Onebrief, an AI-powered command decision platform that unifies operational data, planning, collaboration, and continuous modeling and simulation to accelerate military decision-making and Second Front Systems (2F), a public-benefit software company powering software for the free world, today announced that the Onebrief platform has achieved FedRAMP Class D (High) Certification through the 2F Game Warden Platform.

FedRAMP Class D is the federal government's highest security baseline for unclassified cloud services, enabling agencies to securely deploy Onebrief in an approved federal cloud environment. Onebrief is deployed through 2F Game Warden, which provides inherited security controls and continuous monitoring, and accelerates the FedRAMP authorization process.

With certification complete, federal agencies can deploy Onebrief to plan and coordinate sensitive unclassified operations without undertaking duplicative security reviews, enabling faster adoption across mission environments. The platform is now available on the FedRAMP Marketplace under the 2F Game Warden authorization, making it easier for agencies to evaluate and adopt Onebrief.

"Federal agencies shouldn't have to choose between speed and security," said Cory Ondrejka, Chief Technology Officer for Onebrief. "FedRAMP Class D Certification validates that agencies can deploy Onebrief for their most sensitive planning environments without compromising either. It removes barriers to adoption so planners can get the tools they need faster and focus on making better decisions."

FedRAMP Class D Certification builds on Onebrief's growing momentum across U.S. and allied defense organizations. The platform powers planning within the U.S. Army's Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) environment and was recently selected by NATO's Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) for its Decision Superiority for NATO Warfighters challenge. The milestone also complements AtomEngine's recent Department of War Impact Level 5, Impact Level 6, and Top Secret authorizations, expanding Onebrief's ability to deliver secure capabilities across federal civilian and defense environments.

"Onebrief built a compliance posture that reflects the full scope of where their software needs to operate, from FedRAMP Class D to Top Secret, without waiting for the market to tell them which authorizations mattered," said Mamie Cruse, Chief Mission Officer at Second Front. "That commitment to meeting government users at every classification level is the playbook other ISVs should be studying."

The certification is the latest milestone from a partnership purpose-built to move mission software faster and further. Onebrief named Second Front its preferred deployment partner earlier this year following a rapid DAF CLOUDworks deployment, and FedRAMP Class D is what that partnership continues to unlock. Achieving this Certification positions Onebrief to expand across additional federal agencies and mission environments where secure, collaborative planning is essential.

About Onebrief

Onebrief is an AI-powered platform that enables commands to optimize workflows and transform operations and was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2026. Designed for the military, this foundational system enables forces to generate superhuman outputs: brilliant decisions, split-second coordination, and distributed collaboration. Learn more at onebrief.com.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) is a public-benefit software company powering software for the free world. We eliminate the friction that slows innovation, enabling faster, more secure development and deployment of software across government and regulated networks. Built by national security veterans and backed by top-tier venture capital, our platform is trusted by the world's leading organizations to cut deployment timelines from years to weeks. We move fast, solve hard problems, and deliver trusted capabilities where they're needed most. Our work strengthens global security and gives the United States and its allies a lasting competitive advantage. Learn more at secondfront.com.

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Contacts:

Onebrief

Molly Wilkinson

molly.wilkinson@onebrief.com

Second Front Systems

press@secondfront.com