Hybrid power purchase agreements (PPAs) combining renewable generation with battery energy storage systems (BESS) are gaining traction in Europe, despite commanding higher prices than standard solar PPAs. According to the European PPA Price Index for the second quarter of 2026, compiled by LevelTen Energy, the additional value offered by hybrid structures is encouraging more corporate buyers to consider them over conventional agreements. The report shows that the P25 price for solar PPAs in Europe increased by 2.8% in the second quarter, marking the first quarterly rise after a year of consecutive ...

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