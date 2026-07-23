Fresha, the world's most recommended AI-powered booking platform for beauty and wellness, is accelerating its expansion in Poland with the opening of a new Warsaw office and the appointment of Maciej Walczewski as General Manager for Eastern Europe.

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Maciej Walczewski, General Manager of Commercial in Poland

Poland is a new and important market for Fresha, with a dynamic and rapidly growing community of beauty, wellness and selfcare businesses. The number of active partner businesses using Fresha in Poland has increased by 296% year on year, demonstrating the strong momentum behind the platform's expansion in the market. To support this growth, Fresha has moved to a larger office in Warsaw, establishing a new commercial operation from which to expand its team and strengthen relationships with Polish businesses and industry partners.

From its base, Fresha plans to rapidly scale its commercial team across sales, account management and partner support, giving Polish businesses direct access to local market expertise at every stage of their growth. The company will also invest in dedicated marketing and brand-building activity, strategic industry partnerships, a stronger presence at beauty and wellness events across Poland, and continued product localization. Together, these initiatives will help Fresha accelerate marketplace growth and deliver an experience tailored to the needs of Poland's beauty and wellness industry.

Walczewski's appointment marks the beginning of a new phase of dedicated, locally led growth. Working closely with Fresha's global leadership team, he will lead the company's Polish strategy, expand its presence in the market and help more businesses benefit from Fresha's integrated booking, payments, marketplace and business management platform.

Maciej Walczewski, General Manager of Poland at Fresha, commented:

"Poland has an incredibly ambitious and fast-evolving beauty and wellness industry, and Fresha has a major opportunity to support its continued growth. Our focus will be on building a strong local presence, listening closely to businesses and giving them the technology, marketplace reach and support they need to thrive.

"We want to bring Polish SMBs and enterprise operators a platform powerful enough to reshape how the industry operates. By connecting partners to Fresha's complete ecosystem, we can help them run smarter, understand their customers more deeply and make better decisions through advanced configuration, customer tracking and in-depth reporting.

"I'm excited to lead this next chapter and build a team that understands the Polish market, champions our partners and establishes Fresha as the platform of choice for beauty and wellness businesses across the country."

Walczewski brings nearly 13 years of experience scaling technology and marketplace businesses across Central and Eastern Europe. Before joining Fresha, he served as Head of Sales for Uber, Agency Account Strategist for Google, Head of Sales for CEE at Ovoko, Country Manager for Poland at GoStudent and Vice President of Expansion at Packhelp.

His appointment brings dedicated regional leadership to Fresha's global infrastructure, ensuring businesses in Poland and across the wider Eastern European region benefit from local market expertise alongside the scale, technology and capabilities of a leading global beauty and wellness platform.

The expansion comes as beauty and wellness businesses increasingly seek technology that simplifies their operations while supporting sustainable growth. Fresha's unified platform brings together appointment management, integrated payments, customer retention, marketing automation and marketplace discovery, replacing the disconnected systems many businesses have traditionally relied upon.

Through Fresha's marketplace, consumers can discover and book beauty and wellness services in real time, while businesses gain access to tools designed to improve efficiency, attract new clients and build lasting customer relationships.

Poland's importance to Fresha reflects the strength and ambition of its beauty and wellness sector. From independent professionals and owner-operated salons to multi-location groups and fast-growing brands, businesses across the market are looking for flexible, scalable technology that can support every stage of their growth.

William Zeqiri, Founder and CEO of Fresha, commented:

"Poland represents an important growth opportunity for Fresha and is a key part of our long-term European strategy. It has a vibrant beauty and wellness industry, ambitious business owners and a strong appetite for technology that creates better experiences for both businesses and their clients.

"Maciej brings the local leadership, marketplace experience and deep regional understanding we need to accelerate our growth. With him leading the charge, we're investing in our presence, strengthening our relationships with Polish businesses and building the platform of choice for the country's beauty and wellness industry."

Poland now enters a new phase of locally led expansion within Fresha's global network. By combining dedicated regional leadership with Fresha's international infrastructure, the company aims to help Polish businesses simplify their operations, reach more clients and unlock new growth opportunities.

About Fresha

Fresha is the world's leading AI-powered booking platform for beauty and wellness, trusted by over 130,000 partner businesses across more than 120 countries. Its fully integrated ecosystem spans scheduling, payments, marketing, team management, and a global consumer marketplace, giving beauty and wellness businesses everything they need to operate, grow, and scale. The Fresha Marketplace connects millions of consumers with salons, spas, barbershops, and wellness studios worldwide, with over one million monthly downloads and more than $1.4 billion in monthly appointment value. To learn more, visit fresha.com.

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