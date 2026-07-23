Baker Tilly: AI Applied: Secure AI at Work Starts With Continuous Governance

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Authored by Baker Tilly's Chris Wagner and Brian Nichols

Key takeaways

AI adoption is accelerating across the workplace, and leaders need a practical way to evaluate tools as they change, especially when teams move at different speeds.

AI security affects cloud environments, on-premises systems, and legacy platforms, making governance critical.

A repeatable review process can help organizations balance innovation and risk before yesterday's approved tool becomes today's exposure point.

Artificial intelligence can create meaningful workplace value, but organizations need a security model that keeps pace with how quickly the technology changes.

Many companies are under pressure to adopt AI quickly. Business teams want efficiency. Technology leaders want momentum. Executives don't want to fall behind competitors. At the same time, security teams need confidence that new tools, platforms, and AI-enabled capabilities won't create avoidable risk.

As AI tools become more accessible, powerful, and closely connected to company systems and data, watch for that tension to increase.

A tool might have new features, integrations, data-handling practices, or vulnerabilities just months after passing review. Leaders need a governance rhythm, not just a one-off approval process.

Here's what you need to know:

Why does AI adoption require a different security rhythm?

What AI security risks need attention as tools evolve?

How can leaders review AI tools after approval?

Where do cloud, on-premises, and legacy systems change the risk equation?

How can leadership structure AI security ownership?

When is outside support useful for AI security planning?

Why does AI adoption require a different security rhythm?

AI adoption is moving faster than traditional technology review cycles.

Employees test new tools quickly, vendors release new capabilities, and platforms expand into broader business workflows with little friction, and that pace changes the security conversation.

One-time approvals don't give leaders long-term visibility into how that tool performs, what data it touches, or how its risk profile changes over time. A better approach to AI governance includes recurring review, clear ownership, and a way to evaluate whether tools still fit the organization's risk tolerance.

This challenge isn't only technical.

AI adoption affects:

Data governance

Vendor management

Productivity

Regulatory exposure

Cybersecurity

Support innovation while including awareness of risk by encouraging security teams to work with finance, operations, IT, and business leaders in order to make AI decisions.

What AI security risks need attention as tools evolve?

AI risk can show up in several places at once. Some concerns relate to the tool itself. Others relate to how employees use it, how vendors manage data, or how AI-enabled capabilities interact with existing systems.

Areas to review as AI use expands

Data exposure. Identify whether employees may enter confidential, customer, employee, intellectual property or regulated data into artificial intelligence tools.

Vendor security. Review how providers store, process, retain and use company data, including whether inputs may train models.

Access and identity. Evaluate whether tools connect to company applications, cloud environments, code repositories or sensitive files.

Model and output risk. Consider whether outputs could introduce errors, bias, security weaknesses or unsupported decisions.

Shadow AI. Create visibility into tools used outside formal procurement, security or technology review.

Changing functionality. Track product updates, integrations and feature changes that could alter the original security assessment.

AI affects the threat landscape. As AI-enabled tools improve, attackers may use them to identify weaknesses, generate messages, automate reconnaissance, or quickly test systems. Similar capabilities can identify risk earlier, but that advantage hangs on preparation, governance, and response discipline.

How can leaders review AI tools after approval?

AI security works best when approval is a first step, not the end of a checklist. A recurring review process helps leaders confirm whether tools still align with business needs, data policies, cybersecurity expectations, and regulatory requirements.

Three practices can improve that process:

Set review intervals based on risk.

Track major vendor and product changes.

Connect AI oversight to existing security, privacy, and vendor management processes.

High-risk tools may need more frequent review, especially when they process sensitive data, connect to business systems, support customer-facing workflows, or influence decisions. Lower-risk tools may still need periodic checks, particularly when vendors add new features or update terms.

A practical review process can include a current inventory of approved AI tools, owners for each tool, permitted use cases, data restrictions, integration details, renewal dates, and review history. This gives leaders a clearer view of where AI is already in use and where additional controls may be needed.

Where do cloud, on-premises, and legacy systems change the risk equation?

Cloud environments and legacy technology pose distinct AI security challenges. Companies using major cloud platforms may benefit from the security investments, monitoring capabilities, and rapid updates that those providers bring to their environments.

Even then, cloud security remains shared. Internal teams still need to configure access, monitor usage, protect data, and understand how AI tools interact with cloud workloads.

Organizations with significant on-premises infrastructure or legacy platforms face different challenges. An older system with less visibility, fewer modern controls, and more complicated patching requirements can be vulnerable. If AI-enabled security tools make vulnerability discovery easier, legacy platforms can attract more scrutiny from both defenders and attackers.

Security planning at companies with legacy platforms should focus on reducing unknowns. Start by improving asset inventory, identifying critical systems, reviewing exposed services, tightening access, and prioritizing remediation for systems that support essential operations.

Visibility is a top priority. Without a clear picture of which technologies exist, where sensitive data resides, and which systems have the greatest business impact, AI-related risk becomes harder to manage.

How can leadership structure AI security ownership?

AI governance works best when ownership is clear. The risks don't rest with a single person or team, so leadership should bring the right perspectives together. Technology leaders can help assess how tools fit into existing systems. Security leaders can evaluate controls, monitoring and exposure. Data leaders can guide the classification and use of information. Finance leaders can help weigh value, investment and accountability.

Strong AI security programs bring those perspectives together. A cross-functional governance group can start with evaluating use cases and approving tools, and then set data rules, review vendor risk, and monitor how AI adoption changes over time.

Governance questions leaders can use

Which AI tools are approved for business use?

Who owns each tool and its risk review?

What data can employees use with each platform?

Which systems does each tool connect to?

How often do approved tools get re-reviewed?

What changes trigger a new security assessment?

Who monitors employee adoption and shadow AI?

How are security concerns escalated and resolved?

Clear ownership reduces confusion when AI initiatives move beyond experimentation. It can speed decision-making when teams know who approves tools, who reviews risk, and who updates controls when circumstances change.

When is outside support useful for AI security planning?

Some organizations have mature security teams, established vendor review processes, strong cloud controls, and clear AI governance. Others are still building the structure needed to adopt AI with confidence.

Outside support can help with assessing current AI use, building governance processes, reviewing tool risk, improving cloud or legacy security posture, or aligning business goals with cybersecurity requirements.

It can also help leaders translate fast-moving AI questions into practical decisions that fit the organization's risk tolerance.

AI adoption will continue to change how people work, how companies manage data, and how attackers search for weaknesses. Organizations that create repeatable governance now will be better positioned to capture AI's value while maintaining a clearer view of security risk.

Interested in learning more? Connect with a Baker Tilly specialist.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ai-applied-secure-ai-at-work-starts-with-continuous-governance-1195312