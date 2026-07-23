TraceLink, Inc.: TraceLink Unveils a Breakthrough Release of the OPUS AI Platform

No-Code AI Agents for the Supply Chain unlock $350 billion in productivity gains by enabling any organization to rapidly build custom OPUS Agents for all business transactions and processes across the end-to-end supply network.

BOSTON, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the world's largest Agentic Business Network for the life sciences and healthcare supply chain, today unveiled a milestone release of the OPUS Platform, delivering the no-code AI capabilities organizations need to build and scale the Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model across the end-to-end supply network.

Supply chains generate millions of business transactions every day, creating an estimated $150 billion in annual operational work across the global life sciences industry. With the latest OPUS Platform capabilities, organizations can use natural language to create Agentic Business Processes that coordinate thousands of specialized OPUS Agents, transforming manual operational work into governed human-agent execution across the end-to-end supply network.

The result is an Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model that enables organizations to scale execution without increasing manual effort, reduce operating costs, respond faster to change, improve productivity and resilience, and optimize business performance across the end-to-end supply network.

"The future of supply chain transformation is an operating model where people and OPUS Agents work together throughout every business transaction and every business process," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "These breakthroughs in the OPUS Platform significantly expand the capabilities of the Agentic Supply Chain Operating System, providing the scalability and business context organizations need to power the Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model."

Digitalize Business Transactions Through the Integrate-Once Agentic Business Network

The Integrate-Once Agentic Business Network digitalizes business transactions and processes across customers, suppliers, CMOs, logistics providers, and other trading partners, creating trusted Business Transactions and Operational Context that serve as the foundation for agentic processes.

With every transaction linked through a common network, organizations gain end-to-end visibility, strengthen cross-company collaboration, improve service levels, and reduce operational risk.

Power Agentic Control Towers with Trusted Operational Context

Agentic Control Towers combine real-time operational context with business rules, AI reasoning, and human oversight to monitor operations, prioritize work, recommend actions, and coordinate execution across the supply network. Supply chain teams can respond faster to disruptions, improve accountability, make more informed decisions, and focus attention where it has the greatest business impact.

Execute Work Through Agentic Business Processes

Agentic Business Processes orchestrate work across people, enterprise systems, trading partners, and OPUS Agents. Reusable agent profiles determine how agents interpret business transactions, respond to events, coordinate work across systems and partners, and execute work consistently across every stage of a business process.

Organizations can scale execution more consistently while reducing manual coordination and increasing operating leverage as transaction volumes and partner complexity continue to grow.

Create and Deploy OPUS Agents Using Natural Language

Organizations can rapidly create and deploy OPUS Agents using natural language. Agent Profiles define each agent's intent, objectives, tasks, decisions, rules, and guardrails, while the OPUS Platform transforms these specifications into specialized digital teammates without writing code.

Powered by the Melody scripting language, reusable agent definitions and Reasoning Artifacts package enterprise knowledge-including policies, decision criteria, procedures, and supporting information-so OPUS Agents can consistently interpret information, make intelligent decisions, and execute work at scale.

Managers remain in control by assigning responsibilities, monitoring execution, reviewing outcomes, approving business-critical actions, and maintaining complete visibility, accountability, and auditability across every decision and action.

As organizations deploy more specialized OPUS Agents, they can expand operational capacity without increasing manual effort, creating an elastic digital workforce that improves productivity while maintaining control over mission-critical supply chain operations.

Transform Supply Chain Performance with a Real-Time Operating Model

Together, these capabilities power the Agentic Supply Chain Operating System, transforming digital business transactions into governed execution across the end-to-end supply network. Organizations can automate an estimated $150 billion of annual operational work through scalable human-agent execution, creating an agile operating model that continuously improves business performance.

Key business impacts include:

Increase productivity by up to 50% by automating routine work and enabling teams to focus on higher-value activities.

by automating routine work and enabling teams to focus on higher-value activities. Build an elastic workforce that scales with business demand without proportionally increasing operating costs.

that scales with business demand without proportionally increasing operating costs. Improve product availability through faster exception resolution and more responsive supply chain execution.

through faster exception resolution and more responsive supply chain execution. Reduce inventory by up to 30% , freeing working capital for strategic investments and growth.

, freeing working capital for strategic investments and growth. Strengthen supply chain resilience through faster, more consistent execution across business transactions, business processes, and trading partners.

Register now for FutureLink Barcelona to learn how the OPUS Platform helps organizations transition to the Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model.

About TraceLink

TraceLink powers the transformation to an Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model for life sciences and healthcare by combining human expertise with agentic work across the end-to-end supply network.

Through Agentic Business Processes, Agentic Control Towers, the Integrate-Once Agentic Business Network, and governed OPUS Agents, TraceLink enables companies to significantly improve productivity, service, inventory, working capital, cost, compliance, quality, resilience, and revenue performance.

Powered by the OPUS Platform and the world's largest Agentic Business Network, which links more than 315,000 authenticated business entities and hundreds of billions of annual supply chain transactions, TraceLink enables companies to digitalize business transactions, create trusted operational context, and perform work across multienterprise supply chain processes with greater speed, intelligence, control, and accountability.

Learn more at www.tracelink.com.

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