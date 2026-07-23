Recognition is Based on Several Key Criteria Including Services Capabilities, Time to Value, Security Outcomes and Future Outlook

Bitdefender, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide MDR Service for Midmarket 2026 Vendor Assessment.¹

"We believe being recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape validates our vision and ongoing commitment to advancing our MDR services and technical innovation roadmap as the attack surface expands," said Andrei Florescu, president and general manager of Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "Security teams are stretched thin across cloud, network, and supply chain environments as the speed and frequency of attacks continue to increase. In our opinion, Bitdefender MDR services closes that gap with always-on protection, integrated threat intelligence, and eyes-on-glass monitoring from elite analysts, giving organizations the speed and expertise to stay ahead of adversaries."

According to the IDC MarketScape, "Bitdefender's vertically integrated GravityZone platform architecture provides MDR analysts with first-party visibility and tuning authority across the full detection and response stack. The closed feedback loop between SOC operations, threat research, and product engineering enables detection improvements derived from live investigations to propagate directly into prevention logic, a structural advantage over MDR services delivered as overlays on third-party tools."

Bitdefender MDR services provide continuous threat monitoring, detection and response, threat hunting, analyst-led recommendations, and security consulting. Services are managed from a single point using Bitdefender GravityZone, a unified security, risk management, and compliance platform that provides advanced endpoint protection, including endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR), cloud-native security, and GravityZone PHASR (Proactive Hardening and Attack Surface Reduction), a first-to-market dynamic attack surface reduction innovation.

Bitdefender MDR services are delivered from the company's security operations centers (SOCs) located in North America, Europe, and Asia. The SOCs are interconnected to share real-time threat intelligence derived from Bitdefender's extensive network of hundreds of millions of sensors continuously collecting threat data worldwide, cybersecurity partners, and global law enforcement collaboration. Each SOC is staffed with highly skilled security analysts, threat hunters, and investigators, and maintains Level-1 to Level-3 escalation coverage. EMEA-based customers can opt in to sovereign MDR services delivered exclusively out of the EU with EU-based personnel.

The IDC MarketScape evaluated 20 vendors on both Capabilities and Strategy. Capabilities criteria included the breadth of each provider's MDR functionality or offering, time to value, security outcomes, talent management, adjacent services and more. While Strategy criteria included go-to-market, customer portal, future outlook and more.

For more information or to download the IDC MarketScape excerpt visit here.

¹ IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Detection and Response Service for Midmarket 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc US52992326, July 2026)

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumers, enterprises, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

Trusted. Always.

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Contacts:

Steve Fiore

Bitdefender

1-954-776-6262

sfiore@bitdefender.com