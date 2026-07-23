Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Aktie im Fokus: Die nächste Meldung könnte der Trigger sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2026 15:06 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $3.7 Million or $1.14 Per Share For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

HAMPSTEAD, Md., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), the parent company of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the "Bank" and, together with the Company, "we", "us" and "our"), announced that net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $3.7 million, or $1.14 per common share (basic and diluted) compared to $2.4 million, or $0.74 per common share (basic and diluted), for the same period in 2025. The Company's annualized return on average assets during the six months ended June 30, 2026 was 0.87% compared to 0.58% for the same period in 2025. The Company's annualized return on average equity during the six months ended June 30, 2026 was 11.23% compared to 8.18% for the same period in 2025.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $1.9 million, or $0.58 per common share (basic and diluted) compared to $1.2 million, or $0.38 per common share (basic and diluted), for the second quarter of 2025. The Company's annualized return on average assets during the three months ended June 30, 2026 was 0.88% compared to 0.58% for the same period in 2025. The Company's annualized return on average equity during the three months ended June 30, 2026 was 11.28% compared to 8.15% for the same period in 2025.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $2.1 million higher when compared to the same period in 2025 due to a widening net yield on interest-earning assets of 3.27% for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to 2.92% for the same period in 2025. The yield on earning assets increased to 5.35% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 5.11% for the same period in 2025. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 2.57% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, down from 2.67% for the same period in 2025. Average interest earning assets were $831.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $793.5 million for the same period in 2025. Gross interest income increased by $2.0 million to $22.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, up from $20.2 million for the same period in 2025. Average interest bearing liabilities increased by $19.1 million to $669.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 from $650.7 million for the same period in 2025. Total interest expense decreased slightly to $8.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $8.7 million for the same period in 2025.

The Company did not record a provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2026. There was a $268 thousand provision recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2025 which was related to a write down of one loan that was ultimately foreclosed upon.

Noninterest income decreased by $15 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2026 when compared to the same period in 2025. The decrease was due to several factors, including the non-recurrence of a gain on the settlement of a fair value hedge of $94 thousand in 2025, an $11 thousand decrease in service charges on deposit accounts, a $9 thousand decrease in bank owned life insurance income, and a $15 thousand decrease in the fair value adjustment of an equity security. These were offset by a $54 thousand increase in mortgage banking revenue and a $60 thousand increase in other fees and commissions. Noninterest expense was $306 thousand higher for the six months ended June 30, 2026 when compared to the same period in 2025, due primarily to a $391 thousand increase in salaries and benefits resulting from new staffing additions. Also contributing to the increase was a $126 thousand combined increase in occupancy and furniture and equipment costs. These increases were offset in part by year over year decreases in ATM and debit card expenses of $20 thousand, FDIC assessments of $134 thousand due to lower FDIC assessment rates, professional services of $47 thousand, advertising costs of $24 thousand, and other real estate owned expenses of $21 thousand.

Total assets increased to $874.2 million at June 30, 2026 from $872.0 million at December 31, 2025. Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, increased to $636.5 million at June 30, 2026 from $633.1 million at December 31, 2025. Investments in debt securities decreased to $130.0 million at June 30, 2026 from $139.8 million at December 31, 2025. Deposits increased to $725.1 million at June 30, 2026 from $720.5 million at December 31, 2025. Total borrowings decreased by $4.7 million to $74.3 million as of June 30, 2026, down from $79.0 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to the Company repaying $5.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

The book value of the Company's common stock increased to $20.72 per share at June 30, 2026 from $20.02 per share at December 31, 2025. Book value per share at June 30, 2026 is reflective of the $12.9 million unrealized loss, net of income taxes, on the Bank's available for sale ("AFS") securities portfolio as a result of the rise in interest rates since the time of purchase. Changes in the market value of the AFS securities portfolio, net of income taxes, are reflected in the Company's equity, but are not included in the income statement. The Company's tangible equity was $60.6 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $57.6 million at December 31, 2025.

Gary A. Harris, President and CEO, commented "Our second quarter results reflect the continued momentum we have built across the organization. Net income for the first six months of 2026 increased 57% compared to the same period in 2025, demonstrating the strength of our core banking operations and the effectiveness of our growth strategy. As we continue investing in talent, technology, and customer experience, we remain confident in our ability to generate sustainable earnings growth and position the Bank for long-term success."

About the Company

The Company is the financial holding company for Farmers and Merchants Bank, a Maryland-chartered community bank headquartered in Hampstead, Maryland. Founded in 1919, the Bank has served the deposit, lending, and financial needs of consumers and businesses across Carroll and Baltimore Counties for more than a century. The Bank operates eight locations along Routes 30, 795, 140, 26, and 45 corridors, including offices in Hampstead, Upperco, Owings Mills, Reisterstown, Westminster, Eldersburg, Greenmount, and Towson. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTCID Basic Market under the symbol "FMFG". For more information, visit fmb1919.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "will," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors".

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.Contact:Mr. Gary A. Harris
4510 Lower Beckleysville Rd, Suite H President and Chief Executive Officer
Hampstead, Maryland 21074 (410) 374-1510, ext. 1104
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Dollars in thousands except per share data
(Unaudited)
June 30,
2026
 December 31,
2025 *
Assets
Cash and due from banks- 54,323 - 46,113
Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits 1,163 566
Cash and cash equivalents 55,486 46,679
Certificates of deposit in other banks 100 100
Securities available for sale, at fair value 109,091 118,730
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost less allowance for credit
losses of $63 and $79		 20,863 21,055
Equity security, at fair value 553 550
Restricted stock, at cost 3,475 3,693
Mortgage loans held for sale 694 714
Loans, less allowance for credit losses of $4,518 and $4,361 636,549 633,144
Premises and equipment, net 6,987 7,141
Accrued interest receivable 2,402 2,535
Deferred income taxes, net 6,404 6,277
Other real estate owned, net 1,665 1,673
Bank owned life insurance 15,555 15,353
Goodwill and other intangibles, net 7,014 7,018
Other assets 7,374 7,296
Total Assets- 874,212 - 871,958
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing- 126,385 - 117,098
Interest-bearing 598,740 603,361
Total deposits 725,125 720,459
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 4,559 4,317
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances 57,700 62,700
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 12,060 12,036
Accrued interest payable 989 1,278
Other liabilities 6,185 6,508
Total liabilities 806,618 807,298
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, par value $.01 per share,
authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding
3,262,958 shares in 2026 and 3,229,795 shares in 2025		 33 32
Additional paid-in capital 32,735 32,148
Retained earnings 47,766 45,210
Accumulated other comprehensive loss - 12,940- (12,730-
Total Stockholders' equity 67,594 64,660
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity- 874,212 - 871,958
* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Amounts in thousands except per share data
Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
Interest income
Loans, including fees- 9,647 - 8,899 - 19,409 - 17,265
Investment securities - taxable 798 1,070 1,643 2,121
Investment securities - tax exempt 157 153 298 309
Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets 417 171 819 485
Total interest income 11,019 10,293 22,169 20,180
Interest expense
Deposits 3,417 4,071 6,922 8,321
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 10 12 26 29
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 559 110 1,158 122
Long-term debt 258 109 516 222
Total interest expense 4,244 4,302 8,622 8,694
Net interest income 6,775 5,991 13,547 11,486
Provision for credit losses - 238 - 268
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 6,775 5,753 13,547 11,218
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts 174 178 331 342
Mortgage banking income 72 47 130 76
Bank owned life insurance income 102 106 202 211
Fair value adjustment of equity security (2- 1 (5- 10
Gain on settlement of fair value hedge - - - 94
Other fees and commissions 177 124 296 236
Total noninterest income 523 456 954 969
Noninterest expense
Salaries 2,348 2,191 4,425 4,398
Employee benefits 583 531 1,277 913
Occupancy 319 280 664 608
Furniture and equipment 420 480 885 815
Professional services 201 218 344 391
Automated teller machine and debit card expenses 147 168 316 336
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums 81 117 182 316
Postage, delivery, and armored carrier 65 64 131 142
Advertising 49 74 106 130
Other real estate owned expense, net 6 67 50 71
Other 573 540 1,154 1,108
Total noninterest expense 4,792 4,730 9,534 9,228
Income before income taxes 2,506 1,479 4,967 2,959
Income taxes 610 280 1,246 596
Net income- 1,896 - 1,199 - 3,721 - 2,363
Earnings per common share - basic- 0.58 - 0.38 - 1.14 - 0.74
Earnings per common share - diluted- 0.58 - 0.38 - 1.14 - 0.74
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Unaudited)
Amounts in thousands except per share data
As of or For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2026
 2025
 2024
AT PERIOD END
Total assets- 874,212 - 842,218 - 798,556
Gross loans 641,067 619,702 550,118
Cash and cash equivalents 55,486 31,283 24,510
AFS and HTM Securities 129,954 142,762 177,661
Deposits 725,125 748,898 651,209
Borrowings 74,319 20,388 81,271
Stockholders' equity 67,594 60,246 54,543
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES
Total assets- 860,113 - 825,060 - 748,510
Gross loans 635,540 616,097 541,267
Cash and cash equivalents 42,884 14,959 18,395
Debt Securities 150,136 165,409 204,779
Deposits 712,115 734,631 647,215
Borrowings 70,442 20,786 72,762
Stockholders' equity 67,413 58,827 52,431
ASSET QUALITY
Nonperforming assets- 1,665 - 3,028 - 1,646
Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.19- 0.36- 0.21-
Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.70- 0.68- 0.74-
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Unaudited)
Amounts in thousands except per share data
As of or For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2026
 2025
 2024
OPERATING DATA
Interest income- 11,019 - 10,293 - 9,180
Interest expense 4,244 4,302 4,047
Net interest income 6,775 5,991 5,133
Provision for credit losses - 238 -
Net interest income after provision
for credit losses		 6,775 5,753 5,133
Noninterest income 523 456 374
Noninterest expense 4,792 4,730 4,123
Income before income taxes 2,506 1,479 1,384
Income taxes 610 280 305
Net income- 1,896 - 1,199 - 1,079
PER SHARE DATA
Earnings per share - basic and diluted- 0.58 - 0.38 - 0.35
Dividends- 0.36 - 0.00 - 0.33
Book value- 20.72 - 18.97 - 17.77
KEY RATIOS
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.88- 0.58- 0.55-
Return on average equity (annualized) 11.28- 8.15- 8.23-
Efficiency ratio 65.66- 73.37- 74.86-
Dividend payout ratio 61.02- 0.00- 94.28-
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.27- 3.03- 2.71-
Tier 1 capital leverage ratio 9.98- 9.51- 9.58-
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Unaudited)
Amounts in thousands except per share data
As of or For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2026
 2025
 2024
AT PERIOD END
Total assets- 874,212 - 842,218 - 798,556
Gross loans 641,067 619,702 550,118
Cash and cash equivalents 55,486 31,283 24,510
AFS and HTM Securities 129,954 142,762 177,661
Deposits 725,125 748,898 651,209
Borrowings 74,319 20,388 81,271
Stockholders' equity 67,594 60,246 54,543
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES
Total assets- 863,653 - 820,910 - 792,174
Gross loans 636,731 604,875 537,917
Cash and cash equivalents 42,689 21,830 27,809
Debt Securities 152,376 166,812 206,593
Deposits 712,823 733,685 655,331
Borrowings 72,591 18,291 71,140
Stockholders' equity 66,803 57,742 52,192
ASSET QUALITY
Nonperforming assets- 1,665 - 3,028 - 1,646
Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.19- 0.36- 0.21-
Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.70- 0.68- 0.74-
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Unaudited)
Amounts in thousands except per share data
As of or For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2026
 2025
 2024
OPERATING DATA
Interest income- 22,169 - 20,180 - 18,246
Interest expense 8,622 8,694 7,938
Net interest income 13,547 11,486 10,308
Provision for credit losses - 268 -
Net interest income after provision
for credit losses		 13,547 11,218 10,308
Noninterest income 954 969 878
Noninterest expense 9,534 9,228 8,236
Income before income taxes 4,967 2,959 2,950
Income taxes 1,246 596 652
Net income- 3,721 - 2,363 - 2,298
PER SHARE DATA
Earnings per share - basic and diluted- 1.14 - 0.74 - 0.74
Dividends- 0.36 - 0.00 - 0.33
Book value- 20.72 - 18.97 - 17.77
KEY RATIOS
Return on average assets 0.87- 0.58- 0.58-
Return on average equity 11.23- 8.18- 8.81-
Efficiency ratio 65.75- 74.09- 73.63-
Dividend payout ratio 31.30- 0.00- 44.59-
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.27- 2.92- 2.70-
Tier 1 capital leverage ratio 9.98- 9.51- 9.58-

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.