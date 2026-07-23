FLUENT Corp: FLUENT Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell New York License and Certain Operations

TAMPA, Fla., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLUENT Corp. (CSE: FNT.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) ("FLUENT" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Purchase Agreement"), with a third party operator (the "Purchaser"), pursuant to which, among other things, the Purchaser will acquire Etain, LLC, the Company's operating entity in New York, (the "Transaction"). The Purchase Agreement was entered into on July 22, 2026. The Transaction contemplates the sale of Etain's Registered Organization license, certain of the Company's New York operating assets, and associated leases in New York in exchange for cash consideration, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.

The Company believes the Transaction advances its strategic objectives and expects that the Transaction will support the satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements in connection with the Company's previously announced plan of arrangement involving Vireo Growth Inc. (the "Arrangement"), while providing for an orderly transition of the New York operations to an experienced operator committed to serving patients and consumers.

Completion of the arm's length Transaction remains subject to closing conditions, including, among other customary conditions, approval of the change of ownership by the New York State Cannabis Control Board and that all conditions precedent to the completion of the Arrangement have been obtained.

About FLUENT Corp.

FLUENT, a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by FLUENT's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution, and retail experience. FLUENT produces an assortment of cannabis products under a diverse portfolio of brands including MOODS, Knack, Wandr, Bag-O and Hyer Kind. FLUENT operates in Florida, New York and Texas.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, FLUENT employs approximately 500 employees across 7 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, 34 active retail locations.

FLUENT's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FNT.U" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit https://getfluent.com/ and investors.getFLUENT.com/.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or similar expressions and includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the occurrence, timing and outcome of the Transaction and Arrangement, the anticipated benefits of the Transaction, expectations regarding the furtherance of regulatory requirements in connection with the Arrangement, the satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions set out in the Purchase Agreement and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on many opinions, assumptions, and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability of the parties to receive the necessary regulatory approvals; the ability of the parties to satisfy the other conditions to the completion of the Transaction, including satisfying all conditions precedent to the completion of the Arrangement; risks related to additional financing; risks relating to the Company's debt obligations and the ability to make payments on existing indebtedness; risks related to the ability to access private and public capital; stock market volatility; the availability of financing; changes in the business activities, focus and plans of the Company and the timing associated therewith; the timing of any changes to federal laws in the U.S. to allow for the general cultivation, distribution, and possession of cannabis; regulatory and licensing risks; changes in cannabis industry growth and trends; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws; compliance with extensive government regulation, including the Company's interpretation of such regulation; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; and the risk factors described in the public documents of the Company filed with Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct.

In respect of the forward-looking statements and information concerning the anticipated benefits and completion of the Transaction, the Company has provided such statements and information in reliance on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

The Company, through several of its subsidiaries, is directly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale, and distribution of cannabis in the adult-use and medical cannabis marketplace in the United States. Local state laws where the Company operates permit such activities however, investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States under federal laws in the United States. Cannabis remains a scheduled drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act and, subject to certain exceptions in relation to medical cannabis, illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute, or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable United States federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward nonenforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with adult-use and medical cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve the Company of liability under United States federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against the Company. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of the Company and any proceedings brought against the Company thereunder may adversely affect its operations and financial performance.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For further information visit: https://getfluent.com/ and https://investors.getFLUENT.com/

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@getFLUENT.com

Media Contact:

press@getFLUENT.com

Officer Contact:

Matt Mundy, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Legal Officer

(850) 972-8077