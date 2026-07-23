Veteran investment management executive will lead global sales, client engagement and marketing as Boyd Watterson Global continues expanding its global alternatives platform across real estate, infrastructure, and debt strategies.

Boyd Watterson Global today announced the appointment of John Creswell as Global Chief Client Officer, a newly created senior leadership role that reflects the firm's continued investment in growth and its evolution into a leading global alternatives investment platform.

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John Creswell has joined Boyd Watterson Global as Global Chief Client Officer, a newly created role overseeing global sales, client engagement and marketing across the U.S., Europe and APAC.

In this role, Creswell will oversee global sales, client engagement and marketing efforts across the United States, Europe and APAC, helping investors access the firm's capabilities while strengthening relationships with institutional and private capital partners worldwide. While based in Chicago, John will spend considerable time at the firm's headquarters in Cleveland as well as in key offices globally.

Creswell joins Boyd Watterson from Trez Capital, where he served as Executive Managing Director and led the firm's global capital formation strategy. He was responsible for capital raising, investor services, product strategy, marketing, and analytics. During his tenure there, the firm launched multiple investment products and raised more than $1 billion in private capital across real estate debt and equity.

Prior to Trez Capital, Creswell spent more than a decade at Duff Phelps Investment Management, where he led global distribution, operations and firm strategy. Prior to that, he held leadership positions with BNP Paribas Investment Partners and Nuveen Investments. He started his career as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers and then as a management consultant at Ernst Young.

"Our vision is clear one firm, one culture, operating globally to deliver exceptional value for our clients," said Brian Gevry, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Watterson. "John's appointment represents the next step in that evolution. As we continue bringing together the strengths of Boyd Watterson and Amber Infrastructure, John's leadership will help ensure clients can seamlessly access the full breadth of our capabilities across real estate, infrastructure, debt and fixed income while supporting our continued growth."

The appointment comes as Boyd Watterson Global continues to expand its global footprint and introduce new investment solutions across its platform. Following the strategic combination of Boyd Watterson and Amber Infrastructure, the firm has focused on creating an enhanced client experience while broadening access to investment opportunities across multiple asset classes. Creswell's experience building global distribution organizations will help introduce the firm's differentiated platform to new investors and markets around the world.

"There has never been a more exciting time to join Boyd Watterson," said Creswell. "The firm has built a uniquely differentiated platform with tremendous momentum, exceptional talent and a strong pipeline of opportunities ahead."

About Boyd Watterson Global

Boyd Watterson Global Asset Management Group LLC ("Boyd Watterson Global") is a global diversified asset management platform with approximately $39.1 billion in combined assets under management across real estate, infrastructure and fixed-income strategies. Formed through the strategic business combination of Boyd Watterson Asset Management, LLC and Amber Infrastructure Limited within Boyd Watterson Global, the firm's operating affiliates employ more than 300 people across eleven U.S. cities and twelve countries. Boyd Watterson Global is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The firm serves institutional and private investors worldwide through separately managed accounts and a range of investment funds. For more information, visit www.boydwatterson.com.

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