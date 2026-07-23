Greenland, New Hampshire--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Persson Construction has launched a newly designed website built around the question homeowners ask first: what will this project actually cost before construction starts?

The redesigned site consolidates a large library of older pages into a focused set of service sections, a featured project portfolio, and an Inside Your Remodel walkthrough that shows what a Persson renovation looks like from the first conversation through the final walkthrough.

The site organizes the company's core remodeling services, whole home remodeling, home additions, kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, and historic renovations, so homeowners can find the work that matches their project without wading through a general contractor's catalog.

The launch reflects a deliberate shift in focus. Persson Construction has moved toward renovation work on the Seacoast's older and historic homes, where early planning carries the most weight and where structural, mechanical, and permitting questions surface long before a crew arrives.

"Plan, price, build. That order is the whole company, and our old site never really showed it," said Chris Persson, owner of Persson Construction. "Now you can walk through the planning phase, see the projects it produced, and understand what happens long before a crew shows up. That is the conversation we would rather start with."

Beyond offering a centralized platform, the new website serves as a foundation for Persson Construction's future digital initiatives that can make renovation and remodeling seamless. Modernizing how information is presented and accessed is the company's way of creating additional opportunities to connect with homeowners and support them throughout every stage of the remodeling project.

The site also includes a section written for architects and designers, reflecting the coordination that historic and high-end projects require, along with featured projects that document completed Seacoast renovations in detail.

Homeowners planning a renovation on the New Hampshire Seacoast can explore featured projects, service details, and the Plan, Price, Build process at perssonconstruction.com.



About Persson Construction:

Founded in 2006 by Chris and Kim Persson, Persson Construction is a family-run design-build remodeling firm based in Greenland, New Hampshire, serving homeowners across the Seacoast region. The company specializes in whole home remodeling, home additions, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, and historic renovations, with particular focus on older Seacoast homes. Persson Construction works through a Plan, Price, Build process that settles design and budget before construction begins, and the company self-performs its work with a long-tenured in-house carpentry team.

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Source: GetFeatured