjustment


46,706




41,288




46,944




62,947




64,110


Adjusted average earning assets


4,039,656




4,044,432




3,986,524




3,892,431




3,905,479

















Net interest margin (Non-GAAP)


3.89

%



3.85

%



3.69

%



3.58

%



3.64

%

SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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