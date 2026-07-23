Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Five Rack Room Shoes associates have been awarded renewable $2,000 scholarships through the company in partnership with Scholarship America. The annual program helps associates continue their education while recognizing their academic achievements and future aspirations.

The Dr. Heinz-Horst Deichmann Scholarship Program is one of several initiatives that reflect Rack Room Shoes' ongoing commitment to its associates. By investing in education, their efforts help strengthen career pathways while reinforcing a supportive and growth-oriented workplace culture. This continued support not only recognizes achievement but also encourages associates to pursue long-term goals with confidence and purpose.

The scholarship recipients for the 2026-2027 academic year are:

Caitlyn Bussard - Senior Sales Associate - Salisbury, Md.

Hannah Buttrick - Senior Sales Associate - Manchester, N.H.

Krish Patel - Sales Associate - Morrisville, N.C.

Jackson Sharpe - Assistant Sales Manager - Maryville, Tenn.

Mikahla Zimmerman - Assistant Sales Manager - Lake Park, Ga.

Each of the Rack Room Shoes associates, distinguished themselves through academic achievement and leadership in their communities. The recipients earned the scholarship by responding to a thoughtfully crafted essay question, which varies annually and is designed to reflect the values and aspirations of the program.

"Our scholarship recipients have shown a strong commitment to their education, personal growth and future goals," said Mike Edwards, president and chief executive officer of Rack Room Shoes. "We are proud to recognize their hard work and support them as they continue creating opportunities for themselves and their communities."

Additionally, five scholarship winners from previous years were renewed for another year of scholarship support, bringing the total to 10 scholarship recipients awarded for the 2026-2027 school year.





2026 Dr. Heinz-Horst Deichmann Scholarship Winners

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About Rack Room Shoes

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Rack Room Shoes is known as an innovator in the shoe industry for over 100 years. Rack Room Shoes operates more than 500 locations nationwide under the Rack Room Shoes and Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse brands. Both brands offer a great variety of on-trend styles for women, men and children in athletic, comfort and dress categories, while providing a delightful and trusted shopping experience for our valued customers. Through Rack Room Shoes Gives, our ongoing philanthropic program, we provide ways in which customers and employees can seek support for charitable organizations, instilling trust and inspiration in the communities we serve.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306149

Source: Rack Room Shoes