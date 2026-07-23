Adapti, Inc. and Ballengee Group Congratulates Clients Featured at All-Star Futures Game, MLB Draft and All-Star Game

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Adapti, Inc. (OTC PINK:ADTI), a company developing AI technology to integrate sports and influencer management, today announces success from All-Star Week.

Client selections to the Futures Game included minor Florida Marlins minor league prospect RHP Karson Millbrandt, Washington Nationals prospect RHP Miguel Sime, Jr., and Cleveland Guardians C/OF Cooper Ingle.

Ingle was promoted to the Guardians major league roster recently and became ineligible to participate and was replaced. Karson Millbrandt is MLB Pipeline's 76th ranked prospect and was the Southern League's pitcher of the month for May 2026 as well as pitcher of the week several times in 2025 and 2026. Miguel Sime is a 19-year-old 2025 draft pick who has 84 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched as a starter.

AJ Gracia was selected by the Atlanta Braves with the 9th pick of first round on July 11, 2026. He signed a contract on July 14, 2026, which included a $4 million signing bonus.

Ernie Clement started at 2nd base for the winning American League team and was the league's leading vote getter.

For more information about Adapti, Inc., please visit www.adapti.io

About Adapti

Adapti, Inc. (OTC PINK:ADTI) leverages advanced AI technology to match products and brands with optimal influencers, using proprietary data analytics to drive superior marketing results. Adapti aims to build a global platform where data is an asset, efficiently paired with high-impact influencers.

In July 2025, Adapti acquired the Ballengee Group, a full-service sports agency representing Major League Baseball athletes. The Ballengee Group assists its clients with contract negotiations, marketing deals, public relations, and strategic partnerships, and has guided world champions and global icons throughout their careers.

Adapti plans to roll out a suite of integrated services that blend traditional contract negotiation and endorsement deals with dynamic social media campaigns, powered by AdaptAI's proprietary "data fingerprint" technology currently in development. This technology will utilize Large Language Models to rapidly adapt to changes in the evolving marketing landscape, maximizing engagement, driving higher ROI for brand partners, and helping athletes grow their platforms.

About The Ballengee Group

The Ballengee Group is a full-service sports agency. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ballengee Group provides comprehensive representation services including contract negotiations, marketing, branding, content creation, NIL, and post-career support to top Major League Baseball talent. The agency is known for its player-first approach and high-caliber team of experienced agents, lawyers, former players, and industry experts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Adapti, Inc. generally identifies forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. These statements are only predictions. Adapti bases these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Adapti's control. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Adapti undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations

For more information:

Brokers and Analysts

Baystone Group

info@baystonegp.com

410-825-3930

SOURCE: Adapti, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/adapti-inc.-and-ballengee-group-congratulates-clients-featured-at-1195193