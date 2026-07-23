Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Health Insurance Now has announced the launch of its health insurance cost comparison service for individuals who have recently lost employer-sponsored coverage during the state's ongoing wave of workforce reductions.

The announcement reflects Health Insurance Now's continued investment in consumer support as more individuals seek alternatives to employer-sponsored benefits. With workforce reductions affecting multiple industries, the company recognized the growing need for accessible resources that help consumers navigate their health insurance choices during periods of employment change.





Health Insurance Now Launches Health Insurance Cost Comparison Service Amid Workforce Reductions



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For many people, losing employer-sponsored health insurance in Iowa means evaluating individual health plans for the first time. The process often involves comparing coverage options, understanding insurance terminology, reviewing enrollment deadlines, and weighing differences in plan benefits and costs. Without a centralized resource, individuals often spend a lot of time reviewing information from multiple sources before they can confidently compare available plans.

Health Insurance Now's new online resource was developed to support consumers during this transition by bringing plan information and estimated costs together in one place and providing access to educational materials and personalized enrollment assistance.

The launch also marks an important internal milestone for Health Insurance Now, representing the continued expansion of the company's digital consumer resources. The cost comparison service builds on Health Insurance Now's broader efforts to develop practical online tools that respond to changing consumer needs while strengthening the company's ability to deliver health insurance information through a centralized digital platform.





Health Insurance Now has launched a health insurance cost comparison service to help individuals who have recently lost employer-sponsored coverage



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Looking ahead, Health Insurance Now plans to continue refining the platform by enhancing its comparison features and expanding the educational content available to consumers. As employment patterns continue to evolve through career changes, self-employment, and early retirement, the company intends to further develop resources that make it easier for individuals to evaluate health insurance choices with greater confidence.



About Health Insurance Now

Health Insurance Now is a health insurance brokerage agency that provides consumers with tools and educational resources to help them evaluate health insurance options. The company serves individuals, families, self-employed professionals, and people transitioning from employer-sponsored coverage by offering access to plan comparisons from multiple insurance carriers. Through continued investment in digital resources and consumer education, Health Insurance Now aims to improve access to clear, relevant information that helps individuals make informed health insurance decisions.

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Source: GetFeatured