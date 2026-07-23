Stephens, an independent ?nancial services ?rm, announced that Louis Jeng and Peter Shin have joined the Investment Banking division as Managing Directors in the Technology team. Based in Stephens' London office, Messrs. Jeng and Shin enhance the firm's cross-border capabilities, bringing decades of industry expertise and longstanding relationships with companies and investors across the United Kingdom, the Nordics, Benelux, Germany and the United States. Technology remains a cornerstone of Stephens' investment banking strategy, and the additions further strengthen the firm's capabilities and commitment to the sector.

"Louis and Peter are exceptional additions to our team," said Matthew Marks, Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Banking. "They bring deep industry expertise, extensive transaction experience, and strong international relationships that will further enhance our technology investment banking franchise, expand our geographic reach in Europe, and support our clients across global markets."

Mr. Jeng brings over 22 years of technology investment banking experience, advising on over 50 public and private transactions across Europe. Prior to joining Stephens, Mr. Jeng co-led the Vertical Software and Industrial Technologies practice within Stifel's Global Technology Group in Europe and was a Managing Director within Mooreland Partners' Enterprise Software and Industrial Technologies practice before the ?rm's acquisition by Stifel in 2019. He holds a First-Class degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology and a Master's degree in Finance from Imperial College London.

Mr. Shin brings over 16 years of technology investment banking experience. He has advised on transactions throughout Europe and across multiple technology areas, including vertical software, e-commerce and payments technologies, and the smart mobility and smart city ecosystem. Previously, Mr. Shin served as a Managing Director and senior member of the Software and Industrial Technologies practice within Stifel's Global Technology Group, having joined Stifel in 2019 through its acquisition of Mooreland Partners. Prior to Mooreland Partners, Mr. Shin worked in the TMT investment banking teams at Nomura and Piper Sandler. He holds a BSc Honours degree in Computer Science from University College London.

About Stephens

"Stephens" (the company brand name) is a leading family-owned investment ?rm that includes Stephens Inc. (member NYSE/SIPC), Stephens Investment Management Group, LLC, Stephens Insurance, LLC, Stephens Capital Partners LLC, and Stephens Europe Limited (Registered office: 12 Arthur Street, London, EC4R 9AB, Registered number 8817024), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

With offices in the U.S. and Europe, our investment banking division provides independent advice and execution on the full array of investment banking services: mergers and acquisitions, underwritings of public debt and equity securities, private placements of debt and equity, as well as restructurings and recapitalizations. 2026 Stephens

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Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Chenoa Taitt, Stephens Inc.

212-891-1742 chenoa.taitt@stephens.com



Creighton Abrams, Stephens Inc.

917-384-8573 creighton.abrams@stephens.com