21 Years of Impact: How the Mary Kay Ash Foundation Is Powering a National Movement To End Violence Against Women

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Mary Kay

Foundation Support of Conference on Crimes Against Women Equips Thousands of Frontline Professionals with Training and Professional Development to Strengthen Survivor Response

Attendees from across law enforcement, healthcare, advocacy, and the nonprofit sector gather for a general session at the Conference on Crimes Against Women, one of the nation's leading forums for addressing violence against women. The Mary Kay Ash Foundation has proudly served as Presenting Sponsor for 21 of the 22-year conference history. (Photo Courtesy: CCAW)

Originally published on newsroom.marykay.com

For more than two decades, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has helped shape the national response to violence against women through its 21-year commitment as Presenting Sponsor of the Conference on Crimes Against Women (CCAW). As the Foundation marks its 30th anniversary, this strategic, sustained investment in saving lives, strengthening systems, and building safer communities nationwide is a cornerstone of the Foundation's key initiatives toward ending domestic violence and better supporting survivors.

A National Platform for Real-World Change

Each year in Dallas, the Conference on Crimes Against Women convenes one of the largest, most comprehensive gatherings of professionals dedicated to combating gender-based violence. Law enforcement officers, prosecutors, advocates, healthcare providers, and social service organizations come together to share best practices, educate on new technological advancements, and remove roadblocks to ensure they are addressing the most relevant and widespread issues facing survivors and frontline responders.

The scale and impact are significant. From the data reflected in the conference's recent infographic:

2,483 attendees participated, representing all 50 U.S. states and 4 countries or territories.

280 workshops were delivered, offering practical, real-world strategies.

270 expert speakers shared insights from across disciplines.

80 scholarships helped expand access to critical training.

"This is one of the nation's most important training and collaboration forums, equipping thousands of frontline professionals with the knowledge, tools, and partnerships needed to better identify, prevent, and respond to violence against women," said Michael Lunceford, President of the Mary Kay Ash Foundation Board of Directors. "Year after year, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation is honored to serve as Presenting Sponsor. By investing in individuals and organizations supporting survivors and strengthening systems of accountability, we help expand access to safety, healing, and justice - creating a safer world for women everywhere."

Each year, the Conference on Crimes Against Women draws thousands of national and international attendees, underscoring the global commitment to advancing safety, justice, and support for survivors. Representatives traveled all the way from the Ghana Police Service to attend this year's sessions. (Photo Courtesy: CCAW)

This aligns directly with the Foundation's broader mission. Since its founding in 1996, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has granted more than $100 million to initiatives focused on domestic violence prevention and response, as well as cancer research. Its work consistently targets areas where funding can drive meaningful, measurable outcomes.

"For more than 20 years, Conference on Crimes Against Women (CCAW) has been honored to stand alongside the Mary Kay Ash Foundation in a shared commitment to ending domestic violence and strengthening the professionals who respond to it every day," said Becky Park, Executive Director, Conference on Crimes Against Women. "Because of the Mary Kay Ash Foundation's partnership, CCAW has trained more than 60,000 professionals nationwide. Each trained professional represents countless survivors who are met with greater understanding, trauma-informed responses, and coordinated systems of support within their communities."

Honoring a Founder's Vision

Mary Kay Ash built her company and her legacy on the belief that women should feel safe, valued, and empowered. That philosophy continues to guide the Foundation today. Its partnership with CCAW is a direct extension of that vision:

A future where every woman can live free from violence is not aspirational - it is actionable.

By supporting CCAW for 21 consecutive years, the Foundation has demonstrated that real change requires consistency, collaboration, and long-term commitment.

Domestic violence survivor turned 20-year veteran with the NYPD, Katrina Brownlee, sat down with Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown to discuss survivor-centered leadership and the importance of cross-sector collaboration in preventing violence against women. (Photo Courtesy: CCAW)

Building a Network That Works Year-Round

While the annual conference remains the cornerstone, the Conference on Crimes Against Women is the tip of a much broader ecosystem of education and collaboration, including:

Advanced summits focused on specialized issues in gender-based violence

Ongoing training platforms that extend learning beyond a single event

Community-based initiatives that strengthen coordinated responses in underserved areas

Storytelling and awareness channels that elevate survivor voices and expert insights

Together, these efforts ensure that progress doesn't stop when the conference ends - it continues in courtrooms, hospitals, shelters, and communities across the country.

Why This Work Matters Now More Than Ever

Violence against women remains a persistent and complex issue, requiring informed, coordinated cross-sector responses. The Mary Kay Ash Foundation understands that solving this challenge demands more than awareness - it requires education, resources, and sustained investment.

Through its partnership with CCAW, the Foundation is addressing a critical gap: ensuring that those who respond to survivors are equipped with the most current, evidence-based tools and strategies available. This is how systemic change happens - not in isolation, but through shared knowledge and collective action. For 22 years, CCAW has been a beacon of hope, healing, and working to make positive changes within a broken system.

Learn more about the Foundation's mission and impact in the Mary Kay Ash Foundation's 30th Anniversary Report and discover how sustained partnerships are making a lasting difference nationwide.

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About the Mary Kay Ash Foundation

Guided by Mary Kay Ash's dream to enrich the lives of women everywhere, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation raises and distributes funds to end domestic violence and invest in breakthrough cancer research to find cures for women-related cancers. Since 1996, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has contributed more than $100 million to organizations aligned with its two-fold mission. In addition, the Foundation supports awareness initiatives, community outreach programs, and advocates for legislation to ensure women are healthy and safe. Together, we can make the world better for women. To learn more about how to educate, advocate, volunteer, donate, and join life-saving work to support and empower women, visit marykayashfoundation.org, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/21-years-of-impact-how-the-mary-kay-ash-foundationr-is-powering-1195300