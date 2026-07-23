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PR Newswire
23.07.2026 14:00 Uhr
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First Resource Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

EXTON, Pa., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FRSB), reported strong financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Lauren C. Ranalli, President and CEO, stated, "Our second quarter results highlight the strength and scalability of our franchise. As First Resource Bank continues to grow, we are seeing improvement across virtually every meaningful financial metric, including earnings, net interest margin, returns on assets and equity, book value per share, and credit quality. We believe long-term value creation is achieved through disciplined growth that strengthens profitability and capital alongside the balance sheet. The results reported this quarter reflect the continued execution of that strategy."

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Net income of $2.8 million exceeded the prior year by 46% and the prior quarter by 13%
  • Earnings per common share increased to $0.93, up 48% from the prior year
  • Annualized return on average equity was 17.82%
  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.36%
  • Net interest margin expanded 29 basis points to 4.09%
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 54.39% compared to 60.05% a year ago
  • Net interest income increased 36% year over year
  • Total loans grew 3% during the quarter, or 12% on an annualized basis
  • Total deposits grew 4% during the quarter, or 15% on an annualized basis
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits grew 5% during the quarter, or 18% on an annualized basis
  • Book value per share increased 4% to $21.19
  • Non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.10%
  • Paid second quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per common share

Earnings and Profitability

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, net income totaled $2.8 million, compared to $1.9 million for the same period a year ago and $2.5 million for the prior quarter. Earnings per share increased to $0.93, up from $0.63 in the second quarter of 2025 and $0.82 in the first quarter of 2026.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net income totaled $5.3 million, compared to $3.6 million for the same period in 2025.

Annualized return on average assets rose to 1.36% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 1.15% for the same period in 2025. Annualized return on average equity increased to 17.82%, up from 14.38% a year ago, reflecting improved operating leverage and balance sheet growth.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income totaled $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, representing an increase of $755 thousand, or 10%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of 36% compared to the same period a year ago. The net interest margin expanded to 4.09%, up from 3.80% in the first quarter of 2026 and 3.72% in the second quarter of 2025.

Ranalli added, "The net interest margin expansion experienced in the second quarter was partially due to a full recovery of past due interest income on a nonaccrual loan that was paid in full during the quarter. This was a positive outcome for both the margin and our credit quality metrics."

Net interest income totaled $15.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, representing an increase of $4.0 million, or 35%, compared to the same period in 2025.

Total interest income increased to $12.8 million for the second quarter of 2026, representing a 6% increase from the prior quarter and a 24% increase compared to the second quarter of 2025. Quarterly growth was driven primarily by a 3% increase in average loan balances in addition to a 20 basis point increase in loan yields. Year-over-year growth reflected a 15% increase in average loan balances and overall higher loan yields.

Total interest income increased to $24.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, representing a 24% increase from the same period in 2025.

Total interest expense for the second quarter of 2026 was relatively unchanged from the prior quarter, as higher money market balances offset lower time deposit balances and a 20 basis point decline in time deposit costs. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, total interest expense increased 8%, driven by higher volumes of interest-bearing deposits and borrowings, partially mitigated by lower deposit rates.

Total interest expense increased to $9.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, representing a 10% increase from the same period in 2025.

Asset Quality, Provision for Credit Losses, and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

The provision for credit losses totaled $386 thousand for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $377 thousand in the first quarter of 2026 and $130 thousand in the second quarter of 2025. As of June 30, 2026, the allowance for credit losses represented 0.79% of total loans, compared to 0.73% at December 31, 2025.

Non-performing assets totaled $881 thousand, or 0.10% of total assets, at June 30, 2026, compared to $3.0 million, or 0.37% of total assets, at March 31, 2026. Non-performing assets represented 0.09% and 0.03% of total assets at December 31, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively. Two of the Company's three non-accrual loan relationships are fully secured by real estate collateral, while the third required a specific reserve of $127 thousand during the second quarter.

"We were pleased to meaningfully reduce non-performing assets during the second quarter through the successful resolution of a $2.3 million non-accrual commercial loan relationship, which was collected in full. Our lending strategy emphasizes well-structured loans typically supported by real estate collateral. This approach has historically helped limit credit losses and preserve capital when borrower challenges emerge. The positive resolution of this relationship is a tangible example of the effectiveness of our underwriting philosophy and disciplined approach to credit risk management," stated Ranalli.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income totaled $435 thousand for the quarter, representing a decrease of 20% from the prior quarter and an increase of 17% from the same period last year. Gains on the sale of SBA loans were $108 thousand, compared to $274 thousand in the prior quarter and $26 thousand in the second quarter of 2025. There was no swap referral fee income in the second or first quarters of 2026, compared to $108 thousand in the second quarter of 2025. Service charges increased 35% from the prior quarter, primarily due to late fees collected in connection with the previously discussed non-accrual loan resolution.

Non-interest income totaled $979 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2026, representing a 36% increase compared to $722 thousand for the same period in 2025. Gains on sale of SBA loans were $383 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $113 thousand for the same period in 2025. There was no swap referral fee income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $132 thousand in the same period of 2025.

Non-interest expenses increased 6% from the prior quarter and 22% compared to the second quarter of 2025, reflecting higher costs across most operating categories, including one-time renovation costs for our Exton branch which was built in 2014. The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 2.27%, compared to 2.21% in the prior quarter and 2.29% in the second quarter of 2025. The efficiency ratio was 54.39%, compared to 55.77% in the prior quarter and 60.05% in the second quarter of 2025.

Non-interest expenses increased 22% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, reflecting higher costs across all operating categories.

Balance Sheet

Total deposits increased $27.4 million, or 4%, during the second quarter of 2026, reflecting a shift in deposit mix. Increases in non-interest-bearing deposits and money market balances were partially offset by decreases in interest-bearing checking and time deposits. On a year-over-year basis, total deposits increased $145.7 million, or 24%, driven by growth across all deposit categories except time deposits. Approximately 81% of total deposits were insured or collateralized as of June 30, 2026.

"We are encouraged by the continued growth of our customer deposit base during the second quarter, which supported 3% loan growth while enabling us to reduce non-core deposits by an additional $12.9 million," stated Ranalli.

Total loans increased $21.6 million, or 3%, during the second quarter of 2026 to $726.9 million, driven primarily by strong growth in commercial real estate loans. Compared to June 30, 2025, total loans increased $102.1 million, or 16%, driven by continued strength in commercial real estate and construction lending.

The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio, net of unearned loan origination fees and costs:












June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,

2026


2026


2025


2025


2025











Commercial real estate

$553,196,932


$531,440,586


$525,443,319


$ 516,826,603


$487,283,100

Commercial construction

89,742,205


88,293,400


68,110,339


49,287,152


52,208,827

Commercial business

64,907,888


67,016,443


66,353,744


69,578,865


66,271,853

Consumer

19,007,086


18,541,133


18,548,853


19,645,273


19,037,313

Total loans

$726,854,111


$705,291,562


$678,456,255


$ 655,337,893


$624,801,093

Investment securities totaled $31.1 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $31.8 million at March 31, 2026. The Company's held-to-maturity investment portfolio had an amortized cost of $9.0 million and a fair value of $8.4 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $561 thousand, compared to an unrealized loss of $683 thousand as of March 31, 2026. On an after-tax basis, this unrealized loss totaled $443 thousand, representing approximately 0.7% of total stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2026.

The remainder of the Company's investment portfolio was classified as available-for-sale and had a book value of $23.2 million and a fair value of $22.1 million at June 30, 2026. This resulted in an unrealized loss of $1.1 million, compared to a similar amount at March 31, 2026. The after-tax unrealized loss of $880 thousand is reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss within stockholders' equity.

Total assets increased 4% during the quarter, driven primarily by loan growth and higher cash balances associated with deposit growth.

Total stockholders' equity increased $2.7 million, or 4%, during the second quarter of 2026, rising from $61.0 million at March 31, 2026, to $63.8 million at June 30, 2026. This increase was driven primarily by net income earned during the quarter. During the quarter, the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.02 per common share. Book value per share increased by $0.89, or 4%, during the second quarter to $21.19 per share at June 30, 2026.

Selected Financial Data:









Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)










June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,

2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

Assets:










Cash and due from banks

$ 62,564,468


$ 52,953,190


$ 90,422,400


$ 29,590,356


$ 34,917,531

Time deposits at other banks

100,000


100,000


100,000


100,000


100,000

Investments

31,068,571


31,759,063


27,634,611


19,065,497


16,473,298

Loans receivable

726,854,111


705,291,562


678,456,255


655,337,893


624,801,093

Allowance for credit losses

(5,739,175)


(5,338,337)


(4,977,305)


(4,706,905)


(4,733,781)

Premises & equipment

7,258,468


7,312,947


7,360,342


7,467,535


7,561,092

Other assets

18,862,663


18,923,756


18,359,879


18,030,984


18,141,421

Total assets

$840,969,106


$811,002,181


$817,356,182


$ 724,885,360


$ 697,260,654











Liabilities:










Noninterest-bearing deposits

$125,099,120


$119,590,197


$120,359,227


$ 99,688,828


$ 99,411,113

Interest-bearing checking

58,644,735


66,652,272


69,271,915


55,875,100


43,620,103

Money market

401,304,624


349,036,565


326,603,007


257,517,175


256,694,537

Time deposits

160,401,444


182,731,610


209,098,258


217,695,517


200,018,778

Total deposits

745,449,923


718,010,644


725,332,407


630,776,620


599,744,531

Short term borrowings

-


-


-


8,000,000


20,000,000

Long term borrowings

14,162,000


14,162,000


16,012,000


13,887,000


8,210,000

Subordinated debt

10,470,219


10,468,289


10,466,463


8,485,386


8,481,329

Other liabilities

7,124,273


7,338,138


6,777,883


7,320,262


6,830,863

Total liabilities

777,206,415


749,979,071


758,588,753


668,469,268


643,266,723











Stockholders' Equity










Common stock

3,100,773


3,100,773


3,100,773


3,100,773


3,100,773

Additional paid-in capital

19,916,183


19,892,023


19,863,401


19,857,275


19,855,264

Treasury stock

(1,290,483)


(1,318,700)


(1,346,793)


(1,375,079)


(1,409,115)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(880,267)


(843,939)


(630,812)


(638,426)


(766,374)

Retained earnings

42,916,485


40,192,953


37,780,860


35,471,549


33,213,383

Total stockholders' equity

63,762,691


61,023,110


58,767,429


56,416,092


53,993,931

Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

$840,969,106


$811,002,181


$817,356,182


$ 724,885,360


$ 697,260,654

Performance Statistics (unaudited)












Three Months Ended


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

Per Share Data:










Earnings per share - basic

$ 0.93


$ 0.82


$ 0.78


$ 0.75


$ 0.63

Earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.92


$ 0.82


$ 0.78


$ 0.75


$ 0.63

Total shares outstanding

3,008,592


3,006,555


3,004,527


3,002,485


3,000,028

Weighted average shares outstanding

3,007,673


3,005,613


3,003,726


3,001,454


2,999,200

Book value per share

$ 21.19


$ 20.30


$ 19.56


$ 18.79


$ 18.00











Performance Ratios:










Return on average assets *

1.36 %


1.24 %


1.18 %


1.29 %


1.15 %

Return on average equity *

17.82 %


16.64 %


15.87 %


16.19 %


14.38 %

Net interest margin

4.09 %


3.80 %


3.77 %


3.87 %


3.72 %

Non-interest expenses* to average assets

2.27 %


2.21 %


2.15 %


2.21 %


2.29 %

Efficiency ratio

54.39 %


55.77 %


56.25 %


56.11 %


60.05 %











Asset Quality Ratios:










Non-performing loans to total loans

0.12 %


0.43 %


0.11 %


0.00 %


0.03 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.10 %


0.37 %


0.09 %


0.00 %


0.03 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

0.79 %


0.76 %


0.73 %


0.72 %


0.76 %

* Annualized










Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,

2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

Interest income:










Loans, including fees

$ 12,017,007


$11,182,544


$ 11,098,085


$10,719,087


$10,126,623

Securities

328,305


280,104


206,991


136,606


118,920

Other

439,133


560,555


599,764


138,292


28,289

Total interest income

12,784,445


12,023,203


11,904,840


10,993,985


10,273,832

Interest expense:










Deposits

4,405,473


4,395,446


4,520,311


4,231,636


4,111,978

Borrowings

119,399


122,789


125,620


77,963


85,822

Subordinated debt

162,556


162,556


137,058


134,682


134,681

Total interest expense

4,687,428


4,680,791


4,782,989


4,444,281


4,332,481

Net interest income

8,097,017


7,342,412


7,121,851


6,549,704


5,941,351

Provision for credit losses

386,010


377,167


368,729


189,087


130,416

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

7,711,007


6,965,245


6,753,122


6,360,617


5,810,935

Non-interest income:










Service charges and other fees

175,655


130,399


116,476


107,182


97,887

BOLI income

69,341


68,580


69,075


68,585


66,998

Gain on sale of SBA loans

108,308


274,352


-


-


26,326

Swap referral fee income

-


-


69,890


96,813


107,925

Other

81,640


70,899


81,363


76,913


73,275

Total non-interest income

434,944


544,230


336,804


349,493


372,411

Non-interest expense










Salaries & benefits

2,769,316


2,657,536


2,635,943


2,370,422


2,253,069

Occupancy & equipment

424,243


349,732


313,743


316,684


318,631

Professional fees

176,904


173,999


137,279


143,108


192,378

Advertising

124,258


126,442


87,011


104,356


113,923

Data processing

246,663


245,419


240,384


213,565


207,430

FDIC premium expense

180,310


191,252


166,763


135,382


128,019

Other

719,020


653,955


614,101


587,553


577,942

Total non-interest expense

4,640,714


4,398,335


4,195,224


3,871,070


3,791,392

Income before federal income tax expense

3,505,237


3,111,140


2,894,702


2,839,040


2,391,954

Federal income tax expense

721,573


638,956


585,391


580,874


488,827

Net income

$ 2,783,664


$ 2,472,184


$ 2,309,311


$ 2,258,166


$ 1,903,127

Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)






Six Months Ended

June 30,


June 30,

2026


2025

Interest income:




Loans, including fees

$23,199,551


$19,709,716

Securities

608,409


235,292

Other

999,688


75,710

Total interest income

24,807,648


20,020,718

Interest expense:




Deposits

8,800,919


8,114,973

Borrowings

242,188


163,125

Subordinated debt

325,112


269,363

Total interest expense

9,368,219


8,547,461

Net interest income

15,439,429


11,473,257

Provision for credit losses

763,177


304,513

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

14,676,252


11,168,744

Non-interest income:




Service charges and other fees

306,054


207,247

BOLI income

137,921


132,848

Gain on sale of SBA loans

382,660


113,186

Swap referral fee income

-


132,126

Other

152,539


136,118

Total non-interest income

979,174


721,525

Non-interest expense




Salaries & benefits

5,426,852


4,380,106

Occupancy & equipment

773,975


653,329

Professional fees

350,903


342,554

Advertising

250,700


222,644

Data processing

492,082


411,922

FDIC premium expense

371,562


259,194

Other

1,372,975


1,111,101

Total non-interest expense

9,039,049


7,380,850

Income before federal income tax expense

6,616,377


4,509,419

Federal income tax expense

1,360,529


919,068

Net income

$ 5,255,848


$ 3,590,351

About First Resource Bancorp, Inc.

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of First Resource Bank. First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE First Resource Bank

© 2026 PR Newswire
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