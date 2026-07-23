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WKN: A41CD0 | ISIN: GB00BTQGS779 | Ticker-Symbol: X4Z
Tradegate
23.07.26 | 16:07
42,900 Euro
+0,47 % +0,200
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FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap
FTSE-100
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METLEN ENERGY & METALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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METLEN ENERGY & METALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
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42,78043,38017:12
42,76043,46016:50
PR Newswire
23.07.2026 16:30 Uhr
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METLEN Energy & Metals PLC: METLEN and HOUTRIS announce strategic defence industrial partnership in Cyprus

ATHENS and LONDON, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- METLEN, through M Technologies, has signed an Exclusive Partnership Agreement with Cyprus-based HOUTRIS to develop new industrial capabilities in defence systems in the Republic of Cyprus.

The agreement provides for the establishment of a joint company in Cyprus and further strengthens strategic industrial cooperation between Greece and Cyprus in defence. It is intended to build additional production capabilities in the Republic of Cyprus and expand the Cypriot industry's ability to manufacture, integrate and support defence equipment.

The partnership will bring together M Technologies' international experience, know-how and advanced industrial capabilities with HOUTRIS' long-standing industrial expertise and manufacturing capabilities in Cyprus. It also provides for the transfer of know-how, the development of specialist skills and the further strengthening of Cyprus' defence industrial base, supporting the faster development of large-scale production capabilities in integrated defence systems.

Under the European SAFE programme, the new entity will move ahead with the production of military vehicles. The two companies will also explore further opportunities to produce, integrate, support and maintain defence systems in Cyprus and the wider region, with the aim of establishing a long-term presence in the country, a tangible industrial footprint and meaningful added value for the Cypriot economy.

M Technologies is METLEN's defence arm and has significant experience in delivering complex defence industrial programmes. It contributes to the production and support of advanced defence systems, including Patriot systems, Leopard tanks and sections of the FDI HN (Belharra) frigates, while developing strategic partnerships with leading international defence companies.

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Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metlen-and-houtris-announce-strategic-defence-industrial-partnership-in-cyprus-302833411.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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