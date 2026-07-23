Mylo Named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2026

Leading insurtech recognized among the world's most innovative financial technology companies for the second consecutive year

LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Insurtech innovator Mylo has been named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 list . The prestigious recognition, presented by CNBC and Statista Inc., honors the world's most innovative and impactful financial technology companies.

Mylo was honored in the Insurtech category for the second consecutive year.

Driven by the vision "Amplifying insurance solutions to protect what matters," Mylo has spent over a decade reimagining insurance shopping through its digital insurance agency and embeddable technology platform, The Mind of Mylo. Powered by proprietary predictive AI, the platform intelligently classifies risk, recommends optimal coverage and carrier combinations, integrates directly with partner systems, and delivers personalized insurance solutions at scale for individuals and small businesses across business, auto, home, life and more.

"It's an incredible honor to be named one of the World's Top Fintech Companies by CNBC for a second consecutive year," said David Embry , Mylo CEO and Founder. "We launched our insurtech platform to provide the best possible insurance outcomes for everyone - our customers, carrier partners and channel partners. It's exciting to be recognized for this accomplishment on a global level."

CNBC and Statista Inc. began with a wide selection of candidates and narrowed them down to 500 world-class companies in the categories of Payments, Neobanking, Alternative Financing, Wealth Technology, Digital Assets, Enterprise Fintech, Regtech, and Insurtech.

More than 2,000 eligible companies were researched using publicly available sources like annual reports, company websites and media monitoring.

More than 100 companies had the opportunity to be considered for the top list by submitting relevant KPIs.

"Winning a spot on CNBC's list speaks to the talent and dedication of our entire team," said Belen Tokarski , Mylo President and COO. "Whether they're engineering technology or advising customers, everyone at Mylo cares about making it easier than ever to navigate insurance options and find the best solution for protecting what matters."

Mylo was also recently named to the PropertyCasualty360 2026 Insurance Luminaries list for Excellence in Customer Experience.

Today, Mylo partners with more than 60 channel partners and 100+ top-rated insurance carriers, offering 40+ insurance products and serving customers in all 50 states. The company has served more than 101,000 personal and commercial insurance customers with over $238 million in annualized premium.

To learn more about Mylo, please visit choosemylo.com .

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About Mylo

Mylo is amplifying insurance solutions to protect what matters. Through its patented Mind of Mylo recommendation engine, the insurtech leader connects individuals and business owners with top-rated insurance products from 100+ carriers, across business, auto, home, life and individual health. A growing ecosystem of 60+ channel partners and agencies embed Mylo's insurance intelligence platform. Mylo is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, and backed by Group 1001, the global investor with a powerful commitment to technology-driven insurance transformation. Mylo has been honored by CNBC World's Top Insurtechs, Fintech Global's InsurTech100, Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers and more. For more information, go to www.ChooseMylo.com .

Media Contact

Maddie Hirsch

mylo@calibercorporate.com

773-899-6281

SOURCE: Mylo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/mylo-named-to-cnbcs-worlds-top-fintech-companies-2026-1195210