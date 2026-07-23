The expansion gives telehealth providers in Spain a clear, trusted pathway to advertising on platforms as the country's telehealth market grows

LegitScript, the leader in merchant and product certification and monitoring in the advertising, e-commerce, and payment sectors, today announced an expanded partnership with Google to certify telemedicine providers in Spain. The policy update, which goes into effect on Aug. 5, 2026, allows telemedicine businesses operating in this jurisdiction to apply for LegitScript Healthcare Certification and promote their services on Google advertising platforms.

This creates new opportunities for telemedicine providers in Spain and follows LegitScript's recent certification expansions in India and New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Indonesia and the Philippines.

Spain is emerging as a key digital health market in Europe, with its telehealth sector projected to grow at an 11.6% CAGR from 2026 to 2033. As demand grows, LegitScript's expanded partnership with Google will help promote safer online advertising for healthcare services and enable compliant telemedicine advertising in the market.

"Through our partnership with Google, we're giving telemedicine providers around the world a safer path to online advertising," said Jaylene Kunze, Chief Operating Financial Officer at LegitScript. "Bringing our certification program to Spain advances our mission to help providers demonstrate compliance, advertise responsibly, and build trust with patients."

LegitScript's Healthcare Certification provides a trusted, step-by-step pathway for telemedicine businesses to demonstrate compliance and transparency. This process includes submitting an application, providing documentation to verify licensure and business legitimacy, and ensuring adherence to patient privacy, clinical practices, and marketing integrity standards. While providers in Spain were already eligible to apply for LegitScript certification, Google's policy update marks the first time LegitScript certification will be recognized as part of Google's advertising approval process for providers in Spain.

"As global demand for telemedicine services ramps up, providers need safe avenues to reach patients online and advertise responsibly," said Angela Salter, Vice President, Enterprise Certification Sales and Partnerships at LegitScript. "Backed by our technology, proprietary data, and human expertise, LegitScript Certification allows providers to build credibility, connect with more patients through Google's ad platform, and navigate rapidly evolving healthcare regulations."

To learn more about LegitScript's Healthcare Certification program, download the application checklist, and begin the application process, visit: https://www.legitscript.com/spain-healthcare-certification/.

For more details on Google's advertising policies and to stay up to date with any changes, visit Google's Ad Policy Change Log homepage.

About LegitScript

LegitScript, the global leader in Enterprise Risk Management Solutions, is trusted by the world's largest search engines, e-commerce marketplaces, payment service providers, and social media platforms. By combining advanced, AI-driven technology with deep domain expertise and curated market intelligence, LegitScript empowers businesses to stay ahead of emerging threats and seize new growth opportunities with precision and speed. Our global team of regulatory experts and analysts is skilled at understanding global regulatory changes and assessing risk across products, websites, merchants, and platforms, providing clients with unmatched accuracy, actionable insights, and exceptional support.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260723886145/en/

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