Morrisville, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - iOrganBio is an innovator in intelligent cell manufacturing, redefining how human cells are engineered and produced at scale for research and therapeutic applications, including FDA-aligned New Approach Methodologies (NAMs). The company today announced the appointment of Lee L. Rubin, Ph.D., to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Rubin is a leading authority in stem cell biology, regenerative medicine, and translational neuroscience, whose research has advanced the understanding of neurodegenerative diseases and contributed to the development of multiple therapeutic candidates. He is Co-Director and Principal Faculty of the Harvard Stem Cell Institute and Professor in Harvard's Department of Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology. His pioneering work spans blood-brain barrier biology, neural stem cell differentiation, disease modeling using patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cells, and the discovery of therapeutic candidates for disorders including Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

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Key Takeaways:

iOrganBio appoints Lee L. Rubin, Ph.D., a leading authority in stem cell biology and translational neuroscience, to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Rubin's extensive academic and entrepreneurial leadership will be key to expanding iOrganBio's platform in neurological applications.

iOrganBio's CellForge platform combines AI prediction, biological sensing, and automated 3D incubation to engineer human cells and organoids with greater precision and consistency, enabling scalable production for disease modeling, drug discovery, and cell therapy development.

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About iOrganBio

iOrganBio is transforming human cell production with CellForge, its AI-powered platform for consistent, scalable, and intelligent manufacturing of cells and organoids for in vitro modeling and cell therapies. By applying engineering precision to biology, CellForge uses AI and automation to guide cell development and make real-time adjustments aligned with defined biological profiles. At the core of the platform is iOrganBio's functional human CellAtlas, a comprehensive reference built from single-cell and multi-omics data that provides the digital blueprints for each cell type. This smart, closed-loop process delivers the accuracy, efficiency, and quality partners need to turn scientific ideas into breakthroughs, accelerating disease modeling, regenerative medicine, and drug development.

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Source: iOrganBio

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Source: iOrganBio