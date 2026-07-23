Torreon Group, Inc: Next10, Inc. Announces Appointment of Mark I. Farber as Director and Raul Ramirez Morton as Director and Chief Operating Officer of Torreon Mining Corporation

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next10, Inc. (OTC: NXTN), through its operating division Torreon Group, Inc., today announced the appointment of Mark I. Farber as a Director of Torreon Mining Corporation and Raul Ramirez Morton as both a Director and Chief Operating Officer of Torreon Mining Corporation, the company's mining division.

Torreon Mining Corporation (TMC) is advancing two principal mining operations in Coahuila, Mexico: The Candela Gold Property and the Cuatro Cienegas Copper Project, with the addition of two board members.

Mr. Ramirez Morton is a mining entrepreneur and experienced operator with deep professional ties in copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver mining in Mexico. Mr. Raul-Morton has built a copper production plant capable of producing 100 Mt tons of copper cement per month and a gold production plant from the ground up with the capacity to produce 50 oz of gold per month. Raul Ramirez is a proven operator in Mexico's rich mining industry.

Ramirez-Morton was one of two principals of Scion Mines S.A. de C.V., which was acquired as part of the Cuatro Cienegas Copper Belt transaction. He is also President and Chief Executive Officer of Molycomex, a private Mexican mining exploration company. Earlier in his career, he was a founding shareholder of Mexican Silver Mines and served as Vice President of Operations at Rio Alto Mining Ltd. Each venture was successful.

Mark I. Farber is a biological metallurgist, mineral recovery professional, and precious metals operator with experience dating back to 1978. His background includes refining operations, metallurgical testing, metals recovery, material processing, precious metals sales, and the evaluation of slag, tailings, slurries, and other mine-related byproducts for potential recovery value.

Mr. Farber's international project experience includes planning for alluvial gold operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, including site identification, equipment sourcing, transportation planning, government discussions, and equipment/process testing. He also consulted on potential gold mining opportunities in Cameroon, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Mali, Ivory Coast, and Ghana. Earlier in his career, he was engaged in precious metals refining and sales, including Krugerrands, Pandas, ingots, and related products.

Mr. Farber has stated that he has developed patented and proprietary methods that use mechanical and limited chemical processing to prepare residual mining materials for refinement and recovery, focusing on improving recovery efficiency and identifying additional metals and mineral value from previously processed materials.

Mr. Farber is the founder of Life to Land Environmental Solutions USA, LLC and will serve on the Board of Directors of Torreon Mining Corporation, providing technical and strategic guidance on mining operations, metallurgical processing, mineral recovery, project evaluation, and production optimization.

The Candela Gold Property covers approximately 440 hectares and is focused on gold production operations. The Candela property has additional exposure to copper, silver, and molybdenum to be potentially exploited in the future. TMC has confirmed permits and production infrastructure to crush, mill, and process tailings and newly excavated material into gold concentrate. The existing tailing and new resource material can yield approximately 2-6 ounces of gold concentrate per ton.

The Cuatro Cienegas Copper Project covers approximately 2,015 hectares across 14 contiguous concessions and includes an estimated 50+ kilometer mineralized trend, more than 20 mineralized occurrences, existing access and infrastructure, and multiple exposed mineralized zones. The company reports mineralized mantles ranging from approximately 1.7 meters to 23 meters in thickness, with historical copper grades between approximately 1.5% and 4.0%, and localized silver values up to 100 grams per ton.

"Adding Mark and Raul to Torreon Mining strengthens the technical, environmental, and operating foundation of our mining division," said John B. Hayden, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Torreon Group, Inc. "Mark brings decades of mining, metallurgy, refining, and environmental recovery experience, while Raul brings direct operating leadership and deep relationships within Mexico's copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum mining sectors. Raul's appointment as Chief Operating Officer gives Torreon Mining an experienced operator focused on execution as the company continues to evaluate and advance its mining initiatives in Mexico."

About Torreon Mining Corporation

Torreon Mining Corporation is the mining division of Torreon Group, Inc., the operating division of Next10, Inc. (OTC: NXTN). Torreon Mining is focused on precious and strategic metals opportunities in Coahuila, Mexico, including the Candela Gold Property and the Cuatro Cienegas Copper Project. The company's strategy focuses on technical validation, responsible exploration, production planning, and long-term participation in the demand for gold, copper, silver, molybdenum, and other strategic metals.

Responsible Resource Development

Torreon Mining states that its development approach is centered on responsible mineral exploration and resource development in accordance with applicable Mexican mining and environmental regulations. The company's stated priorities include sustainable exploration practices, environmental stewardship, responsible water management, legal compliance, and engagement with local communities throughout the life of its projects.

Technical Disclosure

The company has not stated that proven or probable reserves have been established, and readers should not interpret historical grades, mineralized occurrences, production capacity references, or exploration information as a guarantee of future production or economic results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Torreon Mining Corporation's development plans, mineral opportunities, production expectations, technical validation, project execution, future revenue potential, asset monetization, market demand for precious and strategic metals, and the anticipated contributions of newly appointed directors and officers.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks related to mining exploration and development, technical validation, financing availability, commodity prices, permitting, regulatory approvals, operating execution, environmental matters, political and jurisdictional risks, public company compliance, dilution, and general economic conditions.

Readers should not rely heavily on forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact

Next10, Inc. / Torreon Group, Inc.

John Hayden

jhayden@torreongrp.com

(602)-410-4718

https://torreongroupinc.com