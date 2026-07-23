Epique Realty Launches Epique Labs and Unveils Epique OS, the All-in-One Operating Platform Built for Every Agent

New in-house innovation division debuts its flagship product: a proprietary platform unifying CRM, AI-powered tools, training, and business management into a single system for Epique agents and brokers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Epique Realty, named a 2026 Most Innovative Company by Fast Company, unveiled Epique Labs and its flagship platform, Epique OS, during the brokerage's 2026 PowerCON in New York City. The announcements were made before hundreds of Epique agents, partners and industry leaders attending the company-hosted event.

The launches mark a major step in the growth of EpiqueX, the technology company behind Epique Realty's expanding ecosystem. Although real estate is the first industry in which its technology is being deployed at scale, EpiqueX's larger vision is to build practical technology capable of solving meaningful problems across industries.

"We're building technology first. Real estate just happened to be the first place we knew we could make a meaningful difference because it's the industry we know best," commented Josh Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "The goal has never been to build software for a brokerage. The goal is to build technology that solves real problems, wherever those problems exist."

At the center of that vision is Epique OS, a proprietary operating platform that gives every Epique agent and broker a single home base for running their business. The platform brings together essential tools, including the Epique Cloud dashboard, an AI-powered knowledge assistant, multilingual support, onboarding and benefits management, and business-performance tracking, within one connected system.

Rather than requiring agents to navigate a patchwork of disconnected products, logins, and vendors, Epique OS creates a unified experience. Its AI assistant can answer questions instantly, communicate in an agent's preferred language and direct users to the exact policy, benefit, resource, or page they need.

Epique Labs serves as the app store and innovation ecosystem for Epique OS, putting the power of app building into the hands of every agent. More than a traditional research and development department, Epique Labs provides an environment where ideas can be created, tested, assessed, and transformed into applications that expand what Epique OS can do. By opening app development to the people closest to everyday business challenges, Epique Labs allows agents, brokers, department leaders, and internal teams to help shape their own technology. The result is a platform that can evolve continuously around real-world needs.

Epique Labs includes Epique AI, the company's expanding artificial-intelligence platform, and the Savant Marketing Department App, which brings advanced marketing capabilities directly into the Epique OS experience. Together, these applications demonstrate how Epique Labs can turn specialized expertise into accessible tools that help users automate routine work, create marketing assets, find information, and operate more efficiently.

"Most of our industry rents its technology and hopes it's good enough. We build ours," said Epique CEO Josh Miller. "Epique Labs exists because our agents deserve tools built specifically for how they really work, not a generic product retrofitted for real estate. Epique OS is the first proof of that: it's the infrastructure behind everything we've promised agents; with instant answers, less busywork, and more time back in their day to serve clients. This is what it looks like when a brokerage actually builds the technology it talks about."

Epique Labs develops technology in direct collaboration with the people who use it. Agents, brokers, and department leaders identify points of friction, while Epique Labs designs, builds and tests solutions in-house. This model gives EpiqueX greater control over product quality, speed and direction while reducing its dependence on outside vendors.

The division's work encompasses artificial intelligence, workflow automation, marketing technology, listing-video creation, and integrations with platforms such as Courted.io and the Lofty Teams CRM Suite. These capabilities support Epique Realty's growing network and its suite of more than 100 agent benefits, including healthcare, prescriptions, AI certification, transaction coordination, marketing services and the proprietary Epique.ai platform.

Epique OS is being introduced to Epique Realty's agent and broker network in phases. Additional applications, expanded automation, and deeper integrations with the company's transaction and marketing tools are planned throughout the remainder of 2026.

Epique Realty serves as the first major real-world deployment of this technology, but EpiqueX is building for a future that extends beyond the brokerage and the real estate industry. Epique Labs provides the ecosystem for creating applications, while Epique OS supplies the foundation on which those applications operate. Together, they establish a scalable technology platform that can grow across the Epique network and ultimately address challenges in other markets and industries.

Additional Epique Labs applications and product-roadmap updates are expected in the coming months.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is an agent-owned, tech-first cloud brokerage that is redefining the real estate industry's value proposition. Operating across all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, Mexico, and continuing to expand globally, Epique supports thousands of agents with its revolutionary agent-first model. By providing over 100 unheard-of free, extensive benefits, an award-winning, proprietary Epique.ai platform, and a culture of radical generosity, Epique democratizes success and fosters a highly equitable, supportive ecosystem for real estate professionals. Epique is fundamentally transforming and redefining the future of real estate. For more information, visit epique.com. #BeEpique

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications

281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

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SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/epique-realty-launches-epique-labs-and-unveils-epique-os-the-all-in-one-operating-platf-1195305