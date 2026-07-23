Autonomix Medical, Inc.: Autonomix Medical Secures New U.S. Patent Strengthening Next-Generation Precision Neuromodulation Platform

Patent Broadens Intellectual Property Protecting Advanced Autonomic Nervous System Assessment Technologies Designed to Enhance Patient Selection, Treatment Precision and Future Clinical Applications

THE WOODLANDS, TX, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) ("Autonomix" or the "Company"), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,471,776, titled "ANS Assessment Systems, Kits, and Methods," further strengthening the Company's intellectual property portfolio supporting its proprietary autonomic nervous system technologies.

The newly issued patent broadly covers systems, devices and methods for monitoring physiologic signals to assess autonomic nervous system (ANS) activity, including technologies designed to evaluate sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous system function through multiple physiologic assessment techniques. The patent also encompasses technologies that may support patient selection, procedural guidance, treatment feedback and post-treatment monitoring across a broad range of neuromodulation applications.



"Our vision has always extended well beyond developing a single product. We are building a differentiated technology platform capable of transforming how physicians identify, target and treat diseases involving the peripheral nervous system," said Brad Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix. "This newly issued patent further strengthens our innovation and technological foundation supporting that vision by protecting innovations designed to improve the precision and effectiveness of future nerve-targeted therapies. We believe Autonomix is establishing an increasingly valuable leadership position in one of the most exciting emerging areas of medical technology."

The patented technology includes systems capable of monitoring physiologic and electrophysiological signals using advanced imaging, sensors and algorithms to analyze autonomic nervous system activity. The innovations described in the patent have potential applications across numerous disease states associated with autonomic dysfunction and may provide valuable procedural feedback during nerve-targeted therapies.

The issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,471,776 further expands Autonomix Medical's intellectual property portfolio, which continues to support the Company's differentiated technology platform focused on precision-based diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company's first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.



For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn - Instagram and Facebook.



Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are "forward-looking statements," which involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should," "might," "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the potential effectiveness and clinical benefits of Autonomix's nerve-targeted treatments for pancreatic cancer pain and other conditions, the versatility and scalability of the Company's platform technology, the potential for future clinical applications across multiple organ systems, the strength and scope of the Company's intellectual property portfolio, and the potential for the Company's patented technologies to support patient selection, procedural guidance and post-treatment monitoring across multiple neuromodulation applications.



Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 27, 2026, and from time to time, our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908.824.0775

autonomix@jtcir.com