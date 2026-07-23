Wells Fargo & Company: Innovation Incubator Program Drives Real-World Impact in Affordable Housing and Electrical Grid Demands

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / The Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN2), a $56-million technology program funded by Wells Fargo and co-administered by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Laboratory of the Rockies (NLR), announced the recipients of a pool of $750,000 in philanthropic funding as part of its second Scalable Tech Track. Through its Scalable Tech Track, IN2 helps corporations, municipalities, universities, and nonprofit organizations pilot validated technologies that deliver operational efficiency and measurable business impact.

IN2 awarded funding to four organizations for pilot projects of innovative energy technologies with expert support from NLR researchers. From affordable housing to grid modernization, the winning projects address real-world energy demands and market challenges.

"These organizations are eager to deploy technology," said Sarah Derdowski, the IN2 program manager. "This funding helps end-user companies implement innovative solutions into their portfolio of buildings and campuses with the expert support and siting from the lab, all while generating insights for others to follow."

Awarded Pilots

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) is focusing on integrating efficient building solutions into affordable housing for wildfire-impacted communities. With the pilot funding, Habitat LA will leverage three technologies to streamline their planning and building efforts and ultimately expand their capacity to address the growing housing burden in Los Angeles County.

National Grid is exploring new approaches to enhancing the speed and flexibility with which energy demands connect to America's constrained grid distribution infrastructure. Through this pilot project, National Grid will enable an automated connection study tool to connect new customers faster and improve speed-to-power lag times while maintaining safe and reliable service.

WinnCompanies aims to utilize new data streams and automated controls to make multifamily housing more affordable and efficient. Through this pilot project, WinnCompanies will implement networked building controls across affordable housing properties to shift and shed electricity loads, lowering utility costs for residents.

Tucson Electric Power (TEP) is partnering with the City of Tucson to build a more resilient microgrid-powered cooling center, which can ultimately save lives in the extreme heat of Pima County, Arizona. With their IN2 funding, TEP will pilot two new technologies including using artificial intelligence tools to quantify microgrid benefits and enhance overall system reliability.

"We are proud to embrace innovative solutions that can help wildfire-impacted families return home faster and strengthen the way affordable housing is delivered across Los Angeles County," said Erin Rank, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles. "By combining emerging technology with Habitat LA's decades of housing expertise and deep community partnerships, we have an opportunity to accelerate recovery, reduce barriers to rebuilding and create a model that can serve communities facing housing challenges well beyond this disaster."

With the support of IN2's pilot funding, Habitat LA plans to integrate three technologies: an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered proptech GIS and search platform, an AI site-planning and underwriting tool, and a mobile robotic micro-factory designed to help streamline the process of planning, building and delivering new homes. While the initiative will initially focus on supporting communities affected by wildfires, these technologies also have the potential to advance affordable housing solutions throughout Los Angeles County and Habitat networks in other regions.

A panel of judges selected these four winning organizations based on their feasibility, impact, pilot readiness, and dedication to knowledge sharing. Pilot projects will launch within six months, demonstrating the program's focus on rapid results and actionable insights to advance adoption. Read more about the organizations and their projects on NLR.gov.

Five other organizations that were part of the Scalable Tech Track cohort did not receive funding this round but will join an "adoption-ready" network of Energy Champions to gain curated access to NLR and a community of peers committed to collaborative innovation. Energy Champions drive impact beyond funded pilots and foster progress across America's energy ecosystem.

The National Laboratory of the Rockies is a national laboratory of the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Critical Minerals and Energy Innovation, operated under Contract No. DE-AC36-08GO28308.

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About the Innovation Incubator (IN2):

The Innovation Incubator (IN2) is a $56 million dollar program funded by Wells Fargo and the Wells Fargo Foundation and co-administered by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Laboratory of the Rockies. IN2 advances and de-risks energy solutions from concept to commercialization. Bridging the gap between high-potential startups and market adopters, IN2 fosters collaboration across a growing ecosystem-convening entrepreneurs, industry partners, and research experts. Through this networked approach, IN2 accelerates real-world implementation and scaling of impactful technologies in the built environment and infrastructure sectors, driving a more resilient, adaptable future. For more information, visit www.in2ecosystem.com.

IN2 Media Contact:

Stacy Parker

303-630-2147

stacy.parker@nlr.gov

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SOURCE: Wells Fargo & Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/innovation-incubator-program-drives-real-world-impact-in-affordable-1195315