Flagship multi-year partnership with UC San Diego Health combines Proximie's largest deployment in the Americas with co-development of next-generation multimodal AI for perioperative intelligence. The collaboration will be working with NVIDIA Open Models and AI development and deployment frameworks.

Proximie, the operating system for intelligent operating rooms (ORs), has signed a multi-year partnership agreement with UC San Diego Health, one of the United States' leading academic medical centers, to deploy its Intelligence Suite in 44 ORs and procedure rooms across four hospital sites marking one of Proximie's most extensive deployments in the Americas.

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Proximie designed for intelligent ORs connecting and optimising the healthcare ecosystem

The collaboration establishes UC San Diego Health as a flagship clinical, technical, and operational co-development environment for next-generation perioperative AI. Together, Proximie and UC San Diego Health will combine advanced AI capabilities, and real-world clinical and operational expertise to build an increasingly intelligent perioperative environment at enterprise scale.

The Intelligence Suite is Proximie's ambient AI infrastructure layer for the OR. It captures real-time image frames and procedural data from every room, delivers predictions, and surfaces actionable notifications directly to clinical and operational teams. This gives nurses, surgeons, anesthesiologists, and operational leaders real-time visibility into OR turnover, utilization, on-time starts, and variability, alongside the tools to improve workflows and drive meaningful throughput gains. At UC San Diego Health, this infrastructure will create a continuously expanding intelligence layer that helps clinical and operational teams understand how care is delivered, where variation emerges, and how workflows can be improved across rooms, specialties, and sites. Proximie's intelligence layer interoperates with Epic, UC San Diego Health's existing EHR platform.

As part of this deployment, UC San Diego Health and Proximie will co-develop and validate a multimodal foundation model for perioperative intelligence. The effort will draw on high-fidelity surgical video and workflow data across four health system sites in La Jolla and Hillcrest including the Center for the Future of Surgery. The collaboration will be working with NVIDIA Open Models and AI development and deployment frameworks to build new capabilities that can recognize procedural landmarks, understand workflow phases, anticipate operational constraints, and generate actionable intelligence across the perioperative environment.

The work will combine Proximie's ambient OR infrastructure and UC San Diego Health's multispecialty clinical and operational expertise. Teams will evaluate zero-shot performance, post-train models on real-world surgical environments, and establish the clinical and operational foundations for reusable OR intelligence designed to generalize across health systems globally.

The collaboration spans neurosurgery, orthopedics, bariatric and robotic, plastics, head and neck surgeries, and gastroenterology, interventional radiology, cardiovascular, and NICU services, as well as simulation and education facilities at the Center for the Future of Surgery.

Proximie's Surgical Suite has been live and in daily use in 19 rooms at UC San Diego Health across neurosurgery, interventional radiology, cardiovascular, and the Center for the Future of Surgery, building a foundation throughout the institution. This agreement, surgeon-led by design, marks the next phase of Proximie's work with UC San Diego Health, evolving from telepresence and surgical education to full-scale surgical intelligence across all 44 procedure rooms.

The collaboration reflects Proximie's deepening presence in the US market. It has also recently partnered with IRCAD North America, the globally recognized surgical training and education center, to build a connected, data-driven ecosystem making advanced surgical techniques accessible to surgeons worldwide. Proximie is now available in over 500 hospitals across 50 countries, establishing itself as the infrastructure layer for intelligent ORs globally.

Nadine Hachach-Haram, Founder and CEO of Proximie, said:

"This is a defining partnership for Proximie in the United States. What we are building with UC San Diego Health is a system-wide commitment to the intelligent OR of the future. By combining our ambient AI infrastructure with NVIDIA's open models across 44 procedure rooms and multiple specialties, we are creating our deepest surgical intelligence deployment in the Americas. By capturing not only sensor data but full surgical video from every room, our intelligence layer can turn what actually happens in the OR into clear next steps for the teams delivering care. We are proud to be working with a world-class institution and the clinical champions at UC San Diego Health who share our belief in the power of data-driven surgery to improve outcomes for every patient."

Notes to Editors

About Proximie

Proximie is the operating system for intelligent operating rooms, digitizing surgical and diagnostic rooms to help health systems solve their most pressing challenges, from access to safe surgery to rising patient demand and workforce pressure. Its Surgical Suite gives clinicians real-time remote access and a secure video record of every procedure, while its Intelligence Suite applies computer vision and AI to that data to detect surgical events, predict workflow, and drive throughput. Founded by Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram, Proximie is deployed in over 500 hospitals across 50 countries and works with leading medical device companies, academic medical centers, and technology partners including NVIDIA and AWS. Its work has featured in more than 20 peer-reviewed publications.

Further reading

Proximie and NVIDIA: Advancing the intelligent operating room of the future with NVIDIA (Project Rheo)

Proximie and IRCAD North America: Partnership at The Pearl innovation district

Proximie on AWS: How Proximie digitizes the OR at scale

Proximie report: Patient safety in surgery the urgent need for reform

More: proximie.com X LinkedIn

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Further information

Proximie

Jake Horwood

Account Manager, Thoburns

proximie@thoburns.com

+44 7564 584481