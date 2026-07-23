Delray Garden Center Explains Growing Role of Landscape Planning in South Florida's Luxury Construction Market

Builders are collaborating with landscape professionals to create seamless indoor-outdoor environments tailored to South Florida's coastal climate and luxury lifestyle

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Delray Garden Center, the leading landscape design and installation company based in Delray Beach, Florida, is shining a light on a notable shift happening in South Florida's luxury new construction market. The company, which serves hundreds of residential and commercial property owners across Palm Beach County's coastal communities, specifically notes the essential role of outdoor living in luxury markets and the necessity of incorporating landscape design and planning into the early stages of new construction.

"We've seen a major shift over the past few years in how builders approach outdoor spaces," said Alberto Cantor, President at Delray Garden Center. "Landscape design is no longer something considered at the end of a project but part of the initial planning conversation. This shift allows builders and homeowners to create more cohesive designs where the interior and exterior of a property work better together, and is an increasingly necessary approach in such a high-demand luxury market."

Delray Garden Center stresses that luxury buyers are looking for homes that are fully realized upon move-in, especially on the exterior. More than ever, and particularly in high-end real estate in South Florida, outdoor spaces should function as year-round living environments that complement a home's broader architecture. As a result, builders are planning landscaping, outdoor living spaces, landscape lighting, irrigation, outdoor kitchens, pools, alongside structural and architectural decisions..

Added Alberto, "Integrating landscape planning into a new construction build is particularly important in South Florida, where coastal conditions require specialized considerations for things like salt exposure, hurricanes, heavy seasonal rainfall, and year-round outdoor use. All of these factors have a direct influence on plant selection, grading, drainage systems, and material choices, and failure to account for them could lead to increased maintenance costs, reduced landscape performance, and expensive redesigns after completion."

For builders in the South Florida luxury market, local landscape expertise is a must and a major component of successful project planning. Established local landscape companies like Delray Garden Center understand market trends, municipal requirements, coastal environmental conditions, drainage considerations, and long-term plant performance, and can help streamline construction timelines while delivering finished homes that align with buyer expectations. As such, landscape professionals are often working alongside luxury builders, architects, and developers in Palm Beach County, rather than coming in after construction is complete.

Well-designed outdoor living spaces can enhance perceived property value, help luxury homes stand out in a competitive market, and contribute to faster sales by delivering the move-in-ready experience today's buyers expect. Builders and developers looking for a trusted partner in luxury landscape design are encouraged to visit Delray Garden Center's website to learn more or to contact the company directly for support.

About Delray Garden Center

Founded in 1989, Delgray Garden Center is a full-service landscape design and installation company that helps home- and business-owners throughout Palm Beach County create beautiful outdoor environments they'll love for years to come. Delray Garden Center is certified by the Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA), and offers custom landscape solutions designed around long-term use and vitality.

For more information, please visit www.delgarden.com .

CONTACT:

(561) 243-6869

contact@delgarden.com

SOURCE: Delray Garden Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/delray-garden-center-explains-growing-role-of-landscape-planning-in-south-floridas-luxu-1195299