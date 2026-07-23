Default judgment follows Timeline's independent laboratory testing showing products sold under 19 online brands contained no detectable Urolithin A, or far less than advertised

Timeline (Amazentis SA), the Swiss life-sciences company that pioneered the postbiotic ingredient Urolithin A and its branded form Mitopure, together with its U.S. subsidiary Timeline Longevity, Inc., announced today that the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts has granted the companies' motion for default judgments and permanent injunctions against 19 online sellers found to have marketed and sold nutritional supplements falsely advertised as containing Urolithin A.

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Timeline longevity supplement powered by Mitopure; proprietary, highly pure Urolithin A.

The order, entered July 15, 2026 by Judge Myong J. Joun in Amazentis SA et al. v. The Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule "A", Case No. 1:25-cv-12913-MJJ (District of Massachusetts), permanently enjoins 19 defaulting defendants from further manufacturing, marketing, distributing, or selling Urolithin A products (see full list in Notes to Editors below).

Timeline and Timeline Longevity, Inc. filed suit in October 2025, alleging that 30 defendants, operating through a network of online storefronts and private drop-ship stores, sold products marketed as containing Urolithin A that either contained no detectable Urolithin A whatsoever or contained Urolithin A at levels materially below the amount represented on the product label. In certain instances, defendants also used Timeline's Mitopure trademark without authorization to promote these falsely labeled products.

Independent laboratory testing commissioned by Timeline confirmed that products sold under these brands, many purchased by consumers seeking clinically validated cellular health benefits, contained no detectable Urolithin A or only a fraction of what was advertised. Additional evidence further demonstrated that defendants made a range of additional false and misleading claims, including that their products were made in the USA, were third-party tested and certified, and were vegan. Timeline also showed that many defendants provided false address information on product packaging and listings; and that they included undisclosed filler ingredients in their mislabeled Urolithin A products. Timeline previously entered stipulated judgments with those defendants that did appear in the case.

For the remaining 19 defendants that failed to appear or otherwise respond to the complaint, the Court entered default judgment in Timeline's favor.

"We are very pleased with the Court's order that protects consumers and innovators like Timeline from bad actors who sell fraudulent products and misappropriate intellectual property," said Chris Rinsch, PhD, Co-Founder and President of Timeline. "Timeline has invested over 18 years and more than $50 million USD building the clinical evidence for our proprietary Mitopure Urolithin A. Timeline will continue to vigilantly protect the integrity of the market. We will not hesitate to pursue available legal remedies against those who put consumers at risk and exploit our intellectual property without authorization."

The permanent injunction bars the 19 defendants and those acting in concert with them from continuing to import, market, advertise, distribute, offer for sale, or sell any product represented as containing Urolithin A. In addition, the Court has ordered the 19 defendants to pay damages to Timeline ranging from $500 to more than $2.7 million per defendant, reflecting the scope of each defendant's sale of fraudulent products. For a number of the defendants, the Court tripled the award as "enhanced damages." The total damages awarded to Timeline on account of the 19 defendants' sale of fraudulent products is more than $5.3 million.

This case is part of Timeline's ongoing global enforcement program to protect consumers from counterfeit and mislabeled Urolithin A products, to safeguard the integrity of the Urolithin A market, and to defend the clinical research and intellectual property that form the foundation of that market and Timeline's work.

Consumers seeking authentic, clinically validated Urolithin A can purchase Timeline's products containing its proprietary Mitopure Urolithin A by visiting www.timeline.com.

About Timeline

Timeline (parent company Amazentis) is a pioneering Swiss health science company committed to revolutionizing the longevity industry with its groundbreaking, clinically proven, proprietary ingredient Mitopure Urolithin A. Offering a comprehensive approach to cellular health, Timeline incorporates the benefits of Mitopure inside its next-generation nutritional supplements and topical skin health products. Timeline seeks to push the boundaries of human healthspan, contributing to a future where everyone can live longer, healthier lives. The company is backed by over 18 years of research by distinguished scientists, multiple clinical studies, and over 100 global patents. Nestlé Health Science and L'Oréal are investors in the company.

About Timeline Longevity, Inc.

Timeline Longevity, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Amazentis SA and markets Mitopure-based nutrition products directly to consumers across the United States.

Notes to Editors

Full list of the 19 defaulting, permanently enjoined defendants in Amazentis SA et al. v. The Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule "A", Case No. 1:25-cv-12913-MJJ:

Kroppssund

Saglikli

Pepeior

Sveikata

Gesundgeist

Vivacityx

Boa Saude

Sundhedsliv

Vivesano

Marafiki

EMAW

DUCRKACS

Glyxcodian

VNNIQ

Hipamus

RGD

Vivalifer

Fitura

CystoRebalance

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Contacts:

press@timeline.com