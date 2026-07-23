Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Caples.ai, a marketing technology company, today announced the launch of its platform, which connects to a business owner's Meta Ads account and generates a daily action plan based on a fixed set of advertising rules. The platform was founded by Juan Alou, who spent fifteen years managing Meta Ads campaigns for startups, small businesses and even Fortune 500 companies.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12126/304874_643049ea04990a40_001full.jpg

The platform is designed for small business owners, solo marketers, and agencies who manage Meta Ads accounts without a formal decision-making framework in place. Each morning, the system reviews overnight campaign data and produces a written report identifying which campaigns to scale, which to pause, and which ad creative to test next, along with the stated reasoning for each recommendation. Users review the report and choose whether to execute the suggested actions.

According to the company, the platform is built on a rule-based engine rather than an open-ended AI model. The underlying rules were developed from Alou's advertising methodology and remain fixed regardless of how the model processes any individual data set. The company states that every recommendation is accompanied by an explanation of the data and reasoning behind it, and that no action is executed without user approval.

"When you're spending real money on ads, you don't want a best guess. You want a system that follows proven rules and tells you exactly what to do based on what the data says," said Juan Alou, founder of Caples.ai.

The platform also includes a feature that generates advertising creative, including static images and video, using account data and direct-response advertising principles. The company states this feature does not require design experience or knowledge of prompt writing.

Prior to founding Caples.ai, Alou built three businesses in the paid social sector and managed advertising campaigns for international brands. Caples.ai was developed over a period of more than a year.

Additional information about the platform is available at www.caples.ai.

Caples.ai is currently offering a free 3-day trial.

About Caples.ai

Caples.ai is a marketing technology company that provides a rule-based advertising management platform for Meta Ads accounts. The platform generates daily campaign recommendations and advertising creative based on a fixed set of direct-response advertising principles.





Juan Alou, founder of Caples.ai

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12126/304874_1a6ab2cc84543a39_002full.jpg

About Juan Alou

Juan Alou is the founder of Caples.ai. Prior to launching the platform, he spent fifteen years managing Meta Ads campaigns, building three businesses in the paid social advertising sector and managing advertising accounts for organizations including Fortune 500 companies. Alou developed Caples.ai's rule-based methodology over more than a year, based on the advertising principles and decision-making frameworks he applied throughout his career.

This press release is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice, a solicitation, or a guarantee of results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304874

Source: Nextenco LLC