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PR Newswire
23.07.2026 14:42 Uhr
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Caristo Diagnostics Expands Executive Team, Naming David Vort Chief Commercial Officer and Chris Louk Chief Financial Officer

Appointments to scale adoption of Caristo's AI-powered cardiovascular technologies globally

OXFORD, England and STAMFORD, Conn., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caristo Diagnostics, a global leader in AI-powered technologies for cardiovascular disease, today announced two additions to its executive team: David Vort as Chief Commercial Officer and Chris Louk as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. The appointments expand the leadership team as Caristo continues to drive adoption of its cardiovascular AI technologies globally.

"This is another defining moment for Caristo as we scale our technologies across global markets, and Dave and Chris are the right leaders to accelerate that growth," said Steve Deitsch, CEO of Caristo. "Dave brings a proven ability to build commercial organizations that deliver, and Chris brings deep financial expertise and a track record of helping medtech companies reach their most important milestones. I'm thrilled to have them on board as we work to reach more clinicians and patients worldwide."

Vort brings extensive experience leading commercial organizations for high-growth medtech companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer of Cytovale, where he led commercialization of the company's FDA-cleared sepsis diagnostic. Before that, he spent a decade as Chief Commercial Officer of iRhythm Technologies, leading the company from start-up to several hundred million dollars in revenue and guiding it through its 2016 IPO. Earlier in his career, Vort held commercial leadership positions at Intuitive Surgical, InTouch Health, and Stryker.

Louk has a proven track record in strategic planning, medtech mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets. Most recently, Louk served as Vice President of Healthcare Investment Banking at Piper Sandler. He worked on some of the most significant and successful recent transactions in medtech, including advising University of Oxford spinout OrganOx on its $160 million equity financing and subsequent $1.5 billion sale to Terumo Corporation.

Vort and Louk join Caristo as the company builds momentum across its portfolio. CaRi-Plaque-cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2025 for coronary plaque and stenosis quantification-is in use at U.S. hospitals, imaging centers, and physician practices. CaRi-Heart, which measures coronary inflammation using Caristo's patented Fat Attenuation Index Score (FAI-Score), is commercially available in the UK, Europe, Switzerland, and Australia and is for investigational use only in the U.S.

About Caristo Diagnostics
Caristo Diagnostics is a global leader in AI technologies for cardiovascular disease, founded as a spin-out from the University of Oxford. Its award-winning technology helps detect hidden heart disease and identify people at risk of heart attack before symptoms appear. Working with leading hospitals, research institutions, and pharmaceutical partners, Caristo aims to save lives through early detection and personalized prevention. The company was named a 2026 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum in June 2026. Learn more at www.caristo.com or follow Caristo on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

Media Contact:
Supreme Communications for Caristo Diagnostics
CaristoDiagnostics@SupremeComms.ai

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/caristo-diagnostics-expands-executive-team-naming-david-vort-chief-commercial-officer-and-chris-louk-chief-financial-officer-302833326.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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