Sellvia LLC: Sellvia Wins Gold at Hermes Creative Awards for Best Ecommerce Mobile App

The company's eighth industry award recognizes the platform's mobile-first approach to ecommerce for first-time business owners.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Sellvia , a US-based ecommerce platform, has been named a Gold Winner at the Hermes Creative Awards in the category of Best Ecommerce Mobile App.

The Hermes Creative Awards is one of the largest international competitions recognizing excellence in digital products and experiences. Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the program evaluates entries across categories including websites, mobile applications, ecommerce platforms, and user experience design, attracting submissions from companies, agencies, and independent creators worldwide.

Sellvia's mobile app was recognized for enabling users to manage an online business entirely from a smartphone - including store launch, product selection, order management, and marketing. The app is designed for business owners who expect to manage everything from their phone - the same way they already handle banking, shopping, communication, etc.

"Our goal has always been to make starting an online business as accessible as possible," said Ilia Dolgikh, CEO of Sellvia. "This award validates the work our team has put into making the mobile experience not just functional but genuinely complete."

This is the company's eighth industry award. Sellvia has previously received recognition from the TITAN Business Awards (Platinum and Gold), Hermes Creative Awards (Platinum and Gold), MarCom Awards (two Gold awards), and dotCOMM Awards (Gold).

The Hermes Creative Awards Gold distinction is granted to entries that exceed industry standards in quality and creativity. Winners are selected based on the overall quality of the entry, including concept, design, and the ability to communicate and engage the intended audience.

About Sellvia

Sellvia is a full-scale ecommerce ecosystem offering end-to-end solutions for launching, managing, and growing online businesses. Founded by a team of entrepreneurs and software developers, Sellvia combines cutting-edge technology, U.S.-based fulfillment, and expert support to empower solopreneurs globally. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company is committed to simplifying online retail. Learn more at sellvia.com .

Media Contact:

Polina Beletskaya

Marketing Director

polina.beletskaya@sellvia.com

SOURCE: Sellvia LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sellvia-wins-gold-at-hermes-creative-awards-for-best-ecommerce-m-1194681