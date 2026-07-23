Greenshoe Introduces Continuous Disclosure Intelligence, a New Approach to Public Company Reporting

New platform continuously monitors regulatory, market, governance and peer developments, helping SEC reporting teams identify, evaluate, and respond to disclosure-relevant changes as they happen.



CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Greenshoe , the intelligence platform modernizing SEC reporting, today introduced a new AI-powered approach to public company reporting that moves beyond periodic disclosure reviews through continuous monitoring. The platform continuously monitors market and regulatory signals around the clock and delivers source-backed draft updates as changes happen, enabling reporting teams to respond faster and with greater confidence.

While SEC reporting requirements rapidly evolve, most organizations still rely on legacy workflows tied to quarterly and annual cycles. Preparing a single Form 10-Q traditionally takes about 180 hours and costs between $50,000 for smaller companies and over $1 million for large-cap enterprises. This outdated workflow limits the ability to address new SEC guidance, peer filings, and company developments as they arise, causing issues to accumulate until the next reporting period.

"Nearly every filing starts with the same fundamental question: What changed, and what does it mean for us?" said Payton McCoy, CEO and co-founder of Greenshoe."Public companies have always had an obligation to stay current-the technology simply hasn't existed to make that practical. Today, market, regulatory, and governance developments happen continuously. Disclosure intelligence should too."

The Greenshoe platform runs on several layers of intelligence, continuously refreshed against EDGAR, the news cycle, and the SEC rule library in real-time. Core platform capabilities include:

Intelligence that Compounds: Turn every disclosure decision into institutional intelligence that grows over time.

Real-Time Peer Alignment : Compare language, structure, and emphasis against ranked peer cohorts.

Rule and Cite Engine : Every disclosure section mapped to its governing SEC rule and required elements, with complete form checks across every filing type and a fully auditable report.

Continuous Form Checks : Complete form checks across every filing type, with a fully auditable report.

Complete Markups: Export Word documents with redlines and comment bubbles, ready for review.

The platform has supported over 100 public companies with a combined market capitalization exceeding $4 trillion and has analyzed more than 2,000 SEC filings. Public companies now spend less time gathering information and reconciling changes, move faster with filings that reflect current developments, and experience fewer repetitive review cycles. Reporting, legal, and investor relations teams benefit from an up-to-date view of information shaping future filings while overseeing final execution.

"Public company reporting has always been constrained by point-in-time technology," said Dr. Yi Zhang, CTO and co-founder of Greenshoe. "Our goal was to build intelligence that works continuously in the background, connecting new information to existing disclosures as it emerges. That allows reporting teams to keep pace without changing the way they work."

The platform also offers significant benefits for law firms, accounting firms, and other capital markets advisors. By continuously monitoring regulatory, market, and peer developments between reporting cycles, Greenshoe enables professionals to deliver higher-quality work more efficiently, improve engagement economics, and build institutional knowledge over time.

Greenshoe delivers enterprise-grade security and privacy designed for the complex compliance, governance, and confidentiality requirements of public company reporting. To learn more or request a demo, visit www.greenshoe.ai .

ABOUT GREENSHOE:

Greenshoe is the intelligence platform modernizing U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting. The company helps public companies, law firms, and accounting professionals prepare more informed SEC filings through continuous disclosure that delivers real-time awareness, source-backed drafting, and transparent review workflows. Greenshoe has supported over 100 public companies with a combined market capitalization of over $4 trillion. Learn more at greenshoe.ai/ .

MEDIA CONTACT: Lauren Gill, MAG PR at lauren@mooringadvisorygroup.com.

SOURCE: Greenshoe

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/greenshoe-introduces-continuous-disclosure-intelligence-a-new-app-1195060