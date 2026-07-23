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Dina McLeod, former Chief of the Complex Frauds and Cybercrime Unit at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, joins Bracewell with more than a decade of prosecuting high-profile white-collar crime, AI and cyber fraud and digital assets matters.

McLeod's arrival deepens Bracewell's bench of former high-level DOJ and EDNY prosecutors, reinforcing the firm's ability to defend clients facing the government's most sophisticated federal enforcement actions.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Bracewell LLP announced today that Dina McLeod has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in its government enforcement and investigations practice group. McLeod comes to Bracewell from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), where she served most recently as Chief of the Complex Frauds and Cybercrime Unit. In that role, she supervised a unit of senior prosecutors handling some of the most complex white-collar and cyber matters in federal law enforcement.

McLeod joins a growing cohort of former federal prosecutors and judges at Bracewell. They include Nicole Boeckmann, a former First Assistant U.S. Attorney, Acting Chief of the Criminal Division and Chief of the Long Island Division for the Eastern District of New York (EDNY); practice chair Seth D. DuCharme, former Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General of the United States, and Acting U.S. Attorney, Chief of the Criminal Division and Chief of the National Security & Cybercrime Section for EDNY; Alamdar S. Hamdani, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas; and retired federal judges Roslyn R. Mauskopf and Barbara S. Jones.

McLeod's arrival comes as companies across sectors face an increasingly aggressive federal enforcement landscape, with prosecutors deploying sophisticated tools to investigate AI-related fraud, cryptocurrency schemes and complex financial crimes alongside traditional white-collar matters. McLeod brings to Bracewell direct knowledge of how the government builds and pursues those cases.

"Dina is an exceptional addition to our market-leading government enforcement and investigations team," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "Her exemplary service and experience as a federal prosecutor, and as the leader of the nation's most prominent complex frauds and cybercrime unit, will further strengthen our reputation as a firm of choice in the white-collar space."

"Dina has spent over a decade at the center of federal white-collar enforcement, prosecuting complex financial fraud, sophisticated cybercrimes and AI-enabled offenses," said DuCharme. "Corporations and individuals facing government scrutiny need a lawyer who has led these types of investigations from the front and has experience making critical decisions under pressure. Dina has proven that she can take responsibility and deliver extraordinary results."

As Chief of the Complex Frauds and Cybercrime Unit, McLeod oversaw investigations and prosecutions spanning bank fraud, investment and securities fraud, trade secrets theft, money laundering, tax fraud, cryptocurrency fraud, AI-involved fraud, healthcare fraud, bankruptcy fraud, FCPA offenses and national security and criminal cyber matters. She coordinated parallel investigations with the SEC, CFTC, FTC and multiple DOJ components, including the National Security Division and the Criminal Division.

McLeod also founded and co-chaired SDNY's Artificial Intelligence Working Group and served as the Office's primary subject matter expert on cyber matters.

"I've spent my career at SDNY trying and supervising the most complex cases the government brings - cases that require deep expertise across financial fraud, cyber, AI and digital assets, often in combination," said McLeod. "Bracewell's platform, and the team's reputation for excellence, made Bracewell an easy choice. I'm looking forward to putting that experience to work for clients who need sophisticated counsel when it matters most."

McLeod received her J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of Michigan Law School, where she was note editor on the Michigan Law Review and a member of the Order of the Coif. She received her B.S. in Foreign Service, magna cum laude, from Georgetown University.





Dina McLeod, Bracewell LLP, Partner



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About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

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Source: Bracewell