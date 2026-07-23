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WKN: 916686 | ISIN: US7838591011 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
23.07.26 | 15:30
48,990 US-Dollar
-1,23 % -0,610
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
S&T BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
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S&T BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.07.2026 13:30 Uhr
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S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

INDIANA, Pa., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced net income of $36.6 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $35.1 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $31.9 million for the second quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share was $1.02 for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $0.08, or 8.5%, compared to $0.94 for the first quarter of 2026 and an increase of $0.19, or 22.9%, compared to $0.83 for the second quarter of 2025.

Second Quarter of 2026 Highlights:

  • Solid return metrics with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.49%, return on average equity (ROE) of 10.37% and return on average tangible shareholders' equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 14.15% compared to ROA of 1.44%, ROE of 9.77% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 13.22% for the first quarter of 2026.

  • Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) was 1.89% compared to 1.87% for the first quarter of 2026.

  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) expanded 7 basis points to 3.99% compared to 3.92% in the first quarter of 2026.

  • Total portfolio loans increased $99.0 million, or 5.0% annualized, compared to March 31, 2026.

  • Total deposits decreased $99.1 million due to lower brokered deposits of $100.4 million compared to March 31, 2026.

  • Customer deposits were stable in the second quarter, following solid growth in the first quarter of 2026 with year-to-date growth of $307.7 million, or 8.0% annualized.

  • Net charge-offs were only $1.0 million, or 0.05% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.7 million, or 0.09% of average loans, in the first quarter of 2026.

  • Nonperforming assets (NPAs) decreased $9.7 million to $40.2 million, or 0.50% of total loans plus other real estate owned (OREO), compared to $49.9 million, or 0.63%, at March 31, 2026.

  • Actively managing capital with 1,074,924 shares repurchased at an average price of $44.24 for $47.6 million.

"We delivered another strong quarter driven by disciplined execution of our strategy," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "Our results reflected solid earnings and returns, good loan growth, stable deposits following strong first-quarter growth and continued favorable asset quality. These results highlight the strength of our customer relationships, the dedication of our people and our ability to create long-term value for our shareholders."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $90.4 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $88.4 million in the first quarter of 2026. NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 7 basis points to 3.99% compared to 3.92% in the prior quarter. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased 4 basis points to 5.64% compared to 5.60% in the first quarter of 2026 primarily due to a higher yield on loans. Total interest-bearing liability costs decreased 4 basis points to 2.50% compared to 2.54% in the first quarter of 2026 mainly due to a better funding mix. Average brokered deposits decreased $146.2 million while average interest-bearing customer deposits increased $119.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2026.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses, or ACL, was unchanged at $93.3 million, or 1.16% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2026 compared to $93.3 million, or 1.17%, at March 31, 2026. The provision for credit losses was $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2026. Net loan charge-offs were $1.0 million, or 0.05% of average loans, compared to $1.7 million, or 0.09% of average loans, in the first quarter of 2026. NPAs decreased $9.7 million to $40.2 million, or 0.50% of total loans plus OREO, compared to $49.9 million, or 0.63%, at March 31, 2026.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income increased $1.3 million to $14.9 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2026. Higher noninterest income related to a $0.4 million increase in debit and credit card fees due to the first quarter of 2026 being seasonally lower and a $0.3 million increase in other income primarily related to partnership income and unrealized gains on equity securities. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2026 there was a $0.2 million net gain on the sale of securities resulting from a $1.9 million gain related to Visa Class B-2 common stock conversion, which was mostly offset by a $1.7 million loss related to the repositioning of securities into longer duration, higher yielding securities.

Noninterest expense increased $2.0 million to $58.7 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $56.7 million in the first quarter of 2026. Salaries and employee benefits increased $1.3 million primarily related to annual merit increases and higher medical costs. Other noninterest expense increased $1.0 million primarily due to normal fluctuations across several expense categories and timing-related items.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $9.9 billion at both June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026. Cash and due from banks decreased $121.2 million related to an increase in loans compared to March 31, 2026. Total portfolio loans increased $99.0 million compared to March 31, 2026 with an increase in the commercial loan portfolio of $104.2 million and a decrease in the consumer loan portfolio of $5.2 million. The increase in the commercial loan portfolio was due to an increase in commercial and industrial of $79.0 million and an increase in commercial construction of $71.4 million, offset by a decline in commercial real estate of $46.2 million compared to March 31, 2026. Total deposits decreased $99.1 million due to lower brokered deposits of $100.4 million compared to March 31, 2026. Customer deposits were stable in the second quarter, following solid growth in the first quarter of 2026 with year-to-date growth of $307.7 million, or 8.0% annualized. Money market decreased $80.8 million, noninterest bearing deposits decreased $16.9 million, interest-bearing demand decreased $14.8 million and savings decreased $1.2 million, offset by an increase in certificates of deposit of $14.7 million, compared to March 31, 2026. The decrease in money market of $80.8 million is net of a decline in brokered money market deposits of $100.4 million offset by an increase in customer money market deposits of $19.6 million compared to March 31, 2026. Total borrowings increased $125.0 million to $275.3 million compared to $150.3 million at March 31, 2026 due to a decrease in brokered deposits and share repurchases.

Capital

During the second quarter of 2026, 1,074,924 shares were repurchased at an average price of $44.24 per share for $47.6 million. Total share repurchases over the past three quarters were 3,169,294 shares, representing 8.3% of outstanding shares, at an average price of $42.09 per share totaling $133.4 million.

S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

New Share Repurchase Plan Authorization

The board of directors authorized a new $100 million share repurchase program at its meeting held July 22, 2026. The new program will replace the existing share repurchase program effective July 27, 2026, and is set to expire August 31, 2027. The remaining capacity under the existing share repurchase program was terminated.

Conference Call

S&T will host its second quarter 2026 earnings conference call live via webcast at 1:00 pm ET, Thursday, July 23, 2026. To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp Inc.'s Investor Relations webpage stbancorp.com. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived at stbancorp.com for 12 months.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.9 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," "believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cybersecurity concerns; rapid technological developments and changes, including the use of artificial intelligence and digital assets; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our brand risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and other employees; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; ESG practices and disclosures, including climate change, hiring practices, the diversity of the work force and racial and social justice issues; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses and geopolitical tensions and conflicts between nations.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to traditional measures presented in accordance with GAAP, our management uses, and this information contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value, return on average tangible shareholders' equity, PPNR to average assets, efficiency ratio on an FTE basis, tangible common equity to tangible assets and net interest margin on an FTE basis. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our underlying operational performance and our business and performance trends as they facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the financial services industry. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable with non-GAAP measures which may be presented by other companies. See Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for more information related to these financial measures.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited





2026


2026


2025



Second


First


Second


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME







Loans, including fees

$116,960


$115,294


$117,696


Investment Securities:







Taxable

10,756


10,760


10,846


Tax-exempt

34


34


35


Dividends

309


245


329


Total Interest and Dividend Income

128,059


126,333


128,906









INTEREST EXPENSE







Deposits

35,399


35,686


39,056


Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other

2,280


2,211


3,278


Total Interest Expense

37,679


37,897


42,334









NET INTEREST INCOME

90,380


88,436


86,572


Provision for credit losses

1,112


1,327


1,974


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

89,268


87,109


84,598









NONINTEREST INCOME







Gain on sale of securities

169


-


-


Debit and credit card

4,695


4,283


4,588


Service charges on deposit accounts

4,290


4,196


4,090


Investment services and trust

3,563


3,369


3,042


Other

2,143


1,794


1,780


Total Noninterest Income

14,860


13,642


13,500









NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and employee benefits

32,680


31,356


32,907


Data processing and information technology

5,163


5,158


4,847


Occupancy

4,074


4,592


4,024


Furniture, equipment and software

3,524


3,492


3,352


Marketing

1,876


1,467


1,490


Other taxes

1,773


2,063


2,088


Professional services and legal

1,286


1,245


1,739


FDIC insurance

1,074


1,073


1,062


Other noninterest expense

7,214


6,261


6,605


Total Noninterest Expense

58,664


56,707


58,114


Income Before Taxes

45,464


44,044


39,984


Income tax expense

8,821


8,972


8,084


Net Income

$36,643


$35,072


$31,900









Per Share Data







Shares outstanding at end of period

35,264,936


36,259,649


38,345,448


Average shares outstanding - diluted

36,010,449


37,177,888


38,637,400


Diluted earnings per share

$1.02


$0.94


$0.83


Dividends declared per share

$0.37


$0.36


$0.34


Dividend yield (annualized)

3.02 %


3.44 %


3.60 %


Dividends paid to net income

36.40 %


38.09 %


41.30 %


Book value

$39.81


$39.46


$37.70


Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(1)

$29.18


$29.11


$27.90


Market value

$49.08


$41.83


$37.82









Profitability Ratios (Annualized)







Return on average assets

1.49 %


1.44 %


1.32 %


Return on average shareholders' equity

10.37 %


9.77 %


8.91 %


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2)

14.15 %


13.22 %


12.12 %


Pre-provision net revenue / average assets (non-GAAP)(3)

1.89 %


1.87 %


1.73 %


Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)(4)

55.52 %


55.23 %


57.73 %


S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited







Six Months Ended June 30,


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2026


2025


INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME







Loans, including fees



$232,254


$232,036


Investment Securities:







Taxable



21,516


20,919


Tax-exempt



68


192


Dividends



554


607


Total Interest and Dividend Income



254,392


253,754









INTEREST EXPENSE







Deposits



71,085


77,410


Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other



4,491


6,449


Total Interest Expense



75,576


83,859









NET INTEREST INCOME



178,816


169,895


Provision for credit losses



2,439


(1,066)


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



176,377


170,961









NONINTEREST INCOME







Gain (loss) on sale of securities



169


(2,295)


Debit and credit card



8,978


8,776


Service charges on deposit accounts



8,486


8,052


Investment services and trust



6,932


6,126


Other



3,937


3,270


Total Noninterest Income



28,502


23,929









NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and employee benefits



64,036


62,760


Data processing and information technology



10,321


9,777


Occupancy



8,666


8,326


Furniture, equipment and software



7,016


6,835


Other Taxes



3,836


3,582


Marketing



3,343


3,105


Professional services and legal



2,531


3,025


FDIC insurance



2,147


2,102


Other noninterest expense



13,475


13,693


Total Noninterest Expense



115,371


113,205


Income Before Taxes



89,508


81,685


Income tax expense



17,793


16,384









Net Income



$71,715


$65,301









Per Share Data







Average shares outstanding - diluted



36,591,021


38,618,741


Diluted earnings per share



$1.96


$1.69


Dividends declared per share



$0.73


$0.68


Dividends paid to net income



37.23 %


40.11 %









Profitability Ratios (annualized)







Return on average assets



1.47 %


1.36 %


Return on average shareholders' equity



10.07 %


9.28 %


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)(5)



13.68 %


12.69 %


Pre-provision net revenue / average assets (non-GAAP)(6)



1.88 %


1.73 %


Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)(7)



55.38 %


57.37 %


S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited





2026


2026


2025



Second


First


Second


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


ASSETS







Cash and due from banks

$217,819


$339,059


$203,118


Securities available for sale, at fair value

1,013,305


1,009,518


1,021,183


Loans held for sale

4,695


694


-


Commercial loans:







Commercial real estate

3,485,893


3,532,106


3,520,294


Commercial and industrial

1,590,086


1,511,082


1,512,027


Commercial construction

475,450


404,012


397,785


Total Commercial Loans

5,551,429


5,447,200


5,430,106


Consumer loans:







Residential mortgage

1,674,052


1,689,731


1,678,992


Home equity

727,702


711,235


681,143


Installment and other consumer

80,086


83,951


100,177


Consumer construction

25,117


27,265


44,016


Total Consumer Loans

2,506,957


2,512,182


2,504,328


Total Portfolio Loans

8,058,386


7,959,382


7,934,434


Allowance for credit losses

(93,320)


(93,271)


(98,580)


Total Portfolio Loans, Net

7,965,066


7,866,111


7,835,854


Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost

16,796


11,724


15,817


Goodwill

373,424


373,424


373,424


Other Intangible assets, net

1,887


2,069


2,656


Other assets

351,021


341,404


358,017


Total Assets

$9,944,013


$9,944,003


$9,810,069









LIABILITIES







Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing demand

$2,256,542


$2,273,411


$2,182,346


Interest-bearing demand

769,495


784,326


738,251


Money market

2,183,937


2,264,777


2,236,298


Savings

881,967


883,213


879,254


Certificates of deposit

1,994,142


1,979,492


1,884,771


Total Deposits

8,086,083


8,185,219


7,920,920









Borrowings:







Short-term borrowings

200,000


50,000


150,000


Long-term borrowings

25,773


50,794


50,856


Junior subordinated debt securities

49,508


49,493


49,448


Total Borrowings

275,281


150,287


250,304


Other liabilities

178,834


177,816


193,352


Total Liabilities

8,540,198


8,513,322


8,364,576









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Total Shareholders' Equity

1,403,815


1,430,681


1,445,493


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,944,013


$9,944,003


$9,810,069









Capitalization Ratios







Shareholders' equity / assets

14.12 %


14.39 %


14.73 %


Tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)(9)

10.75 %


11.03 %


11.34 %


Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.58 %


11.82 %


12.18 %


Common equity tier 1 capital

13.64 %


14.18 %


14.59 %


Risk-based capital - tier 1

13.95 %


14.49 %


14.91 %


Risk-based capital - total

15.51 %


16.06 %


16.48 %


S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







2026


2026


2025




Second


First


Second



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) (QTD Averages)








ASSETS








Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$127,429

3.69 %

$153,396

3.70 %

$120,156

4.46 %


Securities, at fair value

1,007,484

3.83 %

997,037

3.78 %

1,011,629

3.79 %


Loans held for sale

2,034

6.47 %

1,002

6.57 %

-

- %


Commercial real estate

3,503,981

5.90 %

3,579,903

5.80 %

3,477,321

5.88 %


Commercial and industrial

1,555,118

6.18 %

1,513,557

6.25 %

1,519,133

6.71 %


Commercial construction

433,427

6.40 %

387,412

6.42 %

382,363

6.94 %


Total Commercial Loans

5,492,526

6.02 %

5,480,872

5.97 %

5,378,817

6.19 %


Residential mortgage

1,672,326

5.39 %

1,701,695

5.37 %

1,674,231

5.26 %


Home equity

720,484

5.91 %

707,856

5.90 %

670,066

6.37 %


Installment and other consumer

82,452

7.43 %

87,693

7.39 %

99,550

7.88 %


Consumer construction

27,370

6.61 %

30,124

6.69 %

41,025

6.82 %


Total Consumer Loans

2,502,632

5.62 %

2,527,368

5.61 %

2,484,872

5.69 %


Total Portfolio Loans

7,995,158

5.89 %

8,008,240

5.86 %

7,863,689

6.03 %


Total Loans

7,997,192

5.89 %

8,009,242

5.86 %

7,863,689

6.03 %


Total other earning assets

13,772

8.40 %

12,806

7.07 %

16,537

7.70 %


Total Interest-earning Assets

9,145,877

5.64 %

9,172,481

5.60 %

9,012,011

5.76 %


Noninterest-earning assets

694,086


692,974


712,891



Total Assets

$9,839,963


$9,865,455


$9,724,902











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Interest-bearing demand

$777,216

0.94 %

$778,502

0.93 %

$763,687

1.01 %


Money market

2,185,936

2.57 %

2,245,922

2.60 %

2,188,771

3.04 %


Savings

879,391

0.67 %

873,304

0.65 %

880,448

0.69 %


Certificates of deposit

1,994,523

3.64 %

1,965,807

3.73 %

1,872,329

4.07 %


Total Interest-bearing Deposits

5,837,066

2.43 %

5,863,535

2.47 %

5,705,235

2.75 %


Short-term borrowings

106,209

3.86 %

74,162

3.99 %

135,659

4.63 %


Long-term borrowings

25,783

3.76 %

50,805

3.80 %

50,866

3.80 %


Junior subordinated debt securities

49,499

6.47 %

49,485

6.53 %

49,439

7.12 %


Total Borrowings

181,491

4.56 %

174,452

4.66 %

235,964

4.97 %


Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities

23,602

3.69 %

22,862

3.69 %

32,202

4.39 %


Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

6,042,159

2.50 %

6,060,849

2.54 %

5,973,401

2.84 %


Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,379,939


2,348,924


2,315,213



Shareholders' equity

1,417,865


1,455,682


1,436,288



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,839,963


$9,865,455


$9,724,902











Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)(10)


3.99 %


3.92 %


3.88 %


S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited







Six Months Ended June 30,



(dollars in thousands)



2026


2025



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) (YTD Averages)








ASSETS








Interest-bearing deposits with banks



$140,341

3.70 %

$124,423

4.46 %


Securities, at fair value



1,002,289

3.81 %

1,001,080

3.69 %


Loans held for sale



1,521

6.49 %

-

- %


Commercial real estate



3,541,732

5.85 %

3,436,686

5.85 %


Commercial and industrial



1,534,452

6.21 %

1,527,139

6.70 %


Commercial construction



410,547

6.41 %

378,643

6.94 %


Total Commercial Loans



5,486,731

5.99 %

5,342,468

6.17 %


Residential mortgage



1,686,930

5.38 %

1,667,242

5.23 %


Home equity



714,205

5.90 %

661,636

6.34 %


Installment and other consumer



85,058

7.41 %

99,476

7.93 %


Consumer construction



28,739

6.66 %

43,080

6.84 %


Total Consumer Loans



2,514,932

5.61 %

2,471,434

5.67 %


Total Portfolio Loans



8,001,663

5.87 %

7,813,902

6.01 %


Total Loans



8,003,184

5.87 %

7,813,902

6.01 %


Total other earning assets



13,291

7.76 %

16,652

7.21 %


Total Interest-earning Assets



9,159,105

5.62 %

8,956,057

5.73 %


Noninterest-earning assets



693,534


719,996



Total Assets



$9,852,639


$9,676,053











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Interest-bearing demand



$777,855

0.93 %

$771,455

1.01 %


Money market



2,215,763

2.59 %

2,138,836

3.01 %


Savings



876,365

0.66 %

882,531

0.68 %


Certificates of deposit



1,980,244

3.68 %

1,866,616

4.18 %


Total Interest-bearing deposits



5,850,227

2.45 %

5,659,438

2.76 %


Short-term borrowings



90,274

3.92 %

126,740

4.63 %


Long-term borrowings



38,225

3.79 %

50,876

3.80 %


Junior subordinated debt securities



49,492

6.50 %

49,431

7.15 %


Total Borrowings



177,991

4.61 %

227,047

4.99 %


Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities



23,234

3.69 %

38,032

4.39 %


Total Interest-bearing Liabilities



6,051,452

2.52 %

5,924,517

2.85 %


Noninterest-bearing liabilities



2,364,518


2,332,795



Shareholders' equity



1,436,669


1,418,741



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$9,852,639


$9,676,053











Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)(8)




3.95 %


3.84 %


S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited





2026


2026


2025




Second


First


Second



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter



Nonaccrual Loans








Commercial loans:


% Loans


% Loans


% Loans


Commercial real estate

$9,354

0.27 %

$17,764

0.50 %

$3,967

0.11 %


Commercial and industrial

16,836

1.06 %

18,607

1.23 %

5,459

0.36 %


Commercial construction

-

- %

869

0.22 %

869

0.22 %


Total Nonaccrual Commercial Loans

26,190

0.47 %

37,240

0.68 %

10,295

0.19 %


Consumer loans:








Residential mortgage

10,027

0.60 %

8,950

0.53 %

7,239

0.43 %


Home equity

3,859

0.53 %

3,618

0.51 %

3,593

0.53 %


Installment and other consumer

140

0.18 %

141

0.17 %

185

0.18 %


Total Nonaccrual Consumer Loans

14,026

0.56 %

12,709

0.51 %

11,017

0.44 %


Total Nonaccrual Loans

$40,216

0.50 %

$49,949

0.63 %

$21,312

0.27 %








2026


2026


2025




Second


First


Second



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter



Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)








Charge-offs

$1,236


$1,935


$1,656



Recoveries

(241)


(248)


(498)



Net Loan Charge-offs

$995


$1,687


$1,158











Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)








Commercial loans:








Commercial real estate

$249


$492


($16)



Commercial and industrial

614


175


331



Commercial construction

69


-


89



Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs

932


667


404



Consumer loans:








Residential mortgage

223


27


13



Home equity

74


236


160



Installment and other consumer

(234)


757


581



Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs

63


1,020


754



Total Net Loan Charge-offs

$995


$1,687


$1,158



S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited







Six Months Ended June 30,


(dollars in thousands)



2026


2025


Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)







Charge-offs



$3,171


$2,540


Recoveries



(489)


(1,409)


Net Loan Charge-offs



$2,682


$1,131









Net Loan Charge-offs







Commercial loans:







Commercial real estate



$741


($162)


Commercial and industrial



789


485


Commercial construction



69


119


Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs



1,599


442


Consumer loans:







Residential mortgage



250


26


Home equity



310


179


Installment and other consumer



523


484


Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs



1,083


689


Total Net Loan Charge-offs



$2,682


$1,131














2026


2026


2025



Second


First


Second


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Asset Quality Data







Nonaccrual loans

$40,216


$49,949


$21,312


OREO

-


-


-


Total nonperforming assets

40,216


49,949


21,312


Nonaccrual loans / total loans

0.50 %


0.63 %


0.27 %


Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO

0.50 %


0.63 %


0.27 %


Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans

1.16 %


1.17 %


1.24 %


Allowance for credit losses / nonaccrual loans

232 %


187 %


463 %


Net loan charge-offs

$995


$1,687


$1,158


Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans

0.05 %


0.09 %


0.06 %









Six Months Ended June 30,


(dollars in thousands)



2026


2025


Asset Quality Data







Net loan charge-offs



$2,682


$1,131


Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans



0.07 %


0.03 %


S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited




Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:





2026


2026


2025



Second


First


Second


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)







Total shareholders' equity

$1,403,815


$1,430,681


$1,445,493


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(374,915)


(375,059)


(375,522)


Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$1,028,900


$1,055,622


$1,069,971


Common shares outstanding

35,264,936


36,259,649


38,345,448


Tangible book value (non-GAAP)

$29.18


$29.11


$27.90


Tangible book value is a preferred industry metric used to measure our company's value and commonly used by investors and analysts.









(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)







Net income (annualized)

$146,975


$142,236


$127,951


Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax

577


583


653


Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)

$147,552


$142,819


$128,604









Average total shareholders' equity

$1,417,865


$1,455,682


$1,436,288


Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(374,991)


(375,136)


(375,572)


Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$1,042,874


$1,080,546


$1,060,716


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

14.15 %


13.22 %


12.12 %


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a preferred industry profitability metric used by management, as well as investors and analysts, to measure
financial performance.









(3) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)







Income before taxes

$45,464


$44,044


$39,984


Plus: net (gain) loss on sale of securities and VISA Class B-2 exchange

(169)


-


-


Plus: Provision for credit losses

1,112


1,327


1,974


Total

$46,407


$45,371


$41,958


Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)

$186,138


$184,005


$168,293


Average assets

$9,839,963


$9,865,455


$9,724,902


Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)

1.89 %


1.87 %


1.73 %


Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses, losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa
exchange. We believe this to be a preferred industry measurement to help management, as well as investors and analysts, evaluate our ability to fund credit losses
or build capital.









(4) Efficiency Ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)







Noninterest expense

$58,664


$56,707


$58,114









Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

$90,380


$88,436


$86,572


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

584


590


590


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

90,964


89,026


87,162


Noninterest income

14,860


13,642


13,500


Plus: net (gain) loss on sale of securities and VISA Class B-2 exchange

(169)


-


-


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income

$105,655


$102,668


$100,662


Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)

55.52 %


55.23 %


57.73 %


The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), adjusted to exclude losses (gains) on
sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe the FTE basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources
and is consistent with industry practice.


S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited







Six Months Ended June 30,


(dollars in thousands)



2026


2025


(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)







Net income (annualized)



$144,619


$131,684


Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax



580


712


Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)



$145,199


$132,396









Average total shareholders' equity



$1,436,669


$1,418,741


Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability



(375,063)


(375,656)


Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



$1,061,606


$1,043,085


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)



13.68 %


12.69 %


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a preferred industry profitability metric used by management, as well as investors and analysts, to measure
financial performance.









(6) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)







Income before taxes



$89,508


$81,685


Plus: net loss (gain) on sale of securities and VISA Class B-2 exchange



(169)


2,295


Plus: Provision for credit losses



2,439


(1,066)


Total (non-GAAP)



$91,778


$82,914


Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)



$185,077


$167,202


Average assets



$9,852,639


$9,676,053


Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)



1.88 %


1.73 %


Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses, losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa
exchange. We believe this to be a preferred industry measurement, to help management, as well as investors and analysts, evaluate our ability to fund credit losses
or build capital.









(7) Efficiency Ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)







Noninterest expense



$115,371


$113,205









Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



$178,816


$169,895


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



1,174


1,208


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



179,990


171,103


Noninterest income



28,502


23,929


Plus: net loss (gain) on sale of securities and VISA Class B-2 exchange



(169)


2,295


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income



$208,323


$197,327


Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)



55.38 %


57.37 %


The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), adjusted to exclude losses (gains) on
sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe the FTE basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources
and is consistent with industry practice.









(8) Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)







Interest income and dividend income



$254,392


$253,754


Less: interest expense



(75,576)


(83,859)


Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



178,816


169,895


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



1,174


1,208


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



$179,990


$171,103


Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)



$362,963


$345,042


Average interest-earning assets



$9,159,105


$8,956,057


Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.95 %


3.84 %


The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP)
adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory
tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between
taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.


S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited




Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:





2026


2026


2025



Second


First


Second


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


(9) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)







Total shareholders' equity

$1,403,815


$1,430,681


$1,445,493


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(374,915)


(375,059)


(375,522)


Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$1,028,900


$1,055,622


$1,069,971









Total assets

$9,944,013


$9,944,003


$9,810,069


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(374,915)


(375,059)


(375,522)


Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$9,569,098


$9,568,944


$9,434,547


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

10.75 %


11.03 %


11.34 %


Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a preferred industry measurement to evaluate capital adequacy.









(10) Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)







Interest income and dividend income

$128,059


$126,333


$128,906


Less: interest expense

(37,679)


(37,897)


(42,334)


Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

90,380


88,436


86,572


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

584


590


590


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$90,964


$89,026


$87,162


Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)

$364,856


$361,050


$349,606


Average interest-earning assets

$9,145,877


$9,172,481


$9,012,011


Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

3.99 %


3.92 %


3.88 %


The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP)
adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory
tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between
taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.


SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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